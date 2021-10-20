Image Scan : 3DX-Ray to supply security screening for La Francophonie Summit in Tunisia, in 2022

3DX-Ray to supply security screening for La Francophonie Summit in Tunisia, in 2022

20 October 2021

3DX-Ray have won the contract to supply security screening in the form of their ThreatScan-LS3 at the prestigious 18th Francophonie Economic Forum, which has been delayed now to 2022 but is likely to be held on the island of Djerba in Tunisia.

At the 117th extraordinary meeting of the Permanent Council of La Francophonie yesterday agreed to postpone the 18th Summit of La Francophonie to 2022, "to allow Tunisia to organise this major event in the best possible conditions."

3DX-Rays Sales and Marketing Director, Vince Deery said, "Although we are disappointed that the Francophonie Summit for 2021 has been delayed to 2022, we are thrilled that our first entrance into Tunisia, will be to protect the members of this important annual summit."

The Threatscan-LS3 is a compact and powerful x-ray portable scanning system, which fits securely into a backpack. The 305mm x 256mm imagine area enables bags and packages to be scanned in one scan. The ThreatScan-LS3 operates with ThreatSpect software to produce high quality, sub millimetre resolution images

The ThreatScan-LS3 is designed so that the operative can achieve accurate high-quality images quickly and efficiently, thereby keeping any delay and disruption to the event to an absolute minimum.

The International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) has 88 states and governments: 54 members, 7 associate members and 27 observers, who all share a common language, French. It is an institutional mechanism dedicated to promoting French and implementing political, education, economic and cultural cooperation.

The 18th Francophonie Summit is a high-profile gathering of dozens of French speaking nations and international organisations to promote shared values and address global issues of common concern.