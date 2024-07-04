Ilyda SA is a Greece-based company engaged in the information technology field. The Company's range of activities includes the design, development, distribution and support of enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and the development of software for specialized vertical markets, which targets pharmacies and points of sale programs for retail chains of stores. It also develops tailor made software for applications in education, the public sector, financial institutions and banks. Ilyda SA also provides services including customer training, after-sales support and maintenance services for the full range of its products. Some of the Companyâs products include MegaTron ERP system for business resources management, MegaTron Pharma for medicine warehouse management, VitaCard, which is a consumer privilege card, and software information systems for payroll and personnel management.

Sector Software