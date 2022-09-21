IM Cannabis : Circular

IM CANNABIS CORP. ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY OCTOBER 20, 2022 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS AND MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR DATED SEPTEMBER 12, 2022

This management information circular and the accompanying materials require your immediate attention. If you are in doubt as to how to deal with these documents or the matters to which they refer, please consult your financial, legal, tax or other professional advisor. IM CANNABIS CORP. Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders To be held on October 20, 2022 Notice is hereby given that the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders of common shares of IM CANNABIS CORP. (the "Company") will be held at the offices of Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP located at 1 First Canadian Place, 100 King Street West, Suite 1600, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5X 1G5 on Thursday October 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) for the following purposes: to receive the Company's consolidated audited financial statements as at and for the financial years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and the auditors' report thereon, a copy of which is enclosed herewith if so requested or available on www.sedar.com; to fix the number of directors of the Company at five; to elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year; to appoint an auditor for the Company and to authorize the board of directors to fix their remuneration; to consider, and if deemed appropriate, to approve, with or without variation, a special resolution approving the adoption of new articles of the Company; to consider, and if deemed appropriate, to approve, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution approving a consolidation of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at a ratio of between six (6) and ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares for every one (1) post- consolidation common share, as and when determined by the board of directors of the Company; and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. The specific details of the foregoing matters to be put before the Meeting are set forth in the management information circular ("Circular") accompanying this Notice of Meeting. Registered shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting in person are requested to read the Circular and the form of proxy which accompanies this notice and to complete, sign, date and deliver the form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it was signed (or a notarially certified copy thereof) to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare"), 8th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1. Non-registeredshareholders who receive the enclosed Circular and form of proxy through an intermediary must deliver the voting form provided in accordance with the instructions given by such intermediary. To be effective, proxies must be received by Computershare not later than Tuesday October 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time), or in the case of any adjournment of the Meeting not later than 48 hours prior to the Meeting, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, or any adjournment thereof. The Board has fixed September 2, 2022 as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Meeting and at any adjournment or postponement thereof. Each registered shareholder at the close of business on that date is entitled to such notice and to vote at the Meeting in the circumstances set out in the Circular. Non-registered shareholders who appoint themselves as proxyholder through their intermediary will be permitted to attend the Meeting and vote. Non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will not be permitted to attend the Meeting. This procedure is in place to ensure that the Company and its transfer agent can verify the identity of any voting shareholder at the Meeting. The Company and its transfer agent do not have a record of the Company's non-registered shareholders and, as i

a result, will have no knowledge of their shareholdings or entitlement to vote unless they appoint themselves as proxyholder. In order to streamline the Meeting process, the Company encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting using the voting instruction form or the form of proxy mailed to them with the Meeting materials and submitting them by no later than 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on Tuesday October 18, 2022, the cut-off time for deposit of proxies prior to the Meeting. DATED the 12th day of September, 2022. By Order of the Board of Directors "Oren Shuster" OREN SHUSTER, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND DIRECTOR ii

IM CANNABIS CORP. Management Information Circular for the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on October 20, 2022 PROXIES Solicitation of Proxies This Management Information Circular (the "Circular") is furnished in connection with the solicitation, by or on behalf of the management of IM Cannabis Corp. (the "Company"), of proxies to be used at the Company's annual general and special meeting of the holders of common shares (the "Common Shares" or "Shares") to be held at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on Thursday October 20, 2022 (the "Meeting") or at any adjournment thereof. It is expected that the solicitation will be primarily by mail, but proxies may also be solicited personally, by advertisement or by telephone, by directors, officers or employees of the Company without special compensation, or by the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare") at nominal cost. The cost of solicitation will be borne by the Company. The information contained herein is provided as of September 12, 2022, unless indicated otherwise. No person has been authorized to give any information or make any representation in connection with matters to be considered at the Meeting other than those contained in this Circular and, if given or made, any such information or representation must not be relied upon as having been authorized by the Company or its management. Unless otherwise indicated herein, all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. All references to "$" are to Canadian dollars. Appointment of Proxyholder The person(s) designated by management of the Company in the enclosed form of proxy are officers of the Company and the Company's legal counsel. Each shareholder has the right to appoint as proxyholder a person or company (who need not be a shareholder of the Company) other than the person(s) or company(ies) designated by management of the Company in the enclosed form of proxy to attend and act on the shareholder's behalf at the Meeting or at any adjournment thereof. Such right may be exercised by inserting the name of the person or company in the blank space provided in the enclosed form of proxy or by completing another form of proxy. Registered shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting in person are requested to read the Circular and the form of proxy which accompanies the Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Notice of Meeting") and to complete, sign, date and deliver the form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it was signed (or a notarially certified copy thereof) to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., 8th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, or by fax at 1-866-249-7775 (North America) / 1-416-263-9524 (International), Attention: Proxy Department. Non-registeredshareholders who receive the Circular and form of proxy through an intermediary must deliver the proxy in accordance with the instructions given by such intermediary. To be effective, proxies must be received by Computershare not later than Tuesday October 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time), or in the case of any adjournment of the Meeting not later than 48 hours prior to the meeting, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, or any adjournment thereof. Revocation of Proxy A shareholder who has given a form of proxy may revoke it as to any matter on which a vote has not already been held pursuant to its authority by an instrument in writing executed by the shareholder or by the shareholder's attorney duly authorized in writing or, if the shareholder is a corporation, by an officer or attorney thereof duly authorized and deposited at either the above mentioned office of Computershare by no later than 48 hours prior to the Meeting, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, or any adjournment 1