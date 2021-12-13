Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Image Scan Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGE   GB0031410581

IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC

(IGE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/13 03:56:19 am
2.77 GBX   +8.63%
06:26aIMAGE SCAN : Eve O'Hare Joins 3DX-Ray
PU
12/07Earnings Flash (IGE.L) IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS Posts FY21 EPS GBX0.17
MT
12/07Earnings Flash (IGE.L) IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS Reports FY21 Revenue GBP2.9M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Image Scan : Eve O'Hare Joins 3DX-Ray

12/13/2021 | 06:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eve O'Hare Joins 3DX-Ray

13 December 2021

3DX-Ray Ltd are pleased to announce the appointment of Eve O'Hare as UK Sales Manager.

Eve joined the Westminster Group in 2004 and so, has over 18 years of experience as a results-driven sales professional in the security industry. Throughout her career, she earned the trust of national and international agencies and companies and maintained strong client relationships that generate repeat business. She attributes her success to her ability to listen to customers and put their needs first.

In her previous role, she was responsible for the company's very successful development and expansion efforts in emerging markets both domestically and internationally.

3DX-Rays Sales and Marketing Director, Vince Deery said, "We are delighted to welcome Eve to the team. She will bring a wealth of experience that will help us in our mission to bring state-of the-art, security technologies to an ever-expanding number of customers worldwide."

Disclaimer

Image Scan Holdings plc published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 11:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC
06:26aIMAGE SCAN : Eve O'Hare Joins 3DX-Ray
PU
12/07Earnings Flash (IGE.L) IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS Posts FY21 EPS GBX0.17
MT
12/07Earnings Flash (IGE.L) IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS Reports FY21 Revenue GBP2.9M
MT
12/07Image Scan Holdings Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, ..
CI
11/26IMAGE SCAN : INTERSEC 2022, 16-18 January 2022, Dubai
PU
11/17IMAGE SCAN : Prison X-ray mail contraband detection for correctional facilities
PU
11/17IMAGE SCAN : Corporate and hotel x-ray mail scanning
PU
11/17IMAGE SCAN : X-ray Letter bomb & threat detection
PU
11/17IMAGE SCAN : Businesses X-ray mail scanning ensures safety
PU
11/17IMAGE SCAN : X-ray scanning in hotels
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,90 M 3,84 M 3,84 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 1,20 M 1,59 M 1,59 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,49 M 4,62 M 4,62 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 20,4%
Chart IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Image Scan Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,03 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Richard Mawer Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sarah Atwell King Financial Director, Director & Secretary
Richard Leaver Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy David Jackson Independent Non-Executive Director
Vincent James Deery Executive Director, Director-Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC-8.93%5
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC37.94%253 180
DANAHER CORPORATION42.92%226 871
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.26.50%123 232
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG60.03%85 258
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION33.55%76 069