Image Scan : X-ray baggage scanning in hotels

X-ray baggage scanning in hotels

09 January 2022

x-ray baggage scanning for hotels

Back in the 1980's the big threat was plane hijacking. Now it has moved towards public venues and hotel bombings. X-ray baggage scanning in hotels makes them safer and more secure. And now you can scan baggage, packages and incoming mail all with the same machine.

Bomb and other threats can be loosely split into two types. Real and hoax. Unfortunately, both cause the same high level of disruption to guests and staff. A hoax must be treated as a real threat until you can unmask it.

X-ray technology has advanced considerably and our X-ray baggage scanning in hotels equipment has the ability to differentiate between different materials. Most explosives, for example, are organic, but guns and knives are metallic. Our equipment also helps identify "White Powder" threats.

Materials discrimination

3DX-ray materials discrimination gives hotel and other users the ability to distinguish between organic materials, metals and inorganic substances. This ability provides a practical way of highlighting real explosives and helps differentiate them from hoaxes.

Many professional explosives fall into this category, as does water, wood, paper, food, and flammable liquids. Our equipment highlights these in Orange Home-made explosives, aluminium, salts, chlorates, black powder, aluminium powder, calcium nitrate, clays and putty are shown as green Metal pipe bombs, guns, ammunition, knives, nails, ball bearings, steel, iron and copper are coloured blue by the system

Our X-ray baggage scanning in hotels systems show both the internal details as well as the nature of the materials. Typically, professional explosives, chemicals and drugs are coloured orange, blue means the items are made from metals. These include IED components, guns and knives. Homemade explosives are usually inorganic and show up as green.

x-ray scanning for threats in hotel baggage

Bombers, terrorists and criminals try to hide threat items by tricking X-ray systems and operatives into overlooking them. A typical way to do this is to conceal them behind or inside thick dense metal blocks. To beat this our "Probe" function virtually peels away dense blocking layers allowing an operator to identify any threats behind them. We classify organic and inorganic material behind a block based on the material's average effective atomic number (Zeff). This is unlike the standard organic, inorganic and metals imaging buttons on other cabinet or tunnel x-ray equipment.

Terrorist attacks are a serious threat worldwide. The bombing of hotels is a global problem. As is the increase of hoaxes. Terrorists and disgruntled individuals consider Hotels and restaurants as "soft" targets with the potential for mass fatalities and casualties. The solution is X-ray baggage scanning in hotels.

