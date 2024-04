Image Plus Consultants Limited (IPCL) will, at a Board Meeting on May 21, 2024, be considering the payment of a dividend on the Company's ordinary shares.

Disclaimer

Image Plus Consultants Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2024 00:40:04 UTC.