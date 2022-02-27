Image Scan : 3DX-ARX Handheld Raman spectrometer for security

3DX-ARX Handheld Raman spectrometer for security

27 February 2022

The 3DX-Arx handheld Raman spectrometer for security applications detects and identifies over 14,000 trace-level chemicals, explosives and narcotics. Even when they are inside a container. It is non-destructive and gives highly specific data.

It is designed for use in homeland security and defence arenas. Total cost of ownership is kept low. And it is compatible with Title 21 CFR part 11.

It provides First Responders with highly accurate identification of chemicals. These can include combinations of explosives, chemical warfare agents, TICs (Toxic Industrial Chemicals) and narcotics. Being more sensitive to nonpolar than polar chemicals, water and its vapour do not interfere with detection. (As they do with infrared and near-infrared techniques.)

The system uses revolutionary autofocus technology, SharpEyeTM, to make it easy to identify substances. It detects the difference between a container and a content, which improves measurements and result. The autofocus allows it to detect and minimize any fluorescence from the container.

3DX-Arx handheld Raman spectrometer for security applications is lighter, smaller and more powerful than other models on the market. It gives users the information needed to make reliable safety and security decisions.

The 3DX-Arx fits comfortably in a hand or pocket and provides near lab-quality analysis under tough field conditions. It can be customised to identify any combination of explosives, TICs, narcotics, pharmaceuticals and chemical warfare agents.

Built on a modern software platform the 3DX-Arx is very user-friendly. The smart graphical interface is easy to navigate. Guided Scan and a Quick Access feature offer precise, fast results including for both pure samples and complex mixes.

Results are clear and simple way, allowing almost anyone to interpret and use them.

So critical safety decisions can be made quickly and with confidence.

The 3DX-Arx includes management and reporting software. It also includes Wi-Fi and a barcode reader. It requires no consumables or regularly recurring maintenance. Dedicated individual libraries can be added to identify substances you need to detect.

Libraries include:

Explosives: Covers both military and civilian explosives, IEDs, precursors and oxidants.

Chemical Warfare Agents: Such as blister, blood, nerve and choking agents and their precursors.

Hazardous Chemicals: Including over 2200 TICs plus other toxic or hazardous materials

Narcotics: Narcotic and psychotropic substances from the UN Yellow and Green lists, including cutting and masking agents

Pharmaceuticals: A tailormade library developed for and together with, pharmaceutical companies

The 3DX-Arx handheld Raman spectrometer for security is ideal for identifying explosives and chemical threat compounds. It is an effective aid to decision making for First Responders and security teams in potentially lethal situations.

