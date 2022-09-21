IM Cannabis : Annual Financial Statements

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm (PCAOB ID: 1281)
3
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
4 - 5
Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
6 - 7
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
8
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
9 - 12
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
13 - 76
- - - - - - - - - - -
- 2 -
Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer
Tel: +972-3-6232525
144 Menachem Begin Road, Building A,
Fax: +972-3-5622555
Tel-Aviv 6492102, Israel
ey.com
REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
to the Shareholders and Board of directors of IM CANNABIS CORP. and its subsidiaries
Opinion on the consolidated financial statements
We have audited the accompanying consolidated statements of financial position of IM Cannabis Corp. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"), as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 and the related consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the years then ended and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "consolidated financial statements").
In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Group as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the years then ended, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").
Basis for Opinion
These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Group's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Group's consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Group in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Group is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.
Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.
KOST FORER GABBAY & KASIERER
A Member of Ernst & Young Global
We have served as the Company's auditor since 2018.
Tel-Aviv, Israel
March 31, 2022
- 3 -
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Canadian Dollars in thousands
Note
December 31,
ASSETS
2021
2020
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
13,903
$
8,885
Restricted deposit
1
18
Trade receivables
6
16,711
5,501
Advances to suppliers
2,300
3,602
Other accounts receivable
7
14,481
689
Investments and financial instruments
5
3,129
-
Loans receivable
15e
2,708
-
Biological assets
8
1,687
78
Inventories
9
29,391
8,370
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
84,311
27,143
Property, plant and equipment, net
10
30,268
5,532
Investments
15c
2,429
2,341
Derivative assets
14
-
Right-of-use assets, net
12
18,162
935
Deferred tax assets, net
17
16
769
Intangible assets, net
5, 11
30,885
1,092
Goodwill
5, 11
121,303
304
203,077
10,973
Total assets
$
287,388
$
38,116
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
- 4 -
IM CANNABIS CORP. and its subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Canadian Dollars in thousands
Note
December 31,
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
2021
2020
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$
13,989
$
2,605
Bank loans
1a
9,502
-
Other accounts payable and accrued expenses
14
20,143
3,497
Accrued purchase consideration liabilities
5
6,039
-
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
12
1,554
167
51,227
6,269
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Warrants measured at fair value
15
6,022
16,540
Operating lease liabilities
12
17,820
823
Long-term loans
392
-
Employee benefit liabilities, net
13
391
371
Deferred tax liability
17
6,591
1,503
31,216
19,237
Total liabilities
82,443
25,506
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF
THE COMPANY:
18
Share capital and premium
237,677
37,040
Treasury Stock
(660)
-
Translation reserve
2,614
1,229
Reserve from share-based payment transactions
12,348
5,829
Accumulated deficit
(50,743)
(33,001)
Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company
201,236
11,097
Non-controlling interests
3,709
1,513
Total equity
204,945
12,610
Total equity and liabilities
$
287,388
$
38,116
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
March 31, 2022
Date of approval of the
Marc Lustig
Oren Shuster
Shai Shemesh
financial statements
Chairman of the Board
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
IM Cannabis Corp. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 19:09:04 UTC.