Image Scan : 3DX-Ray Appoints Vincent Deery as CEO

3DX-Ray Appoints Vincent Deery as CEO

01 July 2022

3DX-Ray Ltd has announced the appointment of Vincent Deery as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from the 1st July 2022.

Vincent is a highly experienced professional whose successful career beginning at the General Electric Company has encompassed sales, marketing, and business development across high technology sectors (both public and private) including security and defence, power control, oil and petrochemical and metrology.

After joining 3DX-Ray in 2008 Vincent was appointed to the board of its AIM-listed holding company Image Scan in 2013. His appointment follows a recent stint as interim CEO.

He has extensive experience in implementing new product strategies and commercialisation of technology and the introduction of new products to market, and a wealth of knowledge in developing global networks and distribution channels for the commercialisation of software and hardware products. He brings with him over 25 years' experience of operating in the SE-Asian and Chinese markets.

Vincent has a BEng Hons in Manufacturing Engineering and has been an active member of several industry related organisations including International Association of Bomb Technicians and Inspectors (IABTI), the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), and attends and contributes to industry forums, publications, and events.

Commenting on his appointment as CEO, Vincent Deery said: "We have a strengthening product base and a great team. After 14 years with 3DX-Ray I'm looking forward to taking on the role of CEO to drive the growth and development of the business forward."