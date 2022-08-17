Ilsung Construction : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract

6. Terms and conditions of contract

[Termination of contract, etc.]



1. In accordance with Articles 20 and 21 of the General Conditions of the Construction Contracting Agreement, the company and the contracting party have adequately and mutually consulted and made significant efforts concerning project financing with a financial institution in connection with the project.



2. If the counterparty to transaction fails to secure the necessary licensing and authorization (evacuation, etc.) for the implementation of the "main project," or if the acquired licensing and authorization (evacuation, etc.) become invalid or revoked, etc.