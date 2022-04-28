Image Resources NL : Application for quotation of securities - IMA

Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

IMAGE RESOURCES NL

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday April 28, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

Total number of +securities to be quotedASX +security

code Security description Issue date IMA ORDINARY FULLY PAID 33,384,977 28/04/2022 Number of +securities to be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity IMAGE RESOURCES NL

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code IMA

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 28/4/2022

Registration number 57063977579

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: +Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution 21/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

ASX +security code and description

IMA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 28/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

33,384,977

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.20020000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The cash consideration is the allocation price under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan announced on 21 April 2022.

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

ASX +security code and description

IMA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Total number of

+securities on issue

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)ASX +security code and description

IMAAB : WARRANTS EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

1,072,013,222

Total number of

+securities on issue

13,351,099

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6