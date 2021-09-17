OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Provides an Update on the Current European Acquisition Which It is in the Process of Completing

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS), ILUS is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focussed on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. The company has already completed 3 acquisitions in 2021 and is currently in the process of completing multiple acquisitions in the US and Europe. Having recently provided an update on its US acquisition strategy and progress (13 Sept 2021), the company is now providing as much of an update as it is allowed to at this stage on the current large European acquisition which it is working on.

For the last six months, ILUS has been working on the acquisition of a large-scale manufacturing facility. ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, announced in a recent presentation that the company is now in the final stages of completing the acquisition of the manufacturing plant. ILUS can now confirm that this is a huge partial privatization deal which is being completed in partnership with the government of the country. Linked to the manufacturing plant acquisition, ILUS is negotiating a very significant government contract for the manufacture of a new range firefighting vehicles which meet Euro 6 exhaust gas emissions standards over a period of 5 years. The acquisition of the manufacturing plant and the linked manufacturing contract involves complex political contracts and legal advice which is currently what the ILUS team is working through. In addition to government contracts, the huge manufacturing facility which employs many staff will also be used for the large-scale manufacture of ILUS firefighting equipment and vehicles and ILUS’ range of commercial electric utility vehicles, for distribution globally.

ILUS CEO, Nick Link, commented with the following: “We wanted to provide an update on this acquisition as there have been many questions about it recently. Although there have been delays on this deal being completed due to the European vacation period during the month of August and early September, we have now picked up momentum again and are working on concluding the deal with the top levels of Government in the region. There is no doubt that this is an exciting acquisition for us and for our Shareholders. Unfortunately, we are restricted from sharing some of the numbers and details behind this deal at the moment but we look forward to announcing more information on this deal and its astronomical numbers soon.”

For further information on the companies please see their communication channels

Website: https://ilus-group.com

Twitter: OTC_ILUS

Contact:

Email: IR@Ilus-Group.com

Source: ILUS

Related Links

https://ilus-group.com

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcasts also may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social & media channels: Website: https://ilus-group.com , Twitter: OTC_ILUS

Note: ILUS Coin does not sit within ILUS International Inc (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) so the public are recommended to follow the correct Media Channels relating to the public company OTC: ILUS