Image Scan : Eve O'Hare Joins 3DX-Ray

Eve O'Hare Joins 3DX-Ray

13 December 2021

3DX-Ray Ltd are pleased to announce the appointment of Eve O'Hare as UK Sales Manager.

Eve joined the Westminster Group in 2004 and so, has over 18 years of experience as a results-driven sales professional in the security industry. Throughout her career, she earned the trust of national and international agencies and companies and maintained strong client relationships that generate repeat business. She attributes her success to her ability to listen to customers and put their needs first.

In her previous role, she was responsible for the company's very successful development and expansion efforts in emerging markets both domestically and internationally.

3DX-Rays Sales and Marketing Director, Vince Deery said, "We are delighted to welcome Eve to the team. She will bring a wealth of experience that will help us in our mission to bring state-of the-art, security technologies to an ever-expanding number of customers worldwide."