IM Cannabis : Annual MD&A

Management's Discussion and Analysis

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

IM Cannabis Corp. ("IM Cannabis" or the "Company") is a British Columbia company whose business formed on October 11, 2019 as the result of a reverse takeover with IMC Holdings Ltd. (the "Reverse Takeover Transaction"), pursuant to which the Company changed its name from "Navasota Resources Inc." to "IM Cannabis Corp." and changed its business from mining to the international medical cannabis industry. The Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") trade under the ticker symbol "IMCC" on both the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") and the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") as of March 1, 2021, and November 5, 2019, respectively. The Reverse Takeover Transaction is more fully described under "Review of Financial Performance - Share Capital - Financial Background".

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") reports on the consolidated financial condition and operating results of IM Cannabis for the year and three months ended December 31, 2021. Throughout this MD&A, unless otherwise specified, references to "we", "us", "our" or similar terms, as well as the "Company" and "IM Cannabis" refer to IM Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, on a consolidated basis, and the "Group" refers to the Company, its subsidiaries and Focus Medical Herbs Ltd.

This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the notes thereto for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, (the "Annual Financial Statements"). References in the below discussion to "Q4 2021" and "Q4 2020" refer to the three months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, and references to "2020" refer to the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Annual Financial Statements have been prepared by management in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). IFRS requires management to make certain judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amount of assets and liabilities at the date of the Annual Financial Statements and the amount of revenue and expenses incurred during the reporting period. The results of operations for the periods reflected herein are not necessarily indicative of results that may be expected for future periods. The Annual Financial Statements include the accounts of the Group, which includes, among others, the following entities: