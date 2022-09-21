IM Cannabis : Annual Financial Statements

Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer Tel: +972-3-6232525 144 Menachem Begin Road, Building A, Fax: +972-3-5622555 Tel-Aviv 6492102, Israel ey.com

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

to the Shareholders and Board of directors of IM CANNABIS CORP. and its subsidiaries

Opinion on the consolidated financial statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated statements of financial position of IM Cannabis Corp. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"), as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 and the related consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the years then ended and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "consolidated financial statements").

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Group as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the years then ended, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

Basis for Opinion

These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Group's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Group's consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Group in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Group is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

KOST FORER GABBAY & KASIERER

A Member of Ernst & Young Global

We have served as the Company's auditor since 2018.

Tel-Aviv, Israel

March 31, 2022

