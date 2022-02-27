Image Scan : Bag scanning for public buildings

Bag scanning for public buildings

Public venues are likely terrorist targets. Visitor numbers are high and security is difficult, especially at peak times. X-ray bag scanning for public buildings is an effective way to improve safety and security.

Threat items transported in bags, attaché cases or carry-items pose an ever-present danger. Hoaxes cause identical problems until they are identified. X-ray screening at public buildings is becoming critically important to guarantee public safety. It boosts security and helps avoid chaos and disruption.

But systems for bag scanning for public buildings are not all alike! Features such as materials differentiation and the ability to peel back layers to see what is beneath vary widely.

The threat of terrorism has increased since the Manchester Arena, and other, attacks. It has heightened the need for security in public venues.

Quite often the simple presence of x-ray security is enough to deter an attack.

What items can be identified with our x-ray scanning systems?

Explosive devices such as pipe or nail bombs

Different material types

Guns, knives and other weapons

The power sources used for remote triggering

Poisons including "White Powders"

Liquids

Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear materials

Narcotics

Sharps and blades

Numerous other types of malicious items

Materials discrimination

Our aircraft-standard materials discrimination abilities allow staff to highlight different materials. It differentiates between organic materials, metals and inorganic substances. This offers, for example, the ability to highlight real explosives and helps separate them from hoaxes.

Our systems classify materials based on their average effective atomic number (Zeff). This is very different to the standard organic, inorganic and metals imaging buttons on other cabinets and tunnel x-ray equipment.

Most professional explosives are organic. So are water, flammable liquids, food, wood and paper. Our equipment highlights them in orange. Home-made explosives are usually inorganic. The category includes aluminium, salts, chlorates, black powder, calcium nitrate, clays and putty. They are shown as green. Pipe bombs, guns, ammunition, knives, nails, ball bearings, steel, iron and copper are metallic and coloured blue.

Our X-ray bag scanning for public buildings equipment produces clear images of items inside a package. But people creating threat items try to hide them. A common idea is to conceal threats behind or inside thick dense metal blocks. To foil this our "Probe" function can peel away, virtually, the dense blocking layers. This lets an operator identify what is behind them.

We produce two types of x ray equipment for buildings. Our AxisTM conveyor-based systems cater for high throughput establishments. CXiTM cabinets cost-effective and smaller footprint.

CXiTM cabinets

Easy to use

Powerful tools and abilities

Large inspection chamber

High-clarity images

Highlights material's types

Easy to relocate

Stylish

Can scan mail and packages

Chamber product information

Download CXi chamber datasheet

Watch a short movie on CXi Chamber x-ray scanner

AxisTM X-ray mail screening - conveyor

For fast, bulk bag scanning

User-friendly software

Highlights different materials

Clear high-quality images

Range of tunnel sizes

Can bulk scan mail and packages

Effective threat detection

Conveyor product information

Download AxisTM conveyor datasheet

Watch a short movie on Axis Conveyor Scanner

