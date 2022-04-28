Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Image Resources NL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMA   AU000000IMA1

IMAGE RESOURCES NL

(IMA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/28 01:59:59 am EDT
0.2250 AUD    0.00%
02:04aIMAGE RESOURCES NL : Application for quotation of securities - IMA
PU
04/06IMAGE RESOURCES NL (ASX : IMA) Annual Report to Shareholders
AQ
04/06IMAGE RESOURCES NL : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Image Resources NL : Application for quotation of securities - IMA

04/28/2022 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

IMAGE RESOURCES NL

IMAGE RESOURCES NL

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday April 28, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

Total number of +securities to be quotedASX +security

code

Security description

Issue date

IMA

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

33,384,977

28/04/2022

Number of +securities to be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity IMAGE RESOURCES NL

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code IMA

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 28/4/2022

Registration number 57063977579

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

  • 2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

    +Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

    For personal use only

  • 2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution 21/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

ASX +security code and description

IMA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 28/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

33,384,977

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.20020000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The cash consideration is the allocation price under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan announced on 21 April 2022.

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

ASX +security code and description

IMA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Total number of

+securities on issue

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)ASX +security code and description

IMAAB : WARRANTS EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

1,072,013,222

Total number of

+securities on issue

13,351,099

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Image Resources NL published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 06:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 179 M 127 M 127 M
Net income 2021 19,4 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
Net cash 2021 79,5 M 56,6 M 56,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 9,76%
Capitalization 235 M 167 M 167 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 45,5%
Chart IMAGE RESOURCES NL
Duration : Period :
Image Resources NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMAGE RESOURCES NL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick Roy Mutz Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
John McEvoy Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Robert Ellis Besley Director
Todd Colton Chief Operating Officer
Peter Sisley Thomas Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMAGE RESOURCES NL9.76%167
BHP GROUP LIMITED10.02%165 397
RIO TINTO PLC16.01%114 799
GLENCORE PLC27.92%76 646
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.26%50 757
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)75.80%44 293