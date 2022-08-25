Log in
    ILA   CA45236R1010

ILOOKABOUT CORP.

(ILA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto  -  2022-08-23
0.5900 CAD   +7.27%
05:31pVoxtur Analytics to Host Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
GL
08/15Voxtur Analytics Acquiring Digital Mortgage Asset Platform Blue Water Financial Technologies; Shares Up
MT
08/15Voxtur to Acquire Industry‐Leading Digital Mortgage Asset Platform
GL
Voxtur Analytics to Host Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

08/25/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the market closes on Monday, August 29, 2022. At that time, the financial results and related documents will be posted on SEDAR and at www.voxtur.com.

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss financial results and highlights.

Conference Call Details:

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (866) 374-5140 and entering passcode 50275212#. Please dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A digital recording of the call will be available for replay through 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on November 30, 2022, by entering passcode EV00136869. Alternatively, the call recording can also be accessed on Voxtur's website.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Voxtur's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.

Contact:
Jordan Ross
Chief Investment Officer 
Tel: (416) 708-9764
jordan@voxtur.com


