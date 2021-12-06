Log in
    ILA   CA45236R1010

ILOOKABOUT CORP.

(ILA)
Voxtur to Present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event December 7-9, 2021

12/06/2021
TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) (“Voxtur” or the “Company”), a technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, is pleased to announce its participation in the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event, taking place virtually December 7-9, 2021.

Voxtur’s Chief Investment Officer, Jordan Ross, will present the Company’s vision for becoming the largest and most trusted provider of data, SaaS-based applications, and tech-enabled services in the property technology space. The conference will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. An archived webcast will be made available for attendees who cannot join the event live.

Additionally, Mr. Ross will participate in a panel, “Big Data & Artificial Intelligence”, taking place on December 7, 2021 at 9:15 AM ET.

SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021

Big Data & Artificial Intelligence Panel
Date & Time: Tuesday, December 7 at 9:15 AM ET
Webcast: https://canada.snn.network/agenda?track_id=18292

Voxtur Corporate Presentation
Date & Time: Thursday, December 9 at 10:30 AM ET
Webcast Registration Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43865

To book a one-on-one investor meeting with Voxtur or to watch the panel discussion and Company presentation, please register for the virtual event here:
https://canada.snn.network/signup

One-on-one meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

For those unable to attend the live presentation, all company presentation webcasts will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab “Agenda”: www.canada.snn.network/agenda

About Voxtur
Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:
Jordan Ross
Chief Investment Officer
jordan@voxtur.com

Bill Mitoulas
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 479-9547
info@voxtur.com


