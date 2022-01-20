OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Provides an Update on Acquisition Progress and its Annual Shareholder's Meeting

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and developing public safety technology-based companies across the globe. The company completed 4 acquisitions in 2021, including its first US acquisition of Tennessee based Bull Head Products. Prior to its first Annual Shareholder’s Meeting on the 28thof January, ILUS is aiming to complete several further acquisitions which the company has already reached pre-contract agreement on. The company also confirmed today that it is going to proceed with an in-person Annual Shareholder’s Meeting in Las Vegas and offer online access to the meeting for those who are not attending it in person.



Having previously agreed and signed the pre-contract agreements for three US acquisitions, ILUS completed the first of these US acquisitions at the end of 2021 when it took over Bull Head Products. ILUS Shareholders can expect the company to complete at least one more of its previously agreed US acquisitions within days, with the third following soon after, delivering on the company’s strategy of acquiring the necessary manufacturing and distribution capability for a successful expansion in the US market. Together, the previously agreed US acquisitions which ILUS is in the process of completing are currently delivering approximately $12 million in profitable annual revenue.

In line with the company’s strategy of acquiring disruptive technology advancement companies which possess the ability to achieve extraordinarily high valuations and transform the public safety sector, ILUS is in the final stages of two very exciting technology company acquisitions which it is aiming to complete before its Annual Shareholder’s Meeting.

Firstly, ILUS will be entering the $500 billion Metaverse market through the upcoming acquisition of an invaluable public safety Virtual (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) training software company. ILUS has agreed the acquisition of the company which develops and delivers VR and AR training solutions for public safety, including fire safety, emergency response, community safety, security, and corporate onboarding. The agreed acquisition already has seven training modules and twenty-two tutorials with a further thirty modules in development. It also has existing customers in seven countries. As a company that began its life through the development of disruptive firefighting technology, ILUS is excited to continue this trend by now becoming the first company to offer fire safety training in the Metaverse.

Secondly, ILUS has agreed the acquisition of a pioneering Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) company which is based in Germany. The company has developed and manufactures UAVs or Industrial Drones which are a world first in that they deliver the unmanned capability of light helicopters. The company’s revolutionary UAVs are developed for the rescue and logistic sectors, given that they can carry up to 1000 kg/2204 lbs with a flight time of up to 2 hours. The company has already successfully developed prototypes, is currently undergoing a proof of concept for a project with an international aid organisation and has obtained serious interest from several international aviation companies. Competitors of the upcoming acquisition which do not yet have products in production have achieved valuations of over $1.2 billion.

ILUS confirms that its Annual Shareholder’s Meeting on Friday the 28thof January 2022 will take place both in-person and online. Given the difficulties of confirming travel under the current circumstances, ILUS chose to give its Shareholders as much time as possible to confirm their attendance. The company has also been working with the venue to ensure that the event can take place safely and effectively for all in attendance. Now that numbers are finally confirmed, ILUS will soon email the venue details and agenda to all confirmed attendees. The company will also send out a notification via Twitter requesting confirmation from those who wish to attend the online format of the event. Confirmed online attendees will receive login details for the event in advance.

ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, commented: “The work going on behind the scenes is phenomenal and the results are beyond exciting for the future of ILUS. We are delivering on the strategy which we have been communicating to our Shareholders for some time now. The US strategy is coming together nicely and the valuation of these ‘tech’ acquisitions that we are busy with will be mind-blowing. In terms of the bigger picture, they will put us on track to deliver even more than we had originally planned for this year. We are looking forward to announcing further details on this and more in the coming days and weeks.”

