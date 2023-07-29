IM+ Capitals Limited at its meeting held on July 29, 2023 approved the resignation of Mr. Barhma Nand Garag as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective July 29, 2023. The company also approved the appointment of Mr. Bijay Kumar Pathak as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective July 29, 2023. Mr. Bijay Kumar Pathak is a BE (Mechanical) DPM having experience of more than 30 years in the field of Project & corporate dealings.

He has more than 5 years of experience in project finance & expertise in achieving revenue, profit and business growth.