Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Image Scan Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGE   GB0031410581

IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC

(IGE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/07 11:35:24 am
3.15 GBX   +5.00%
10:18aIMAGE SCAN : X-ray baggage scanning in hotels
PU
01/02IMAGE SCAN : X-ray screening for visitor attractions
PU
01/02IMAGE SCAN : X-ray scanning for couriers
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Image Scan : X-ray baggage scanning in hotels

01/09/2022 | 10:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

X-ray baggage scanning in hotels

09 January 2022

x-ray baggage scanning for hotels

Back in the 1980's the big threat was plane hijacking. Now it has moved towards public venues and hotel bombings. X-ray baggage scanning in hotels makes them safer and more secure. And now you can scan baggage, packages and incoming mail all with the same machine.

Bomb and other threats can be loosely split into two types. Real and hoax. Unfortunately, both cause the same high level of disruption to guests and staff. A hoax must be treated as a real threat until you can unmask it.

X-ray technology has advanced considerably and our X-ray baggage scanning in hotels equipment has the ability to differentiate between different materials. Most explosives, for example, are organic, but guns and knives are metallic. Our equipment also helps identify "White Powder" threats.

Materials discrimination

3DX-ray materials discrimination gives hotel and other users the ability to distinguish between organic materials, metals and inorganic substances. This ability provides a practical way of highlighting real explosives and helps differentiate them from hoaxes.

Many professional explosives fall into this category, as does water, wood, paper, food, and flammable liquids. Our equipment highlights these in Orange

Home-made explosives, aluminium, salts, chlorates, black powder, aluminium powder, calcium nitrate, clays and putty are shown as green

Metal pipe bombs, guns, ammunition, knives, nails, ball bearings, steel, iron and copper are coloured blue by the system

Our X-ray baggage scanning in hotels systems show both the internal details as well as the nature of the materials. Typically, professional explosives, chemicals and drugs are coloured orange, blue means the items are made from metals. These include IED components, guns and knives. Homemade explosives are usually inorganic and show up as green.

x-ray scanning for threats in hotel baggage

Bombers, terrorists and criminals try to hide threat items by tricking X-ray systems and operatives into overlooking them. A typical way to do this is to conceal them behind or inside thick dense metal blocks. To beat this our "Probe" function virtually peels away dense blocking layers allowing an operator to identify any threats behind them. We classify organic and inorganic material behind a block based on the material's average effective atomic number (Zeff). This is unlike the standard organic, inorganic and metals imaging buttons on other cabinet or tunnel x-ray equipment.

Terrorist attacks are a serious threat worldwide. The bombing of hotels is a global problem. As is the increase of hoaxes. Terrorists and disgruntled individuals consider Hotels and restaurants as "soft" targets with the potential for mass fatalities and casualties. The solution is X-ray baggage scanning in hotels.

For product information on our conveyor x-ray scanning systems click here.

For product information on our cabinet x-ray scanning systems click here.

Download our AXIXTM x-ray conveyor scanning datasheet

Download our CXI x-ray cabinet scanning datasheet

Contact us by email.

Contact us directly through this website.

Disclaimer

Image Scan Holdings plc published this content on 09 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 15:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC
10:18aIMAGE SCAN : X-ray baggage scanning in hotels
PU
01/02IMAGE SCAN : X-ray screening for visitor attractions
PU
01/02IMAGE SCAN : X-ray scanning for couriers
PU
2021IMAGE SCAN : Eve O'Hare Joins 3DX-Ray
PU
2021Earnings Flash (IGE.L) IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS Posts FY21 EPS GBX0.17
MT
2021Earnings Flash (IGE.L) IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS Reports FY21 Revenue GBP2.9M
MT
2021Image Scan Holdings Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, ..
CI
2021IMAGE SCAN : INTERSEC 2022, 16-18 January 2022, Dubai
PU
2021IMAGE SCAN : Prison X-ray mail contraband detection for correctional facilities
PU
2021IMAGE SCAN : Corporate and hotel x-ray mail scanning
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,90 M 3,94 M 3,94 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 1,20 M 1,63 M 1,63 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,31 M 5,85 M 5,86 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float -
Chart IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Image Scan Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,03 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Richard Mawer Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sarah Atwell King Financial Director, Director & Secretary
Richard Leaver Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy David Jackson Independent Non-Executive Director
Vincent James Deery Executive Director, Director-Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC6.78%6
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-9.02%239 215
DANAHER CORPORATION-10.13%211 279
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-9.74%115 848
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-3.13%81 108
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-5.60%76 356