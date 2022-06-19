Log in
    ILU   AU000000ILU1

ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED

(ILU)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-06-17 am EDT
9.020 AUD   -5.25%
05:54pILUKA RESOURCES : Sierra Rutile Demerger - Appendix 3A.5
PU
05:54pILUKA RESOURCES : Sierra Rutile Demerger - Presentation
PU
05:54pILUKA RESOURCES : Demerger Booklet - Sierra Rutile
PU
Iluka Resources : Sierra Rutile Demerger - Appendix 3A.5

06/19/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
For personal use only

This appendix is not available as an online form

+LR3.10.1(c)

Appendix 3A.5

Notification of return of capital by way of in specie

distribution of +securities in another entity

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

Note: This form assumes the entity is an Australian company undertaking a return of capital that is regulated by section 256C of the Corporations Act. It the entity is not an Australian company, it should use the Word version of this form, rather than the online version, and adjust it as necessary.

If the entity is paying a cash dividend at the same time as the return of capital, it must also lodge an Appendix 3A.1 - notification of dividend / distribution.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

Iluka Resources Limited

1.2

*Registration type and number

ACN 008 675 018

One of ABN/ARSN/ARBN/ACN or other registration

type and number (if "other" please specify what type

of registration number has been provided).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

ILU

1.4

*The announcement is

A new announcement

Select whichever is applicable.

An update/correction to a previous

announcement

A cancellation of a previous

announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "An

N/A

update/correction to a previous announcement".

1.4b

*Date of previous announcement to this

update

N/A

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "An

update/correction to a previous announcement".

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

N/A

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "A

cancellation of a previous announcement".

1.4d

*Date of previous announcement to this

cancellation

N/A

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "A

cancellation of a previous announcement".

1.5

*Date of this announcement

20 June 2022

The date of lodgement of the form by the entity via

ASX Online.

1.6

*Applicable ASX +security code and

ASX +security code: ILU

description for return of capital

+Security description: Fully paid ordinary

Please advise the security to which the notification

shares

applies. Only one security can be advised for each

form. Consequent changes to option pricing are

covered in later parts of this form.

+See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 1

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 3A.5

Notification of return of capital by way of in

specie distribution of +securities in another entity

1.7

*Does the entity making the return of

No

only

capital have quoted options on issue

If you respond "Yes" to this question, you will need

to answer Q3.2a, 3.3b, 3.5a, 3.6a, 3.7a, 3.8a, 4.5-

4.5b and 4.6-4.6c.

1.8

*Is the return of capital a selective

No

reduction of capital

If you respond "Yes" to this question, you will need

to answer Q3.1a and 3.1b.

1.9

*Is the entity whose +securities are being

No

distributed in the return of capital currently

use

listed on ASX

If you respond "Yes" to this question, you will need

to answer Q3.3a, 3.5, 3.6, 3.7, 3.8 and 4.1a-b.

If you respond "No" to this question, you will need to

answer Q1.10 and 4.1c-f

1.10

*Is the entity whose +securities are being

Yes

distributed in the return of capital

proposing to list on ASX

Answer this question if your response to Q1.9 is

personalFor

"No".

If you respond "Yes" to this question, you will need

to answer Q3.3a, 3.5, 3.6, 3.7, 3.8 and 4.1c-f.

+See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 2

For personal use only

This appendix is not available as an online formAppendix 3A.5 Notification of return of capital by way of in specie distribution of +securities in another entity

Part 2 - Conditions

Question

Question

Answer

No.

2.1

*Do any external approvals need to be

Yes

obtained or other conditions satisfied before

the return of capital can proceed on an

unconditional basis?

For example this could include:

+Security holder approval

Court approval

• Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

• Another approval/condition external to the

entity required to be given/met before

business day 0 of the timetable for the

return of capital.

If any of the above approvals apply to the return of capital they must be obtained before business day 0 of the Appendix 7A, section 9 timetable.

The purpose of the question is to confirm that relevant approvals are received prior to ASX establishing an ex market in the +securities. If the entity wishes to disclose approvals or conditions which are to be resolved at a later date it should use Part 5 "Further information".

2.2 Approvals

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Yes".

Note: This question refers only to events which take place before business day 0 of the Appendix 7A, section 9 timetable. The purpose of the question is to confirm that relevant approvals are received prior to ASX establishing an ex market in the securities. If the entity wishes to disclose approvals or conditions which are to be resolved at a later date it should use Part 5 "Further information".

*Approval/

*Date for

*Is the date

**Approval received/

Comments

condition Type

determination

estimated or

condition met?

Select the applicable

The 'date for

actual?

Please respond "Yes" or "No".

approval/condition

determination' is the

Only answer this question

from the list (ignore

date that you expect to

when you know the outcome

those that are not

know if the approval is

of the approval. If you lodge

applicable). More than

given or condition is

this form before the outcome

one approval/condition

satisfied (for example,

of the approval is known, you

can be selected.

the date of the security

will need to lodge an updated

holder meeting in the

Appendix 3A.5 showing that all

case of security holder

required approvals have been

approval or the date of

obtained and conditions have

the court hearing in

been met prior to business

the case of court

day 0 in the Appendix 7A

approval).

section 9 timetable.

+Security holder

22 July 2022

Refer to Iluka

approval

Actual

Resources Limited

OR

Notice of

Extraordinary

General Meeting

dated 20 June 2022

Estimated

+See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 3

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 3A.5

Notification of return of capital by way of in

specie distribution of +securities in another entity

Court approval

Yes or No

Estimated

only

OR

Actual

Lodgement of

Yes or No

court order with

Estimated

+ASIC

OR

use

Actual

ACCC approval

Yes or No

Estimated

OR

Actual

FIRB approval

Yes or No

personalFor

Estimated

OR

Actual

Other (please

Yes or No

specify in

Estimated

comment section)

OR

Actual

+See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 4

For personal use only

This appendix is not available as an online formAppendix 3A.5 Notification of return of capital by way of in specie distribution of +securities in another entity

Part 3 - Return of capital timetable and details

Question

Question

Answer

No.

3.1

*+Record date

28 July 2022

Last day for entity to register transfers on a pre-return

of capital basis.

The record date must be at least four business days from the current

date. The record date is business day 3 in the Appendix 7A, section

9 timetable. This is three business days after the effective date

(Q3.1a).

Please note that the record date and the date that trading in the re-

organised securities on an "ex return of capital" basis commences

(Q3.3) cannot be changed (even to postpone or cancel them) any

later than 12 noon Sydney time on the day before the previously

advised date that trading in the re-organised securities on an "ex

return of capital" basis commences (Q3.3).

3.1a

*Date of lodgement of +security holder resolution

22 July 2022

approving the return of capital with +ASIC

Answer this question if your response to Q1.8 is "Yes".

Estimated

Please provide the actual or estimated date that the security holder

resolution approving the return of capital has been or will be lodged

OR

with ASIC under section 256C(3) of the Corporations Act).

If an estimated date is provided, please provide the actual date by

Actual

way of an update to this form when the resolution has been lodged

with ASIC.

This lodgement must occur before business day 0 of the Appendix

7A, section 9 timetable.

3.1b

*Date that is fourteen days after the date of lodgement

5 August 2022

of +security holder resolution approving the capital

Estimated

return with +ASIC

Answer this question if your response to Q1.8 is "Yes".

OR

Note this is the earliest date that the entity can make the return of

Actual

capital under section 256C(3) of the Corporations Act.

If an estimated date is provided, please provide the actual date by

way of an update to this form when the resolution has been lodged

with ASIC.

3.1c

*Effective date of the return of capital

25 July 2022

In the case of an equal reduction, not earlier than the day after the

resolution approving the return of capital and, in the case of a

selective reduction, not earlier than 14 days after the date of

lodgement of a copy of the resolution approving the return of capital

with ASIC.

3.2

*Last day for trading in "cum return of capital"

26 July 2022

+securities

This is business day 1 in the Appendix 7A, section 9 timetable, two

business days before the record date, and one business day after the

effective date.

3.2a

Last day for trading in pre-return of capital quoted

N/A

options.

Answer this question if your response to Q1.7 is "Yes".

Note: if the entity has quoted options in which case the exercise price

will change and new holding statements will be issued to option

holders

This is business day 1 in the Appendix 7A, section 9 timetable, two

business days before the record date, and one business day after the

effective date.

+See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Iluka Resources Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2022 21:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
