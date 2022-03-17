Log in
    IMA   AU000000IMA1

IMAGE RESOURCES NL

(IMA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Image Resources NL : Application for quotation of securities - IMA

03/17/2022 | 03:01am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

IMAGE RESOURCES NL

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday March 17, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

IMA

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

21,525,000

17/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

IMAGE RESOURCES NL

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

57063977579

1.3

ASX issuer code

IMA

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

IMAAB : WARRANTS EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

IMA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

21,525,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

17/3/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Yes

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

17/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

21,525,000

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.11385000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Image Resources NL published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 07:00:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 176 M 128 M 128 M
Net income 2020 24,8 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
Net cash 2020 33,6 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,58x
Yield 2020 10,8%
Capitalization 303 M 220 M 220 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,72x
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 40,3%
Chart IMAGE RESOURCES NL
Duration : Period :
Image Resources NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMAGE RESOURCES NL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick Roy Mutz Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
John McEvoy Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Robert Ellis Besley Director
Todd Colton Chief Operating Officer
Peter Sisley Thomas Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMAGE RESOURCES NL46.34%220
BHP GROUP LIMITED9.33%165 150
RIO TINTO PLC6.50%113 314
GLENCORE PLC22.76%78 549
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC21.83%58 204
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.15.74%38 997