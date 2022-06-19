Log in
    ILU   AU000000ILU1

ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED

(ILU)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-06-17 am EDT
9.020 AUD   -5.25%
Iluka Resources : Sierra Rutile Demerger - Presentation

06/19/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
onlySierra Rutile Holdings Limited Demerger Briefing

June 2022 useersonal

Important Notices and Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Iluka Resources Limited (Iluka). By accessing this presentation you acknowledge that you have read and understood the following statement.

Summary information

This presentation contains summary information about Iluka, Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (Sierra Rutile) and each of their activities current as at 20 June 2022. The information in this presentation is of a general background nature and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with Iluka's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements, including the Demerger Booklet dated 20 June 2022 relating to the proposed demerger of Sierra Rutile from Iluka (Demerger Booklet) which is available at www.iluka.com.

Decisions regarding voting on the demerger should be made on the basis of the Demerger Booklet. Decisions regarding investing in Sierra Rutile shares should be made on the basis of the information memorandum that will be lodged in connection with its listing on the Australian Securities Exchange. This presentation is not an offer or invitation for subscription or purchase of, or a recommendation in relation to, securities in Sierra Rutile and neither this presentation nor a ything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment.

Not financial product advice

Reliance should not be placed on the information or opinions contained in this presentation. This presentation is for information purposes only and is not financial product or investment advice, nor a recommendation to acquire securities

in Sierra Rutile (or any interest in Sierra Rutile securities). It has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of individuals. Before making any investment decision, prospective investors should

onlyc nsider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs and seek legal and taxation advice appropriate to their jurisdiction.

Forward-looking information

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements include those containing such words as "anticipate", "estimates", "forecasts", "should", "could", "may", "intends", "will", "expects", "plans" or

similar expressions, and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans; strategies and objectives of management; anticipated production and production potential; estimates of future capital expenditure or construction

commencement dates; expected costs or production outputs; estimates of future product supply, demand and consumption; statements regarding future product prices; and statements regarding the expectation of future Mineral

Resources and Ore Reserves.

Where Iluka expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and on a reasonable basis. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Iluka

that the matters stated in this presentation will in fact be achieved or prove to be correct.

These forward looking statements are not guarantees or predictions of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which may be beyond Iluka's or Sierra Rutile's control, and which

use

may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Iluka or Sierra Rutile to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and factors include, but

are not limited to changes in exchange rate assumptions; changes in product pricing assumptions; major changes in mine plans and/or resources; changes in equipment life or capability; emergence of previously underestimated technical

challenges; increased costs and demand for production inputs; and environmental or social factors which may affect a licence to operate, including political risk.

Other than as required by law, none of Iluka, Sierra Rutile, their officers, advisers nor any other person gives any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward looking

statements in this presentation will actually occur.

Additionally, statements of the intentions of the Iluka Board or the Sierra Rutile Board reflect the present intentions of the Iluka Directors and Sierra Rutile Directors respectively as at the date of this presentation and may be subject to

change as the composition of the Iluka Board and Sierra Rutile Board alters, or as circumstances require.

Neither Iluka, nor Sierra Rutile undertake to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except

as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Photographs and diagrams

Photographs and diagrams in this presentation are for illustration purposes only and should not be interpreted to mean that any person shown in them endorses this presentation or its contents or that the assets shown in them are owned

by Iluka. Diagrams and maps used in this presentation are illustrative only and may not be drawn to scale Unless otherwise stated, all data contained in charts, graphs and tables is based on information available as at the date of this

presentation.

Non-IFRS financial information

This document contains non-IFRS financial measures including unit cash cost of production and unit cash cost of production (net of co-product credits), among others. Non-IFRS measures have not been subject to audit or review.

2

ersonal

Contents

ersonal use only

Contents

Page

1

Key Management

4

2

Demerger Overview

5

3

Introduction to Sierra Rutile

8

4

Area 1 Operations

11

5

Sembehun Project

18

6

ESG Commitment

24

7

Investment Highlights

27

Appendices

A

History of Sierra Rutile

30

B

A conventional mining and processing operation

31

C

Current Market Dynamics

32

D

Balance Sheet & Rehabilitation Support

33

E

TZMI Pricing - Sembehun PFS

34

F

Mineral Resource & Ore Reserve Estimates

36

G

Competent Persons' Statement

37

H

Risks

38

Key Management

ersonal use only

Theuns de Bruyn

Martin Alciaturi

Managing Director and

Finance Director

Chief Executive Officer

4

onlyDemerger Overview useersonal

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Iluka Resources Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2022 21:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
