  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Image Scan Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGE   GB0031410581

IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC

(IGE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/31 07:35:22 am
2.95 GBX   --.--%
IMAGE SCAN : Eve O'Hare Joins 3DX-Ray
PU
Earnings Flash (IGE.L) IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS Posts FY21 EPS GBX0.17
MT
Earnings Flash (IGE.L) IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS Reports FY21 Revenue GBP2.9M
MT
Image Scan : X-ray scanning for couriers

01/02/2022 | 01:09pm EST
X-ray scanning for couriers

02 January 2022

A messenger with a world map, a van, a truck and an airplane as background

Using delivery services to deliver letter bombs and threat items is seen as a soft solution. Terrorists, extremists, people with a grudge and even hoaxers have all used couriers. X-ray scanning for couriers is one of the most effective ways to ensure the safety and security of staff and customers.

X-ray scanning increases safety and reduces the disruption cause by hoax threats. Every suspicious package must always be viewed as a real threat. Even when it causes disruption until the hoax is uncovered. Cabinet and conveyor scanners allow couriers to look inside mail, parcels and bags. Sophisticated tools, analysis and materials differentiation techniques help to distinguish between hoaxes and real threats. This dramatically reduces the problem of suspicious parcels.

The most common x-ray scanning systems used by couriers are conveyor types. Such as our AXIS™ Conveyor. However, there is also a requirement for AXIS™-CXi cabinet scanners for secondary screening or sites with space issues.

CXi X-ray mail and baggage scanning for couriers

What can x-ray mail scanners identify?

  • Explosives
  • Power sources/triggers for IEDs
  • Chemical and biological threats
  • Powders and liquids - the so called "White Powder" threats
  • Nuclear (CBRN) materials or devices
  • Weapons
  • Drugs
  • Sharp/hazardous items
  • Malicious mail

Envelopes or packages with either real threats or hoaxes pose a risk to facilities and employees. However, it can be reduced by matching a courier's risk profile with appropriate screening methods. A 3DX-Ray risk assessment will highlight these threats. And it will show the steps needed to protect your business and employees.

Not only are a courier's customer's subject to terrorist attacks. But radicals also target delivery services directly to create chaos, disruption and delay.

AxisTM X-ray mail screening for couriers - conveyor

The AXIS™ system is designed for scanning bulk volumes of mail and packages. It provides powerful image enhancement and advanced processing functions. It is ideal for and rapid, accurate identification of both threats and hoaxes.

AXIS™ system are clear and easy to use. They are compact enough to fit into areas where space is limited.

  • Designed for easy use by non-technical staff
  • For fast bulk scanning of mail, packets and parcels
  • Clear, uncluttered images
  • Powerful image enhancement and analysis tools
  • Intuitive, easy to use software
  • Tunnel sizes to meet company needs
  • Threat Image Projection (TIP)
  • Highlights material types in different colours (aviation standard)
  • Highly effective detection of threat and hazards
  • Mobile and easy to relocate
  • Full training and support

We offer fully training and support. We also run courses on detecting threats in packages, parcels and mail. They include both theory and practical sessions. We show how to get protect your company with our systems and safety protocols.

Download Axis™ conveyor datasheet

Conveyor product information

See a short movies on Axis Conveyor Scanner

The CXI cabinet x ray system

The AXIS™-CXi X ray system allows couriers to screen mail and parcels for threat items. It is ideal for both sites with limited space or as secondary screening. The system has a small footprint, is mobile and can be moved to wherever it is most needed.

3DX-ray systems offer aviation standard materials discrimination. This highlights and differentiates between materials such as plastic explosives, powders, liquids, organic materials and other threats.

The CXi™ has a large inspection chamber and imaging area and uses advanced, powerful, intuitive software with multiple abilities. It produces clear, high-quality images and uncluttered screens.

  • Designed for easy use by non-technical staff
  • Screens mail, packets, boxes and packages
  • Has a large inspection chamber
  • Provides clear, high-quality images
  • Colours different materials
  • Easy to use but has powerful tools and abilities
  • Full training available
  • Easy to move or reposition

Download CXi chamber datasheet

Chamber product information

CXi Chamber x-ray scanner movie

Financials
Sales 2021 2,90 M 3,92 M 3,92 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 1,20 M 1,62 M 1,62 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,04 M 5,47 M 5,46 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 20,7%
Chart IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Image Scan Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,03 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Richard Mawer Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sarah Atwell King Financial Director, Director & Secretary
Richard Leaver Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy David Jackson Independent Non-Executive Director
Vincent James Deery Executive Director, Director-Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC5.36%5
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC43.25%262 925
DANAHER CORPORATION48.11%235 103
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.31.76%128 355
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG56.79%83 967
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION42.00%80 883