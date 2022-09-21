IM Cannabis : Annual Financial Statements

Advanced search
09/21/2022
IM CANNABIS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021

CANADIAN DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS

INDEX

Page

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm (PCAOB ID: 1281)

3

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

4 - 5

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

6 - 7

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

8

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

9 - 12

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

13 - 76

- - - - - - - - - - -

- 2 -

Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer

Tel: +972-3-6232525

144 Menachem Begin Road, Building A,

Fax: +972-3-5622555

Tel-Aviv 6492102, Israel

ey.com

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

to the Shareholders and Board of directors of IM CANNABIS CORP. and its subsidiaries

Opinion on the consolidated financial statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated statements of financial position of IM Cannabis Corp. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"), as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 and the related consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the years then ended and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "consolidated financial statements").

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Group as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the years then ended, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

Basis for Opinion

These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Group's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Group's consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Group in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Group is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

KOST FORER GABBAY & KASIERER

A Member of Ernst & Young Global

We have served as the Company's auditor since 2018.

Tel-Aviv, Israel

March 31, 2022

- 3 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Canadian Dollars in thousands

Note

December 31,

ASSETS

2021

2020

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

13,903

$

8,885

Restricted deposit

1

18

Trade receivables

6

16,711

5,501

Advances to suppliers

2,300

3,602

Other accounts receivable

7

14,481

689

Investments and financial instruments

5

3,129

-

Loans receivable

15e

2,708

-

Biological assets

8

1,687

78

Inventories

9

29,391

8,370

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

84,311

27,143

Property, plant and equipment, net

10

30,268

5,532

Investments

15c

2,429

2,341

Derivative assets

14

-

Right-of-use assets, net

12

18,162

935

Deferred tax assets, net

17

16

769

Intangible assets, net

5, 11

30,885

1,092

Goodwill

5, 11

121,303

304

203,077

10,973

Total assets

$

287,388

$

38,116

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

- 4 -

IM CANNABIS CORP. and its subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Canadian Dollars in thousands

Note

December 31,

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

2021

2020

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Trade payables

$

13,989

$

2,605

Bank loans

1a

9,502

-

Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

14

20,143

3,497

Accrued purchase consideration liabilities

5

6,039

-

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

12

1,554

167

51,227

6,269

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Warrants measured at fair value

15

6,022

16,540

Operating lease liabilities

12

17,820

823

Long-term loans

392

-

Employee benefit liabilities, net

13

391

371

Deferred tax liability

17

6,591

1,503

31,216

19,237

Total liabilities

82,443

25,506

EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF

THE COMPANY:

18

Share capital and premium

237,677

37,040

Treasury Stock

(660)

-

Translation reserve

2,614

1,229

Reserve from share-based payment transactions

12,348

5,829

Accumulated deficit

(50,743)

(33,001)

Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company

201,236

11,097

Non-controlling interests

3,709

1,513

Total equity

204,945

12,610

Total equity and liabilities

$

287,388

$

38,116

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

March 31, 2022

Date of approval of the

Marc Lustig

Oren Shuster

Shai Shemesh

financial statements

Chairman of the Board

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IM Cannabis Corp. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 19:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
