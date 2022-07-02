Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Image Scan Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGE   GB0031410581

IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC

(IGE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-01 am EDT
1.400 GBX    0.00%
01:13pIMAGE SCAN : 3DX-Ray Appoints Vincent Deery as CEO
PU
04/27Earnings Flash (IGE.L) IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP790,000
MT
04/26Image Scan Holdings Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Image Scan : 3DX-Ray Appoints Vincent Deery as CEO

07/02/2022 | 01:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3DX-Ray Appoints Vincent Deery as CEO

01 July 2022

3DX-Ray Ltd has announced the appointment of Vincent Deery as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from the 1st July 2022.

Vincent is a highly experienced professional whose successful career beginning at the General Electric Company has encompassed sales, marketing, and business development across high technology sectors (both public and private) including security and defence, power control, oil and petrochemical and metrology.

After joining 3DX-Ray in 2008 Vincent was appointed to the board of its AIM-listed holding company Image Scan in 2013. His appointment follows a recent stint as interim CEO.

He has extensive experience in implementing new product strategies and commercialisation of technology and the introduction of new products to market, and a wealth of knowledge in developing global networks and distribution channels for the commercialisation of software and hardware products. He brings with him over 25 years' experience of operating in the SE-Asian and Chinese markets.

Vincent has a BEng Hons in Manufacturing Engineering and has been an active member of several industry related organisations including International Association of Bomb Technicians and Inspectors (IABTI), the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), and attends and contributes to industry forums, publications, and events.

Commenting on his appointment as CEO, Vincent Deery said: "We have a strengthening product base and a great team. After 14 years with 3DX-Ray I'm looking forward to taking on the role of CEO to drive the growth and development of the business forward."

Disclaimer

Image Scan Holdings plc published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2022 17:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC
01:13pIMAGE SCAN : 3DX-Ray Appoints Vincent Deery as CEO
PU
04/27Earnings Flash (IGE.L) IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP790,000
MT
04/26Image Scan Holdings Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/30IMAGE SCAN : Ferromagnetic contraband detection for correctional facilities
PU
03/27IMAGE SCAN : EOD advanced bomb disposal suit
PU
03/24IMAGE SCAN : Bomb Blast Safety Circle
PU
03/21IMAGE SCAN : 3DX-Ray Launches a Range of 3DX EOD Suits
PU
03/13IMAGE SCAN : Portable amorphous silicon x-ray security system
PU
03/03Image Scan Holdings Plc Awards Contract to Supply an Industrial Scanning System to A Ne..
CI
02/27IMAGE SCAN : Bag scanning for public buildings
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2,50 M 3,01 M 3,01 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 0,90 M 1,08 M 1,08 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,38x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1,92 M 2,30 M 2,30 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 18,8%
Chart IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Image Scan Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,01
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent James Deery CEO, Executive Director & Sales Director
Sarah Atwell King Financial Director, Director & Secretary
William Richard Mawer Executive Chairman
Richard Leaver Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy David Jackson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC-52.54%2
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-18.58%214 627
DANAHER CORPORATION-21.57%184 737
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-42.64%73 981
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-24.82%60 552
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-18.06%56 317