IM Cannabis : Annual MD&A

NEW PRODUCT OFFERINGS ..........................................................................................................................
13
CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS AND EVENTS .........................................................................................................
15
REVIEW OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE .............................................................................................................
3
LEGAL AND REGULATORY .................................................................................................................................
48
2
Management's Discussion and Analysis
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
IM Cannabis Corp. ("IM Cannabis" or the "Company") is a British Columbia company whose business formed on October 11, 2019 as the result of a reverse takeover with IMC Holdings Ltd. (the "Reverse Takeover Transaction"), pursuant to which the Company changed its name from "Navasota Resources Inc." to "IM Cannabis Corp." and changed its business from mining to the international medical cannabis industry. The Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") trade under the ticker symbol "IMCC" on both the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") and the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") as of March 1, 2021, and November 5, 2019, respectively. The Reverse Takeover Transaction is more fully described under "Review of Financial Performance - Share Capital - Financial Background".
This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") reports on the consolidated financial condition and operating results of IM Cannabis for the year and three months ended December 31, 2021. Throughout this MD&A, unless otherwise specified, references to "we", "us", "our" or similar terms, as well as the "Company" and "IM Cannabis" refer to IM Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, on a consolidated basis, and the "Group" refers to the Company, its subsidiaries and Focus Medical Herbs Ltd.
This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the notes thereto for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, (the "Annual Financial Statements"). References in the below discussion to "Q4 2021" and "Q4 2020" refer to the three months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, and references to "2020" refer to the year ended December 31, 2020.
The Annual Financial Statements have been prepared by management in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). IFRS requires management to make certain judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amount of assets and liabilities at the date of the Annual Financial Statements and the amount of revenue and expenses incurred during the reporting period. The results of operations for the periods reflected herein are not necessarily indicative of results that may be expected for future periods. The Annual Financial Statements include the accounts of the Group, which includes, among others, the following entities:
Legal Entity
Jurisdiction
Relationship with the Company
IMC Holdings Ltd. ("IMC Holdings")
Israel
Wholly-owned subsidiary
I.M.C. Pharma Ltd. ("IMC Pharma")
Israel
Wholly-owned subsidiary of IMC Holdings
Focus Medical Herbs Ltd. ("Focus")
Israel
Private company over which IMC Holdings exercises
"de facto control" under IFRS 10
R.A. Yarok Pharm Ltd. ("Pharm
Israel
Wholly-owned subsidiary of IMC Holdings
Yarok")
Rosen High Way Ltd. ("Rosen High
Israel
Wholly-owned subsidiary of IMC Holdings
Way")
High Way Shinua Ltd. ("HW Shinua")
Israel
Private company over which IMC Holdings exercises
"de facto" control under IFRS 10
Revoly Trading and Marketing Ltd. dba
Israel
Subsidiary of IMC Holdings
Vironna Pharm ("Vironna")
Oranim Plus Pharm Ltd. ("Oranim
Israel
Subsidiary of IMC Holdings
Plus")
Trichome Financial Corp. ("Trichome")
Canada
Wholly-owned subsidiary
3
Management's Discussion and Analysis
Trichome JWC Acquisition Corp.
Canada
Wholly-owned subsidiary of Trichome
("TJAC")
MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. ("MYM")
Canada
Wholly-owned subsidiary of Trichome
SublimeCulture Inc. ("Sublime")
Canada
Wholly-owned subsidiary of MYM
Highland Grow Inc. ("Highland")
Canada
Wholly-owned subsidiary of MYM International
Brands Inc.
Adjupharm GmbH ("Adjupharm")
Germany
Subsidiary of IMC Holdings
All intercompany balances and transactions were eliminated on consolidation.
All dollar figures in this MD&A are expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars ($), except per share data and unless otherwise noted. All references to "NIS" are to New Israeli Shekels. All references to "€" or to "Euros" are to Euros. All references to "US$" or to "U.S. Dollars" are to United States Dollars. The Company's shares, options, units and warrants are not expressed in thousands. Prices are not expressed in thousands.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES
Certain non-IFRS financial measures are referenced in this MD&A that do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, including "Gross Margin", "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA". The Company believes that these non-IFRS financial measures and operational performance measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enable readers to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and prospects in a similar manner to the Company's management. For a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most comparable IFRS financial measures, as applicable, see the "Metrics andNon-IFRSFinancial Measures" section of the MD&A.
NOTE REGARDING THE COMPANY'S ACCOUNTING PRACTICES
The Company complies with IFRS 10 to consolidate the financial results of Focus, an Israeli licensed cultivator on the basis of which IMC Holdings exercises "de facto control". For a full explanation of the Company's application of IFRS 10, see "Legal and Regulatory - "Restructuring" and "Legal and Regulatory - Risk Factors - Consolidation of Focus Financial Results under IFRS 10 and Maintenance of Common Control".
For the period ended December 31, 2021, the Company analyzed the terms of the definitive agreements with each of Pharm Yarok, Rosen High Way, HW Shinua, Vironna and Oranim Plus (collectively, the "Consolidated Entities") in accordance with IFRS 10 and concluded a requirement to consolidate the financial results as of the Consolidated Entities as of the date of signing each such definitive agreement. Each of such definitive agreements provide the Company with the power to unilaterally make all decisions regarding the financial and operating policies of each of the Consolidated Entities and the right to obtain all related economic benefits. The Pharm Yarok Transaction, the Vironna Transaction and the Oranim Transaction (as each are further defined herein) were completed in the first quarter of 2022. The completion of the Pharm Yarok Transaction with respect to HW Shinua remains subject to the IMCA approval, and accordingly the financial results of HW Shinua continue to be consolidated in compliance with IFRS 10. For further information on the closing of the above transactions, please see "Corporate Highlights and Events".
4
Management's Discussion and Analysis
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
OVERVIEW - CURRENT OPERATIONS IN ISRAEL, CANADA AND GERMANY
IM Cannabis is a leading international cannabis company providing premium cannabis products to medical patients and adult-use recreational consumers. With operations in Israel, Canada, and Germany, the world's three largest federally legal cannabis markets, the Company has developed its own proprietary import/export supply chain in order to efficiently deliver premium cannabis to patients and consumers under a uniform global branding umbrella.
The Company operates in Canada through Trichome and its subsidiaries TJAC and MYM, where it cultivates, processes and sells premium and ultra-premium cannabis at its own facilities under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands for the adult-use market in Canada and exports premium and ultra-premium medical cannabis to Israel and eventually to Germany.
In Israel, the Company cultivates, imports, and distributes cannabis to local medical patients through its commercial relationship with Focus, with plans to import cannabis to supplement its operations of medical cannabis retail pharmacies, online platforms, distribution centres and logistical hubs operating through IMC Holdings.
In Germany, the IM Cannabis ecosystem operates through Adjupharm importing and distributing cannabis to pharmacies for patients, acting as the Company's entry point to a potential future Europe-wide distribution.
OUR GOAL - DRIVE PROFITABLE REVENUE GROWTH
Our primary goal is to sustainably increase revenue in each of our core markets in order to build long term shareholder value. By focusing on sustainable revenue growth, while actively managing costs and margins, we believe we can achieve positive EBITDA.
HOW WE PLAN TO ACHIEVE OUR GOAL - FOUR CORE STRATEGIES
Our strategy to grow sustainable revenues consists of:
Geographic diversification and preparing to target new legal cannabis markets in Germany and Israel, while leveraging the cultivation excellence and consumer insights and experienced team in the mature Canadian market.
Properly positioned brands with respect to target-market, price, potency and quality, such as the successful mid-2021 launch of WAGNERS in Canada. By Q4 2021, both WAGNERS and Highland Grow were among the top premium and ultra-premium cannabis brands in Ontario (Canada's largest province) by retail market share1.
High-quality,reliable supply to our customers and patients, leading to recurring sales.
Ongoing introduction of new SKUs to keep customers and patients engaged.
In order to turn increased revenues into positive EBITDA, we plan to focus on spending discipline and cost efficiencies through vertical integration throughout 2022.
1 Depletion and e-commerce sales data from Ontario Cannabis Store - Sale of Data report for period between October 1 - December 31, 2021 for dried flower product between $7.50 - $9.99/gram and above $12.99/gram.
5
