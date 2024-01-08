(Alliance News) - Ilpra Spa announced Monday that it has opened a new sales branch in Daejeon, South Korea.

As the company explained, "the further strengthening of the presence in foreign markets is part of a policy to strengthen the group in geographical areas considered strategic and with high growth potential as well as a strengthening of the sales network aimed at increasing commercial activities and, consequently, market share."

The subsidiary will bring Ilpra closer to customers in the area, providing technical support in the most significant projects and enabling it to react quickly to specific market demands.

LLC Ilpra Korea is 60% owned by Ilpra, 15% by Liborio Livio Portera, Ilpra's managing director, 15% by Edoardo Costabile, an employee of the company, and 10% by Yunjae Lee.

Ilpra's stock is up 1.0 percent at EUR5.05 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.