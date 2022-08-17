Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Ilsung Construction Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A013360   KR7013360003

ILSUNG CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.

(A013360)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
3935.00 KRW   -7.08%
02:24aILSUNG CONSTRUCTION : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract
PU
07/31ILSUNG CONSTRUCTION : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract
PU
07/06Ilsung Construction Wins Order Worth 81 Billion Won
RE
Summary 
Summary

Ilsung Construction : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract

08/17/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Report of Disclosure Revision
Revision Date 2022-08-17
1. Disclosure Documents in relation with Revision Conclusion of Single Sales Contract or Supply Contract
2. Submission date of documents 2022.02.28
3. Reason for Revision Change in counterparty to contract due to trust agreement
4. Revised Information
information before revision after revision
3. Counterparty to Contract Doowon Partners Co., Ltd. Koramco Reits Management And Trust Co., Ltd.
-
Conclusion of Single Sales Contract or Supply Contract
1. Type of sales or supply contract Receipt of construction order
- Name of contract concluded New multi-purpose property construction project in Munhwa-dong, Cheonan-si
2. Details of contract Contract amount (KRW) 73,108,600,000
Sales of the latest fiscal year (KRW) 340,961,877,712
Ratio to sales (%) 21.44
Classified as a large-sized corporation? No
3. Counterparty to contract Koramco Reits Management And Trust Co., Ltd.
- Relationship to company -
4. Regions of sales or supply (markets served) Cheonan, Chungcheongnam-do
5. Contract period Start date 2022-02-25
End date -
6. Terms and conditions of contract [Termination of contract, etc.]

1. In accordance with Articles 20 and 21 of the General Conditions of the Construction Contracting Agreement, the company and the contracting party have adequately and mutually consulted and made significant efforts concerning project financing with a financial institution in connection with the project.

2. If the counterparty to transaction fails to secure the necessary licensing and authorization (evacuation, etc.) for the implementation of the "main project," or if the acquired licensing and authorization (evacuation, etc.) become invalid or revoked, etc.
7. Effective date of contract (receipt of orders) 2022-02-25
8. Withholding of disclosure Reasons for withholding disclosure -
Withholding period -
9. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
1. "2. Contract amount" is VAT-exclusive.

2. The end date of "5. Contract period" is 43 months from the commencement of

construction.

3. Construction details : 6 basement floors and 43 above ground floors of apartments

(236 households) and officetels (30 units); neighborhood facilities, etc.

4. The construction period, contract amount, etc. are subject to change depending

on the progress of the construction.
※ Related disclosure 2022-03-03 Conclusion of Single Sales Contract or Supply Contract

Disclaimer

ILSUNG Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 06:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 416 B - -
Net income 2021 5 661 M - -
Net Debt 2021 85 946 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 64,1x
Yield 2021 0,48%
Capitalization 213 B 162 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 341
Free-Float 36,1%
