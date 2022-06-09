Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Ilsung Construction Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A013360   KR7013360003

ILSUNG CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.

(A013360)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
4165.00 KRW   -2.46%
01:12aILSUNG CONSTRUCTION : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract
PU
03/28ILSUNG CONSTRUCTION : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract
PU
03/04ILSUNG CONSTRUCTION : Other Management Information(Voluntary Disclosure)
PU
Summary 
Summary

Ilsung Construction : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract

06/09/2022 | 01:12am EDT
Report of Disclosure Revision
Revision Date 2022-06-08
1. Disclosure Documents in relation with Revision Conclusion of Single Sales Contract or Supply Contract
2. Submission date of documents 2022-01-26
3. Reason for Revision Change in the counterparty to contract (succession contract) and contract amount
4. Revised Information
information before revision after revision
2. Details of contract - Contract amount (KRW) 30,602,500,000 28,721,600,000
Ratio to sales (%) 8.97 8.42
3. Counterparty to Contract Airport City Co., Ltd. KB Real Estate Trust Co., Ltd.
5. Date of expiration of contract period - 2024-07-17
9. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions 3. In accordance with Article 26 of the General Terms and Conditions of the Contracting Agreement, the contract above may be terminated if the "Contractor" fails to acquire the necessary licenses or permits for the promotion of the "Project," or if the acquired licenses and permits become invalid or revoked
4. The end date of the contract period is 25 months from the commencement of construction. 		3. The contract period runs for 28 months from the date of first withdrawal of the PF loan.

4. The latest sales above are as of 2020, which are the latest sales at the time of initial disclosure. The latest sales at the time of the modified contract are KRW 416,181,928,384 as of 2021, and the contract value is 6.90% of the latest sales at the time of the modified contract.
-
Conclusion of Single Sales Contract or Supply Contract
1. Type of sales or supply contract Receipt of construction order
- Name of contract concluded Urban Type Living Housing Complex Facility Construction Project for Gangseo Gonghang-Dong
2. Details of contract Contract amount (KRW) 28,721,600,000
Sales of the latest fiscal year (KRW) 340,961,877,712
Ratio to sales (%) 8.42
Classified as a large-sized corporation? No
3. Counterparty to contract KB Real Estate Trust Co., Ltd.
- Relationship to company -
4. Regions of sales or supply (markets served) Gangseo-gu, Seoul
5. Contract period Start date 2022-01-26
End date 2024-07-17
6. Terms and conditions of contract -
7. Effective date of contract (receipt of orders) 2022-01-26
8. Withholding of disclosure Reasons for withholding disclosure -
Withholding period -
9. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
1. The Contract amount of 2 above is VAT-exclusive.

2. Details of construction : Building area of 18,065.96㎡ (5,464.95 pyeong)
; Urban type living housing property with 2 floors underground and 14 floors
above ground (148 households), offices (20 rooms), neighborhood facilities
(242 pyeong)

3. The contract period runs for 28 months from the date of first withdrawal of the PF loan.

4. The latest sales above are as of 2020, which are the latest sales at the time of initial disclosure. The latest sales at the time of the modified contract are KRW 416,181,928,384 as of 2021, and the contract value is 6.90% of the latest sales at the time of the modified contract. The construction period and contract amount are subject to change depending on the construction progress.
※ Related disclosure 2022-01-27 Conclusion of Single Sales Contract or Supply Contract
2022-02-03 Conclusion of Single Sales Contract or Supply Contract
2022-06-07 Conclusion of Single Sales Contract or Supply Contract

Disclaimer

ILSUNG Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 05:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 416 B 331 M 331 M
Net income 2021 5 661 M 4,51 M 4,51 M
Net Debt 2021 85 946 M 68,4 M 68,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 64,1x
Yield 2021 0,48%
Capitalization 220 B 175 M 175 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 341
Free-Float 36,1%
