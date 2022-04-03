Iluka Resources : Eneabba Rare Earths Refinery - FID Presentation

Iluka Resources Limited Eneabba Rare Earths Refinery - Final Investment Decision 3 April 2022

Delivery of value from competitive advantage

Rare earths are among the key building blocks of an electrified global economy, including as critical inputs for permanent magnets used in electric motors

Iluka's disciplined approach to capital allocation delivers value through collaboration, partnerships and risk sharing

Rare earth bearing minerals are co-products of mineral sands.

Iluka has over 70 years' experience in developing and marketing industrial minerals

Iluka's Eneabba stockpile is the world's highest grade operational rare earths deposit.

The company's Wimmera deposits provide a potential long-life future feed source

Approval of Eneabba rare earths refinery (Phase 3)

Fully integrated rare earths refinery

A significant downstream infrastructure asset comprising roasting, leaching, purification, solvent extraction, product finishing and permanent waste disposal, producing separated rare earth oxides. Builds on existing screening (Phase 1) and concentrating (Phase 2) plant and infrastructure.

1. Subject to price assumptions

Multi-decade facility

Designed specifically with the capacity to be globally material; the capability to process multiple feedstocks (Iluka and third parties); and for minimal environmental impact. Eneabba stockpile to be initial feed source. Potential future feedstocks include Iluka's Wimmera and other deposits and third party sources.

Domestic production of critical minerals

Producing rare earth oxides essential to global electrification, including high value neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb). These are critical inputs for the permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics, defence and other applications.

Risk sharing arrangement

Project funded by Iluka and the Australian

Government. Iluka's contribution includes cash and the unique Eneabba stockpile. Australian Government funding via loan under the Australian

Government's $2 billion

Critical Minerals Facility, administered by EFA. Risk sharing measures include non-recourse debt, royalty payments to Iluka and flexibility in repayment schedules.

Solid project economics with significant potential for growth Upside potential associated with the refinery's longevity beyond the Eneabba stockpile. Optionality for additional feedstock sources to extend life and improve returns.1

First production 2025 Construction to commence H2 2022, first production expected 2025. Eneabba stockpile does not require any mining infrastructure, providing speed to market.

