Voxtur Analytics Announces Grant of Stock Options and Engagement of IR Service Provider

09/07/2021
TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, announced today that, in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan approved at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on June 10, 2021, and the Director Compensation Plan as outlined in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 5, 2021, the Company granted a total of 1,750,000 stock options to non-management Directors. These options have an exercise price of $0.80 and will expire five years from the grant date if not exercised. Vesting of these stock options will be 25% per calendar quarter, in arrears. A complete copy of the Company's Stock Option Plan can be found as Exhibit A of the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 5, 2021, a copy of which is available at www.sedar.com.

Voxtur also announced that it has retained Venture North Capital Inc. (“Venture North”) for strategic marketing, investor relations and capital markets communications services. Venture North will arrange and attend meetings with professional investors, maintain ongoing contact and broaden relationships with the professional investment community on Voxturs’s behalf.

The Company and Venture North have entered into a consulting agreement for an initial term of three months, after which it will continue on a monthly basis until terminated by either party. In consideration of its services, the Company will pay Venture North CAD $7,500 (plus HST) and has agreed to issue 360,000 options to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”), with an exercise price at CAD $1.00. Of the options issued to Venture North, 34% of the total number options shall vest immediately and an additional 33% of the total number of options will vest on each of October 1, 2021 and November 1, 2021. These options will expire on the earlier of (i) thirty days following the termination of the investor relations services agreement, and (ii) five years from the date of grant if not exercised. This engagement is subject to TSXV approval.  

Venture North is not related to the Company and, with the exception of the stock options noted above, has no interest, directly or indirectly, In the Company or its securities.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Voxtur’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Jordan Ross
Chief Investment Officer
Tel: (416) 708-9764
jordan@voxtur.com


Financials
Sales 2021 73,6 M 58,2 M 58,2 M
Net income 2021 -27,9 M -22,1 M -22,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 375 M 297 M 297 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 66,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,80 CAD
Average target price 1,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 87,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James E. Albertelli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Little Chief Financial Officer
Gary Yeoman Executive Chairman
Jordan Ross Chief Operating Officer
James Kelsey Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILOOKABOUT CORP.77.78%299
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.39%2 263 034
SEA LIMITED77.52%190 076
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC64.45%96 781
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-11.57%88 630
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE47.80%76 612