    ILU   AU000000ILU1

ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED

(ILU)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/01 01:10:53 am EDT
11.52 AUD   +2.04%
05:44pILUKA RESOURCES : Eneabba Rare Earths Refinery - FID Presentation
PU
03/10ILUKA RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ILU
PU
03/08ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Iluka Resources : Eneabba Rare Earths Refinery - FID Presentation

04/03/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
Iluka Resources Limited

Eneabba Rare Earths Refinery - Final Investment Decision

3 April 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Iluka Resources Limited (Iluka).

By accessing this presentation you acknowledge that you have read and understood the following statement.

This presentation includes forward-looking statements reflecting Iluka's current expectations. These statements are expressed in good faith and the expectations and beliefs are genuinely held but no representation or warranty is being made by Iluka that the matters stated in this presentation will in fact be achieved or prove to be correct. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the actual results or achievements of Iluka to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include changes in exchange rate assumptions; changes in product pricing assumptions; major changes in mine plans and/or resources; changes in equipment life or capability; emergence of previously underestimated technical challenges; increased costs and demand for production inputs; and environmental or social factors which may affect a licence to operate, including political risk.

lluka does not undertake to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

All figures are expressed in Australian dollars unless stated otherwise.

Delivery of value from competitive advantage

Rare earths are among the key building blocks of an electrified global economy, including as critical inputs for permanent magnets used in electric motors

Iluka's disciplined approach to capital allocation delivers value through collaboration, partnerships and risk sharing

Rare earth bearing minerals are co-products of mineral sands.

Iluka has over 70 years' experience in developing and marketing industrial minerals

Iluka's Eneabba stockpile is the world's highest grade operational rare earths deposit.

The company's Wimmera deposits provide a potential long-life future feed source

Approval of Eneabba rare earths refinery (Phase 3)

Fully integrated rare earths refinery

A significant downstream infrastructure asset comprising roasting, leaching, purification, solvent extraction, product finishing and permanent waste disposal, producing separated rare earth oxides. Builds on existing screening (Phase 1) and concentrating (Phase 2) plant and infrastructure.

1. Subject to price assumptions

Multi-decade facility

Designed specifically with the capacity to be globally material; the capability to process multiple feedstocks (Iluka and third parties); and for minimal environmental impact. Eneabba stockpile to be initial feed source. Potential future feedstocks include Iluka's Wimmera and other deposits and third party sources.

Domestic production of critical minerals

Producing rare earth oxides essential to global electrification, including high value neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb). These are critical inputs for the permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics, defence and other applications.

Risk sharing arrangement

Project funded by Iluka and the Australian

Government. Iluka's contribution includes cash and the unique Eneabba stockpile. Australian Government funding via loan under the Australian

Government's $2 billion

Critical Minerals Facility, administered by EFA. Risk sharing measures include non-recourse debt, royalty payments to Iluka and flexibility in repayment schedules.

Solid project economics with significant potential for growth

Upside potential associated with the refinery's longevity beyond the Eneabba stockpile. Optionality for additional feedstock sources to extend life and improve returns.1

First production 2025

Construction to commence H2 2022, first production expected 2025. Eneabba stockpile does not require any mining infrastructure, providing speed to market.

A fully integrated refinery

5

EXPLORATION, DEVELOPMENT,

MININGCONCENTRATINGCRACKING & LEACHINGSEPARATION &

FINISHINGMETALLISATIONCOMPONENTMODERNMANUFACTURE MANUFACTURING

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Iluka Resources Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 21:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
