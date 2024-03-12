Image Scan Holdings PLC - Loughborough, England-based x-ray screen system supplier - Launches advanced artificial intelligence software integrated into its AXIS-CXi cabinet X-ray system. Says key features of the AXIS-CXi Cabinet X-ray system with the AI software include the employment of algorithms to identify and analyse potential threats with an "enhanced level of precision and confidence." Adds that the system streamlines mail screening processes, which ensures a rapid examination of incoming mail for any suspicious items.

Chief Executive Officer Vincent Deery says: "Our commitment to advancing security technologies has led us to this superb development. The introduction of AI software into our AXIS-CXi cabinet X-ray system reaffirms our dedication to providing state-of-the-art solutions that prioritise safety and efficiency. [The] Image Scans Axis-CXi system is the first cabinet-style mail screening X-ray system to offer this functionality".

Current stock price: 1.47 pence, up 28% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 14%

