Image Resources NL : Mineral Resources Update - Eneabba Tenements

Summary of JORC 2012 Table 1
A summary of the JORC 2012 Table 1 (included as Appendix 1) is provided below in compliance with the requirements of ASX listing rule 5.8.1.
Geology and Mineralisation Interpretation
The Eneabba Tenements are located within the North Perth Basin (NPB), which is a deep linear trough of sediments, extending from the south coast to north of the Murchison River, adjacent to and west of the Darling Fault. The NPB contains a number of high-grade beach, dune and swale heavy mineral deposits extending from Capel in the south to Eneabba in the north.
Within the Eneabba Tenements area, a series of paleo-shorelines were formed in a north- facing bay ranging from 85m to 128m above the present sea level (Eneabba Shoreline). Each paleo-shoreline represents a stand-still event during regression of the sea. The stand-still events have resulted in well-developed platforms cut into the underlying sediments and in some instances accumulation/concentration of heavy minerals to form strandline deposits. The Eneabba Shoreline has been correlated with the Yoganup Shoreline in the south of the Perth Basin.
Following the strandline deposition of heavy minerals, several dune deposits have also been formed. At Eneabba, these dunes occur to the northeast of the paleo-shorelines that they derive their heavy mineral from. Typically, dunal mineralisation is lower in grade but more extensive in volume than strandline mineralisation. The Eneabba Tenements contain both strandline and dunal deposits.
A combination of geology and grade were used to interpret the mineralisation and geological domains. Mineralised domains were defined at Drummond Crossing, Durack and Yandanooka using a nominal cut-off grade of 0.7% HM and at Corridor, Ellengail, Robbs Cross and Thomson using a nominal cut-off grade of 0.9% HM. Additional higher grade domains were defined at Durack (>1.9% HM), Corridor and Ellengail (>2% HM) and Yandanooka (>3% HM).
Geological interpretation included modelling of rock domains (including laterite, intervals with high induration or sediments with high oversize contents) at Drummond Crossing, Durack, Corridor, Ellengail and Yandanooka. Horizons with high slimes contents were interpreted as separate domains at Durack (>35% slimes), Thomson (>34% slimes) and Yandanooka (>20% slimes).
Drilling Techniques
All of the drilling data used in the Mineral Resource estimations are based on an aircore system using a blade (face sampling) drill bit. There are three distinct generations of data: drilling undertaken by Renison Goldfields Consolidated in the 1980s and 1990s (First Generation), drilling undertaken by Iluka Resources Limited during the late 1990s and 2000s (Second Generation) and drilling undertaken by Sheffield Resources Limited between 2010 and 2021 (Third Generation). Most of the deposits contain a mixture of all three generations of data. Of the seven Mineral Resource estimates being reported in this announcement, five are based on a significant proportion of Third Generation drill data (between 48% and 100%). For the remaining two projects, the Corridor Mineral Resource estimate is based on First Generation and Second Generation drill data with 11 Third Generation drill holes for validation and the Ellengail Mineral Resource estimate is based on First Generation and Second Generation drill data only.
Sampling Techniques
All of the Third Generation drill samples are from 1.5m down hole intervals collected from an NQ diameter aircore hole (70mm). Samples of 1kg to 3kg were collected from a rotary splitter
