Image Resources NL : STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF McCALLS MINERAL SANDS PROJECT

Image Resources Background Information

Image is an established, profitable mineral sands mining company, operating open-cut mining and ore processing facilities at its 100%-owned,high-grade,zircon-rich Boonanarring Mineral Sands Project located 80km north of Perth, Western Australia, in the North Perth Basin. Boonanarring is arguably one of the highest-grade,zircon-rich, mineral sands projects in Australia.

The project was constructed and commissioned on-time and on-budget in 2018. Production of HMC commenced December 2018 and ramped-up to exceed name-plate capacity in only the second month of operation (January 2019).

The Company repaid its outstanding debt ahead of schedule in February 2021 and paid an inaugural dividend of $0.02 per share in April 2021, after only two years as an active mining company (CY2019 and CY2020), and is on-track to meet its market guidance for CY2021 which is similar to CY2020.

Since February 2021 Image is focused on a multi-pronged growth strategy which includes (1) maintaining its strong economic performance at Boonanarring and continuing at its 100%-owned Atlas, Helene and Hyperion projects; (2) progressing a feasibility study at its 100%-owned Bidaminna project in support of development of a second mining and processing centre to be operated in parallel with operations at Atlas; (3) evaluating the economic potential of its two 100%-owned gold tenements and King Farmin tenement, all located SE of Kalgoorlie; and (4) investigate opportunities outside of the Company's current mineral sands portfolio to identify a larger potential mine-life deposit for development.

Forward looking statements

Certain statements made during or in connection with this communication, including, without limitation, those concerning the economic outlook for the mining industry, expectations regarding prices, exploration or development costs and other operating results, growth prospects and the outlook of Image's operations contain or comprise certain forward-looking statements regarding Image's operations, economic performance and financial condition. Although Image believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct.

Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic and market conditions, success of business and operating initiatives, changes that could result from future acquisitions of new exploration properties, the risks and hazards inherent in the mining business (including industrial accidents, environmental hazards or geologically related conditions), changes in the regulatory environment and other government actions, risks inherent in the ownership, exploration and operation of or investment in mining properties, fluctuations in prices and exchange rates and business and operations risks management, as well as generally those additional factors set forth in our periodic filings with ASX. Image undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after today's date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

McCalls Project Acquisition

Images Resources NL acquired the McCalls Project as of 11 March 2022 from Sheffield Resources Ltd. Although Image has reviewed reports, information and data in relation to McCalls (which comprises the McCalls Project Mineral Resources at McCalls and Mindarra Springs) and has no reason to question the reliability of the reported information, Image cannot confirm whether there is any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant Sheffield market announcements, nor can it confirm, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Image cannot confirm that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the relevant original market announcements. The Company will directly commission a Competent Person to provide JORC and ASX compliance statements when these Mineral Resources are included in future public reports.