Ilsung Construction : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract
06/09/2022 | 01:12am EDT
Report of Disclosure Revision
Revision Date
2022-06-08
1. Disclosure Documents in relation with Revision
Conclusion of Single Sales Contract or Supply Contract
2. Submission date of documents
2022-01-26
3. Reason for Revision
Change in the counterparty to contract (succession contract) and contract amount
4. Revised Information
information
before revision
after revision
2. Details of contract - Contract amount (KRW)
30,602,500,000
28,721,600,000
Ratio to sales (%)
8.97
8.42
3. Counterparty to Contract
Airport City Co., Ltd.
KB Real Estate Trust Co., Ltd.
5. Date of expiration of contract period
-
2024-07-17
9. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
3. In accordance with Article 26 of the General Terms and Conditions of the Contracting Agreement, the contract above may be terminated if the "Contractor" fails to acquire the necessary licenses or permits for the promotion of the "Project," or if the acquired licenses and permits become invalid or revoked
4. The end date of the contract period is 25 months from the commencement of construction.
3. The contract period runs for 28 months from the date of first withdrawal of the PF loan.
4. The latest sales above are as of 2020, which are the latest sales at the time of initial disclosure. The latest sales at the time of the modified contract are KRW 416,181,928,384 as of 2021, and the contract value is 6.90% of the latest sales at the time of the modified contract.
-
Conclusion of Single Sales Contract or Supply Contract
1. Type of sales or supply contract
Receipt of construction order
- Name of contract concluded
Urban Type Living Housing Complex Facility Construction Project for Gangseo Gonghang-Dong
2. Details of contract
Contract amount (KRW)
28,721,600,000
Sales of the latest fiscal year (KRW)
340,961,877,712
Ratio to sales (%)
8.42
Classified as a large-sized corporation?
No
3. Counterparty to contract
KB Real Estate Trust Co., Ltd.
- Relationship to company
-
4. Regions of sales or supply (markets served)
Gangseo-gu, Seoul
5. Contract period
Start date
2022-01-26
End date
2024-07-17
6. Terms and conditions of contract
-
7. Effective date of contract (receipt of orders)
2022-01-26
8. Withholding of disclosure
Reasons for withholding disclosure
-
Withholding period
-
9. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
1. The Contract amount of 2 above is VAT-exclusive.
2. Details of construction : Building area of 18,065.96㎡ (5,464.95 pyeong)
; Urban type living housing property with 2 floors underground and 14 floors
above ground (148 households), offices (20 rooms), neighborhood facilities
(242 pyeong)
3. The contract period runs for 28 months from the date of first withdrawal of the PF loan.
4. The latest sales above are as of 2020, which are the latest sales at the time of initial disclosure. The latest sales at the time of the modified contract are KRW 416,181,928,384 as of 2021, and the contract value is 6.90% of the latest sales at the time of the modified contract. The construction period and contract amount are subject to change depending on the construction progress.
