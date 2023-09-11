Image Scan Holdings PLC - Loughborough, England-based X-ray mining specialist - Says it has so far had orders to over 30 different countries in its financial year ending September 30. Says the orders include its portable security Threatscan. Adds its product Threatscan AS1 has reached double-digit unit orders. Back in April, Image Scan reported an order intake increase of 81% in the six months ended March 31 to GBP1.9 million from GBP1.0 million.

Chief Executive Officer Vince Deery says: "I am pleased not only with the wide geographic spread of orders and sales in the year to date but with the efforts of the whole team to make them happen."

Current stock price: 1.80 pence, up 2.9%

12-month change: 16%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.