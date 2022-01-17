Iluka Resources : Change in substantial holding from PPT

Form 604

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED ACN/ARSN 008 675 018

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name PERPETUAL LIMITED and its related bodies corporate ACN (if applicable) 000 431 827 There was a change in the interests of the Substantial holder on _13_ /_01_ /_2022__ The previous notice was given to the company on _21_ /_10_ /_2021__ The previous notice was dated _19_ /_10_ /_2021__

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary 41,129,602 9.72% 36,276,722 8.57%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant Nature of Consideration Class and Person's votes interest changed change (6) given in relation number of affected to change (7) securities affected Refer annexure 3

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: