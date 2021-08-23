Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Image Scan Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGE   GB0031410581

IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC

(IGE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/23 04:22:11 am
2.42 GBX   -1.22%
11:24aIMAGE SCAN : Portable x-ray event security
PU
07/21IMAGE SCAN : I-GEN a portable, battery-powered x-ray generator
PU
07/06IMAGE SCAN : Archway walk-through Metal Detectors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Image Scan : PORTABLE X-RAY EVENT SECURITY

08/23/2021 | 11:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PORTABLE X-RAY EVENT SECURITY

23 August 2021

Public and sporting events, conferences and exhibitions are open to disruption from both real threats and hoaxes. Mobile and portable x-ray event security keep the public safe and can do so without creating long queues.

Our public event security products help officials achieve these goals. They help combat modern security and terrorist threats and keep the public safe. Real and hoax threats must be considered real until they can be evaluated. Our unique X-ray systems can quickly and accurately differentiate between hoax items and real-threats. This minimises disruption.

Our x-ray venue security systems help civil and specialist security forces examine the inside of bags, suspect items and vehicles. They can check for bombs, drugs, contraband, knives, guns and other threats. They can chemically distinguish between diverse types of threat.

Our systems are used worldwide to safeguard from threats ranging from gun / knife violence and terrorism to drugs and alcohol.

All public events can be a target for crime, violence, terrorism, social or political unrest or disruptive hoax threats. A crowd can include VIPs, celebrities or high-profile personnel who may be specially targeted. In order to secure these events both checkpoint and portable security systems may be needed.

Public events, sporting venues and conference applications

At 3DX-ray we provide a range of portable x-ray event security solutions to meet different event and venue need. These x-ray security systems include:

  • ThreatScan®-LS1 : a large format, lightweight, portable, high resolution x-ray system for suspect bag and package inspection
  • AXIS™ conveyor and cabinet systems are for X-ray inspection of bags and small packages
  • ThreatScan®-LSC is a lightweight, portable, high resolution x-ray system with both a large and a compact format panel to suit multiple applications

These systems are used across many applications including:

  • Event security
  • Trade fares
  • Public security
  • Conference safety
  • Venue security
  • Showground and arena security
  • Concert hall and stadia security
  • Sporting venue security
  • National holiday events and
  • Political rallies

ThreatScan® gives unprecedented clarity of x-ray images. This makes it far more effective than conventional stadia and event threat detection equipment. As a direct result, many packages that were previously considered as potential bombs can now be safely cleared - resulting in fewer false identifications and disruptions. It also offers materials' differentiation, highlighting different materials such as plastic explosives and the metal in guns and knives.

AXIS™- includes both conveyor- and cabinet-based x-ray systems for screening bags, holdalls, and other packages. It helps staff identify potentially harmful threats or contraband. Both options provide an aviation standard Materials Discrimination capability.

Our portable x-ray event security systems protect events from large political, cultural and sporting events through to small scale hi-profile, high target value gatherings.

Disclaimer

Image Scan Holdings plc published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 15:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC
11:24aIMAGE SCAN : Portable x-ray event security
PU
07/21IMAGE SCAN : I-GEN a portable, battery-powered x-ray generator
PU
07/06IMAGE SCAN : Archway walk-through Metal Detectors
PU
06/23IMAGE SCAN : 3DX-Ray and ATEK Secure First Portable X-Ray Systems Sale to Austra..
PU
06/23IMAGE SCAN : Letter bomb detector and mail threat detector
PU
06/23IMAGE SCAN : Unattended baggage and transport hub security x-ray
PU
06/17Image Scan Holdings Plc Receives Contract of First Portable X-Ray Sale to Aus..
CI
05/26IMAGE SCAN : What is a cabinet X-ray system?
PU
05/26IMAGE SCAN : What is X-ray Materials Discrimination?
PU
05/04IMAGE SCAN : X-Ray EOD Equipment for First Responder Organisations
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3,00 M 4,11 M 4,11 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 1,20 M 1,64 M 1,64 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,34 M 4,55 M 4,57 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Image Scan Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,02 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
William Richard Mawer Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sarah Atwell King Financial Director, Director & Secretary
Richard Leaver Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy David Jackson Independent Non-Executive Director
Vincent James Deery Executive Director, Director-Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC-13.57%5
DANAHER CORPORATION44.75%229 547
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC19.16%218 347
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.27.59%124 205
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG42.26%78 315
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION30.38%74 145