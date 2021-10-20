Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Image Scan Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGE   GB0031410581

IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC

(IGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Image Scan : 3DX-Ray to supply security screening for La Francophonie Summit in Tunisia, in 2022

10/20/2021 | 11:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3DX-Ray to supply security screening for La Francophonie Summit in Tunisia, in 2022

20 October 2021

3DX-Ray have won the contract to supply security screening in the form of their ThreatScan-LS3 at the prestigious 18th Francophonie Economic Forum, which has been delayed now to 2022 but is likely to be held on the island of Djerba in Tunisia.

At the 117th extraordinary meeting of the Permanent Council of La Francophonie yesterday agreed to postpone the 18th Summit of La Francophonie to 2022, "to allow Tunisia to organise this major event in the best possible conditions."

3DX-Rays Sales and Marketing Director, Vince Deery said, "Although we are disappointed that the Francophonie Summit for 2021 has been delayed to 2022, we are thrilled that our first entrance into Tunisia, will be to protect the members of this important annual summit."

The Threatscan-LS3 is a compact and powerful x-ray portable scanning system, which fits securely into a backpack. The 305mm x 256mm imagine area enables bags and packages to be scanned in one scan. The ThreatScan-LS3 operates with ThreatSpect software to produce high quality, sub millimetre resolution images

The ThreatScan-LS3 is designed so that the operative can achieve accurate high-quality images quickly and efficiently, thereby keeping any delay and disruption to the event to an absolute minimum.

The International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) has 88 states and governments: 54 members, 7 associate members and 27 observers, who all share a common language, French. It is an institutional mechanism dedicated to promoting French and implementing political, education, economic and cultural cooperation.

The 18th Francophonie Summit is a high-profile gathering of dozens of French speaking nations and international organisations to promote shared values and address global issues of common concern.

Disclaimer

Image Scan Holdings plc published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 15:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC
11:21aIMAGE SCAN : 3DX-Ray to supply security screening for La Francophonie Summit in Tunisia, i..
PU
09/29IMAGE SCAN : Eod x-ray generators and security systems boost safety
PU
09/17IMAGE SCAN : 3DX-Ray Wins Important US Bomb Squad Contracts
PU
09/13IMAGE SCAN : X-ray mail threat detection for mailrooms
PU
09/13Image Scan Holdings plc Provides Sales Guidance for the Year Ending 30 September 2021
CI
09/13IMAGE SCAN : 3DX-Ray wins contract to supply an important UK Police Force with four Threat..
PU
08/26IMAGE SCAN : CTX & DSEI 2021, 14-16 September 2021, ExCel London
PU
08/23IMAGE SCAN : Portable x-ray event security
PU
07/21IMAGE SCAN : I-GEN a portable, battery-powered x-ray generator
PU
07/06IMAGE SCAN : Archway walk-through Metal Detectors
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,90 M 3,99 M 3,99 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 1,20 M 1,65 M 1,65 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,82 M 5,27 M 5,26 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 18,8%
Chart IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Image Scan Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,03 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Richard Mawer Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sarah Atwell King Financial Director, Director & Secretary
Richard Leaver Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy David Jackson Independent Non-Executive Director
Vincent James Deery Executive Director, Director-Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC0.00%5
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC26.25%232 943
DANAHER CORPORATION36.93%220 224
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.23.32%120 050
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG37.92%75 570
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION21.77%71 683