Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Image Scan Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGE   GB0031410581

IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC

(IGE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/31 07:35:22 am
2.95 GBX   --.--%
2021IMAGE SCAN : Eve O'Hare Joins 3DX-Ray
PU
2021Earnings Flash (IGE.L) IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS Posts FY21 EPS GBX0.17
MT
2021Earnings Flash (IGE.L) IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS Reports FY21 Revenue GBP2.9M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Image Scan : X-ray screening for visitor attractions

01/02/2022 | 01:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

X-ray screening for visitor attractions

02 January 2022

Terrorists and people wishing to create chaos, damage or disruption can see tourist venues as soft, high-value targets. X-ray screening for visitor attractions are becoming critically important to guarantee public safety. These include museums, galleries, zoos, theme parks, exhibitions and events

Threats concealed in bags, holdalls, attaché cases and other carry-items pose serious dangers for staff and public alike. Hoaxes cause the same disruption, chaos and tension as real threats, until they are unmasked. And until then, they must be treated as real threats. X-ray screening for visitor attractions can dramatically reduce this problem, and help to avoid chaos, disruption, fear and tension.

What can you identify with x-ray scanners?

  • Weapons such as guns and knives
  • Explosive devices
  • Power sources/triggers for IEDs
  • "White Powders" such as poisons and even liquids
  • Chemical and biological threats
  • Nuclear (CBRN) materials or devices
  • Drugs
  • Blades and sharps
  • Hazardous or malicious items

Attacks from terrorists, shooters, people with a grudge or individuals who just want attention are reported daily from around the world. They continue to target crowded places such as tourist and visitor attractions, which often have limited protective security measures. These areas have the potential for mass disruption and even casualties or fatalities.

Ever increasing demands are placed on venues and their duty of care to visitors and tourists. Venues need reliable, proactive security measures to ensure people's safety. Then need to prevent problems from becoming crises or catastrophes.

X-ray scanning helps reduces problems created by hoaxes. Suspicious package must be always be viewed as genuine until recognized. Sophisticated tools, analysis and materials differentiation techniques helps to distinguish hoaxes from real threats.

Is X-ray scanning safe in public places?

Yes.

x-ray scanning with our equipment is completely safe to use in public areas. 3DX-ray systems uses a low dose continuous beam which is completely shielded to eliminate hazard. Our x-ray scanners and software and systems are designed and manufactured to the highest specifications. You can work on them all day, every day with no concern.

Link to the USA NIST Documentary Standards: X-ray Security Screening Applications

AXIS™ X-ray mail scanning for visitor attractions

With AXIS™ conveyor systems items are placed on the conveyor which takes them through a small "tunnel" where thy the contents are viewed and analysed. The tunnels are camera safe.

AXIS™ systems produce clear images. Easy-to-use software differentiates between materials and can even see through 3 cm of solid steel and still image whatever lies behind it. The system is compact enough to fit in areas where space is limited.

Axis™ is ideal for X-ray screening for visitor attractions. It offers rapid and accurate identification of threats and hoaxes.

  • Conveyor system for throughput speed
  • Clear, uncluttered images
  • Powerful image enhancement and analysis tools
  • Highlights material types using different colours

Download Axis™ conveyor datasheet

Conveyor product information

The CXITM cabinet x-ray system

The AXIS™-CXi x-ray system is smart, modern-looking and attractive. It allows users to scan and identify items that seem to poses a threat. It is camera safe. It is ideal for use when space is limited and can be wheeled around as needed.

The system has a large inspection chamber. The software is advanced, powerful and intuitive. Clear, high-quality images and uncluttered screens simplify identification.

  • Operator-friendly, even for non-technical specialists
  • Ideal for carry-items such as bags and shopping bags
  • Clear, uncluttered high-quality images
  • Colours highlight different materials
  • Has a large, roomy, inspection chamber
  • Full training available

Download CXi chamber datasheet

Chamber product information

Short CXi Chamber x-ray scanner video

Disclaimer

Image Scan Holdings plc published this content on 02 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2022 18:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC
2021IMAGE SCAN : Eve O'Hare Joins 3DX-Ray
PU
2021Earnings Flash (IGE.L) IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS Posts FY21 EPS GBX0.17
MT
2021Earnings Flash (IGE.L) IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS Reports FY21 Revenue GBP2.9M
MT
2021Image Scan Holdings Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, ..
CI
2021IMAGE SCAN : INTERSEC 2022, 16-18 January 2022, Dubai
PU
2021IMAGE SCAN : Prison X-ray mail contraband detection for correctional facilities
PU
2021IMAGE SCAN : Corporate and hotel x-ray mail scanning
PU
2021IMAGE SCAN : X-ray Letter bomb & threat detection
PU
2021IMAGE SCAN : Businesses X-ray mail scanning ensures safety
PU
2021IMAGE SCAN : X-ray scanning in hotels
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,90 M 3,92 M 3,92 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 1,20 M 1,62 M 1,62 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,04 M 5,47 M 5,46 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 20,7%
Chart IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Image Scan Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,03 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Richard Mawer Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sarah Atwell King Financial Director, Director & Secretary
Richard Leaver Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy David Jackson Independent Non-Executive Director
Vincent James Deery Executive Director, Director-Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC5.36%5
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC43.25%262 925
DANAHER CORPORATION48.11%235 103
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.31.76%128 355
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG56.79%83 967
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION42.00%80 883