Image Resources NL : Mineral Resources Update - Eneabba Tenements

11 March 2022

MINERAL RESOURCES UPDATE - ENEABBA TENEMENTS

Image Resources NL (ASX: IMA) ("Image" or "the Company") is pleased to provide a Mineral Resources update on seven of the eight projects associated with the Company's recent strategic acquisition of a package of tenements located in the historic Eneabba mineral sands mining district in Western Australia ("Eneabba Tenements"), located 275km north of Perth.

Highlights:

199 million tonnes total Mineral Resources at 2.8% total heavy minerals

137 million tonnes (69%) in JORC Measured and Indicated categories Image's total Mineral Resources accessible by dry mining triples to 284 million tonnes

5.5 million tonnes contained heavy minerals

Image's total contained heavy minerals accessible by dry mining doubles to 11.0 million tonnes Image's current production of heavy mineral concentrate is approximately 0.3 million tonnes per annum

84% valuable heavy minerals ("VHM") within mineral assemblage

19% zircon plus rutile in total heavy minerals

Mineralisation located from surface in some places with low overall average strip ratio.

__________________________________________________________________________

In January 2022, the Company completed the strategic acquisition of seven of eight mineral sands projects across eight exploration licences ("EL") and one retention lease ("RL") as the primary portion of a package of tenements acquired from Sheffield Resources Ltd (see ASX announcement "Strategic Acquisition of Eneabba Tenement Package" dated 29 November 2021 and "Eneabba Tenement Package Strategic Acquisition Update" dated 19 January 2022).

The first order of business with new ownership of the Eneabba Tenements was verification and reporting of Mineral Resources on behalf of Image by the Company's JORC Competent Person Mrs Christine Standing of Optiro Pty Ltd (Snowden Optiro). The Mineral Resource estimates have been prepared and reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012.

Total Mineral Resources reported for all seven projects as presented in Table 1 is 199 million tonnes at 2.8% total heavy minerals ("THM") containing 5.5 million tonnes of heavy minerals. Other positive attributes of these Mineral Resources include 84% valuable heavy minerals in the mineral assemblage, a combined total of 19% zircon plus rutile in the heavy minerals, a low average strip ratio and relatively low slimes and oversize contents. Refer to Table 1 on page 3 for the full details of the Mineral Resource estimates.