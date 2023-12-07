MONTHLY PROGRESS REPORT

Name of Listed Issuer: IM Cannabis Corp. (the "Issuer" or "IMC")

Trading Symbol: IMCC

Number of Outstanding Listed Securities as of 30/11/2023:

13,394,136 Common Shares

Date: December 7, 2023

Report on Business

1. Provide a general overview and discussion of the development of the Issuer's business and operations over the previous month. Where the Issuer was inactive disclose this fact.



• ON November 9, 2023, the issuer filed a material change report following a news release dated October 13,2023, regarding securing C$1,390,000 in short-term debt by the issuer through its wholly owned subsidiaries, IMC Holdings Ltd. ("IMC HoldCo") and Rosen High Way Ltd. ("Rosen High Way"). For more information, please see the news release and the previous monthly progress report for the month of October 2023.



• On November 13, 2023, the Issuer filed its interim financial statements and MD&A for the nine and six months ended June 30, 2023, and announced its unaudited financial results for Q2 2023.



• On November 27, 2023, the issuer announced that a complaint was filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Canada by Michael Wiener, 35 Oak Holdings Ltd. and MW Investments Ltd. (collectively the "MYM Shareholder Plaintiffs") against the issuer and its board of directors and officers. A copy of this complaint was delivered to the issuer on November 17, 2023. The complaint claims that the issuer made misrepresentations in its disclosures prior to the IMC/MYM transaction in 2021. MYM Shareholder Plaintiffs are claiming damages that amount to approximately 15 million dollars. the issuer has reviewed the complaint and believes that the allegations are without merit. The issuer plans to vigorously defend itself against the allegations. The issuer's policy is not to discuss pending litigation.

2. Provide a general overview and discussion of the activities of management.

Management of the Issuer ("Management") is focused on continuing the Issuer's growth in the cannabis markets in which it currently operates. Management is focused on managing its international assets and supply chain in order to maximize Issuer-wide revenue and margins and continues to focus on its entry into the medical cannabis distribution and retail segments in Israel. Management also continues to identify and pursue new strategic investments and growth opportunities in Israel and Europe, including, but not limited to, securing additional supply, distribution and sale agreements in Germany through Adjupharm GmbH ("Adjupharm") and in Israel through its subsidiaries and Focus Medical Herbs Ltd. ("Focus Medical").

By exiting the Canadian cannabis market, Management is seeking to focus its resources and maximize efficiency for future success. Management is reinforcing its Israeli and German operations and preparing to leverage its expertise into building market leadership in the Europeanmedical cannabis market and to be fully ready to capitalize on the recreational market upon legalization.

3. Describe and provide details of any new products or services developed or offered. For resource companies, provide details of new drilling, exploration or production programs and acquisitions of any new properties and attach any mineral or oil and gas or other reports required under Ontario securities law.

Not Applicable.

4. Describe and provide details of any products or services that were discontinued. For resource companies, provide details of any drilling, exploration or production programs that have been amended or abandoned.

5. Not Applicable.

6. Describe any new business relationships entered into between the Issuer, the Issuer's affiliates or third parties including contracts to supply products or services, joint venture agreements and licensing agreements etc. State whether the relationship is with a Related Person of the Issuer and provide details of the relationship.

Not Applicable.

7. Describe the expiry or termination of any contracts or agreements between the Issuer, the Issuer's affiliates or third parties or cancellation of any financing arrangements that have been previously announced.

Not Applicable.

8. Describe any acquisitions by the Issuer or dispositions of the Issuer's assets that occurred during the preceding month. Provide details of the nature of the assets acquired or disposed of and provide details of the consideration paid or payable together with a schedule of payments if applicable, and of any valuation. State how the consideration was determined and whether the acquisition was from or the disposition was to a Related Person of the Issuer and provide details of the relationship.

Not Applicable.

9. Describe the acquisition of new customers or loss of customers.

Not Applicable.

10. Describe any new developments or effects on intangible products such as brand names, circulation lists, copyrights, franchises, licenses, patents, software, subscription lists and trade-marks.

Not Applicable.

11. Report on any employee hirings, terminations or lay-offs with details of anticipated length of lay-offs.

In November 2023, the Issuer hired 0 new employees and 4 resignations or terminations of employees occurred.

12. Report on any labour disputes and resolutions of those disputes if applicable.

Not applicable.

13. Describe and provide details of legal proceedings to which the Issuer became a party, including the name of the court or agency, the date instituted, the principal parties to the proceedings, the nature of the claim, the amount claimed, if any, if the proceedings are being contested, and the present status of the proceedings.





Not applicable.

14. Provide details of any indebtedness incurred or repaid by the Issuer together with the terms of such indebtedness.

Not Applicable.

15. Provide details of any securities issued and options or warrants granted.

Not Applicable.

16. Provide details of any loans to or by Related Persons.

Not Applicable.

17. Provide details of any changes in directors, officers or committee members.

Not Applicable.

18. Discuss any trends which are likely to impact the Issuer including trends in the Issuer's market(s) or political/regulatory trends.

Global economies are currently experiencing elevated levels of inflation, including in the Issuer's primary production markets, which could curtail levels of economic activity. Inflation concerns are in part driven by the increase in the cost of goods as input costs continue to increase due to several external factors, including but not limited to, general uncertainties caused by the Ukraine war, the global supply chain constrictions and rising energy prices. As such, delivery and distribution costs, utility costs and other necessary supplies at an economic cost cannot be assured. The impact of inflation and supply shortages on the integral components of the Issuer's business could reasonably impact the Issuer's future economic performance and competitiveness, as it may entail a meaningful increase in costs for various goods and services that the Issuer may not be able to pass onto patients or customers. In addition, the Issuer's operations could also be affected should interest rates, inflation or unemployment reach levels that change consumer trends and spending and subsequently impact the sales and profitability of the Issuer.

The war in Ukraine may also have a material adverse effect on global economic activity and could result in volatility and disruption to global supply chains and the financial and capital markets. These disruptions could cause interruptions in supplies and other services from third parties upon which the Issuer relies; decrease demand for products; and cause staff shortages, reduced customer traffic and increased government regulation, all of which may materially and negatively impact the business, financial condition and results of operations of the Issuer, its subsidiaries and Focus Medical.

As of February 2023, and to date, Israel is undergoing political and social instability relating to the judicial and legislative reforms proposed by the newly elected government, creating certain instability and uncertainty. This instability which has a certain effect on the activity of the financial markets may cause material impact on the Issuers' ability to operate in the Israeli market.

The Israeli ministry of health announced the anticipated medical cannabis regulatory reform on August 7, 2023. The new regulations will remove many of the heavy regulations in the sector, making medical cannabis more accessible to patients as well as boosting export, all of which may materially and positively impact the business, financial condition and results of operations of the Issuer, its subsidiaries and Focus Medical.

On October 7, 2023, a war between the terror organization Hamas and Israel began. This war has an impact on the company's business operations. The company anticipates a negative impact in Q4 2023 and a potential positive effect in the medium to long term. The company has experienced damages to its ability to function, affecting various aspects, including employees, supplies, imports, sales, and more.

While there are damages, it is still too early to fully assess the extent of their impact. However, the first and certain effect of the war is the postponement of the medical cannabis reform, which was initially set to commence on December 29, 2023. Due to the ongoing war in the State of Israel, the reform has been delayed for three months, as is currently known.

Additionally, based on data published by the Ministry of Health through the medical cannabis unit, there has been a significant increase in the number of patients with medical cannabis licenses. A total of 3,254 patients were added in the month of November 2023 alone1. At this stage, the issuer is unable to assess whether this is a direct effect of the war, but it will likely be possible to evaluate this in the coming months.

Furthermore, the Israeli government has published a compensation outline in response to the impact of the war on businesses in Israel. The issuer is currently examining its eligibility to receive compensation according to the outlined criteria

1 https://www.gov.il/BlobFolder/reports/licenses-status-november-2023/he/subjects_cannabis_docs_licenses-status-november-2023.pdf





The undersigned hereby certifies that:

1. The undersigned is a director and/or senior officer of the Issuer and has been duly authorized by a resolution of the board of directors of the Issuer to sign this Certificate of Compliance.

2. As of the date hereof there were no material information concerning the Issuer which has not been publicly disclosed.

3. The undersigned hereby certifies to the Exchange that the Issuer is in compliance with the requirements of applicable securities legislation (as such term is defined in National Instrument 14-101) and all Exchange Requirements (as defined in CNSX Policy 1).

4. All of the information in this Form 7 Monthly Progress Report is true.

Dated: December 7, 2023

Oren Shuster Name of Director or Senior Officer

" Oren Shuster "

Signature Chief Executive Officer

Official Capacity





