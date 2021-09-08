Image : 2021 Q2 09/08/2021 | 02:42am EDT Send by mail :

2021 INTERIM REPORT Image Systems AB (publ) January-June 2021 Motion Analysis maintains high margins RemaSawco increases order intake Second quarter 2021 Revenue amounted to MSEK 44.1 (43.8).

EBITDA amounted to MSEK 3.6 (2.3).

Operating profit amounted to MSEK -0.9(-2.4).

-0.9(-2.4). Result after taxes amounted to MSEK -1.3(-1.7).

-1.3(-1.7). Order intake amounted to MSEK 46.7 (26.3).

Order backlog amounted to MSEK 62.4 (45.9).

Gross margin amounted to 59 (56) percent.

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.01(-0.02). January-June 2021 Revenue amounted to MSEK 78.4 (87.9).

EBITDA amounted to MSEK 4.1 (4.6).

Operating profit amounted to MSEK -5.3(-4.6).

-5.3(-4.6). Result after taxes amounted to MSEK -5.7(-5.0).

-5.7(-5.0). Order intake amounted to MSEK 98.4 (64.8).

Order backlog amounted to MSEK 62.4 (45.9).

Gross margin amounted to 64 (58) percent.

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.06(-0.06). Significant events after the period The business unit RemaSawco receives orders of more than MSEK 7 from the Nordic market and more than MSEK 2 from North America. Both orders concern projects relating to the product Boardscanner. INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-JUNE 2021 • IMAGE SYSTEMS AB (publ) 1 A WORD FROM THE CEO It is gratifying to note that Motion Analysis, despite a slightly lower level of net sales, continues to show high margins. Motion Analysis is developing subscription-based sales at a pace that enables continued profitability over a longer transitional period. RemaSawco's customers, i.e., the sawmills, are seeing their performance improve as a result of the growth in worldwide demand for sawn wood. The market conditions have been uncertain during the pandemic, and our customers have held back on investments. Over the course of the first six months of the year, we have seen investments in RemaSawco's product portfolio increase mainly in the Norwegian and Swedish markets. Net sales and profit still remain below the Group's target as a consequence of the historically low levels in early 2020. We also welcome Emilien Saindon as the new Business Unit Manager of RemaSawco. Emilien has the background and skills needed to develop the profitability and products and contribute to digitalization in the context of RemaSawco's business. DEVELOPMENT IN THE SECOND QUARTER RemaSawco The second quarter saw a continuation of the positive trend on the market. Raw material prices are low and sales prices high for the sawmills, and the industry is booming. The Finnish market is currently focused on production, but shows a greater willingness to make investments. Demand remains strong in the Board Inspection segment, where RemaSawco's Boardscanner is proving successful both on the domestic market and on export. Order intake for the quarter is markedly improved over the previous year. Sales revenue during the quarter is at the level of the previous year. At the same time, gross margin is strengthened, which has a positive impact on performance. Motion Analysis The activity in the Asian market has continued, and we have received a number of major license orders from Korea, Japan and China. A multi-annual support contract relating to TEMA was concluded in the French market. The company has decided to introduce subscription-based sales at a pace that enables continued profitability over a longer transitional period. Net sales for Motion Analysis is on a par with the preceding year, and margins remain solid and stable. FINANCIAL INFORMATION Second quarter Order intake amounted to MSEK 46.7 (26.3). Order backlog as of June 30, 2021, amounted to MSEK 62.4 (45.9). Revenue amounted to MSEK 44.1 (43.8), of which 1.5 (1.0) related to capitalized development expenses. Gross margin amounted to 59 percent. EBITDA improved by MSEK 1.3 and totaled MSEK 3.6 (2.3). Depreciation/amortization decreased by MSEK 0.3 to MSEK 4.5 (4.7). Net financial items amounted to MSEK -0.5 (0.7). Result after taxes amounted to MSEK -1.3(-1.7). Revenue and EBITDA per business unit is presented on page 6. January-June 2021 Order intake amounted to MSEK 98.4 (64.8). Order backlog as of June 30, 2021, amounted to MSEK 62.4 (45.9). Revenue amounted to MSEK 78.4 (87.9), of which 3.7 (2.1) related to capitalized development expenses. Gross margin amounted to 64 percent. EBITDA deteriorated by MSEK 0.5 and totaled MSEK 4.1 (4.6). Depreciation/amortization increased by MSEK 0.2 to MSEK 9.4 (9.2). Net financial items amounted to MSEK -0.7(-0.6). Comparative amounts for personnel costs are established in conjunction with the table Condensed consolidated income statement on page 5, with a positive effect from COVID-19-related reductions in social security contributions in 2020 and a negative effect of one-off items during the first quarter of 2021. Result after taxes amounted to MSEK -5.7(-5.0). Revenue and EBITDA per business unit is presented on page 6. INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-JUNE 2021 • IMAGE SYSTEMS AB (publ) 2 Investments and financial position The Group's investments in non-current assets amounted to MSEK 4.1 (2.1) of which MSEK 4.0 (2.1) is related to capitalized development projects. Available liquid funds including undrawn overdraft facilities amounted to MSEK 15.1 (9.5) as of June 30, 2021. The operational cash flow amounted to MSEK -5.3 (4.4). Solidity amounted to 54 (56) percent as of June 30, 2021. Net indebtedness amounted to 0.3 (0.4) times. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT RemaSawco RemaSawco carried out two software releases during the period, one for the Boardscanner and one for the Optimization software (RS-OPT). The product updates are now available to our customers. In the Basajaun project, an EU-funded project where RemaSawco is one of several participants, a mid-term review was conducted with very successful results. The purpose of the project is to analyze digital value chains from forest to building, and it reached the implementation phase some time ago. The effort to realize synergies arising from range optimizations is ongoing. Among other things, this will manifest in the release of the next-generation 3D measuring frame in the fall of 2021. The internal project "Connected Sawmill", which aims to provide real-time information, support for decisions, optimization suggestions and various reports to the sawmill in a clear manner, continues. Development efforts and productization will intensify moving forward. Motion Analysis During the second quarter, the company prepared the delivery of a larger DIC system to Croatia in parallel with the development of the new software platform. In addition, we have implemented a range of customer-developed new features and algorithms in our standard solutions, and these are now available off the shelf. THE PARENT COMPANY The Parent Company's revenue amounted to MSEK 1.7 (2.1). Operating profit amounted to MSEK -1.6(-2.0). Result after taxes amounted to MSEK -1.4(-2.3). Investments in fixed assets amounted to MSEK 0.0 (0.0). The Parent Company's available liquid funds amounted to MSEK 0.0 (0.2) as of June 30, 2021. The Parent Company's equity amounted to MSEK 133.3 (134.1) as of June 30, 2020, and solidity amounted to 90 (87) percent. PERSONNEL The average number of employees was 84 (91). NUMBER OF SHARES The number of shares on June 30, 2021, amounted to 89,207,818. ACCOUNTING POLICIES Image Systems applies the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the EU. The interim report for the Image Systems Group is prepared in accordance with IAS 34,Interim Financial Reporting, and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. Disclosure in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, is provided in notes as well as elsewhere in the interim report. The interim report for the Parent Company, Image Systems AB, is prepared in accordance with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act as well as the Swedish Financial Reporting Board's recommendations RFR 2 Accounting for Legal Entities. Image Systems applies the ESMA (European Securities and Markets Authority) Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures. Definitions of indicators are provided on page 10 and relevant reconciliations on page 13. INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-JUNE 2021 • IMAGE SYSTEMS AB (publ) 3 RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES The Group's significant risks and uncertainties include business risks related to agreements with customers and suppliers as well as other external factors such as currency fluctuations. The Group's significant financial and business-related risks are discussed at depth in the management report and under Note 3 in the 2020 Annual Report. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will influence the business conditions and the opportunities for travel moving forward, and may delay orders and project execution. We do not consider the long-term effects of COVID-19 to have any material impact on the Group. Aside from the above, no significant new or changed risks or uncertainties have been identified during the quarter. This interim report has not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. Linköping, August 20, 2021 Johan Friberg CEO Upcoming report dates: Interim report July-September 2021 November 12, 2021 Year-end Report, 2021 February 11, 2022 Interim report January-March 2022 May 5, 2022 Annual General Meeting 2022 May 5, 2022 The information in this report is disclosed pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on August 20, 2020, 08:00 a.m. The financial reports will be made available to the public on the Company's website http://www.imagesystemsgroup.se Questions will be answered by: Johan Friberg, CEO and President, telephone +46(0)13-200 100, e-mailjohan.friberg@imagesystems.se Image Systems AB, Snickaregatan 40, 582 26 Linköping, Sweden. Corporate registration number 556319-4041 Image Systems is a Swedish high-technology company and a leading supplier of products and services in high- resolution image processing. By challenging the market's concepts at all times, offering novel and more efficient solutions instead, we help our customers achieve greater success in their business. The company caters to a large number of industries around the world, and the operations are divided into two business units: RemaSawco and Motion Analysis. Image Systems has about 90 employees in offices in Sweden, Finland and Norway. In 2020, the Group's turnover was MSEK 167. The share is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm's Small Cap list and trades under the ticker IS. For more information, please visit our website www.imagesystemsgroup.se INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-JUNE 2021 • IMAGE SYSTEMS AB (publ) 4 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT MSEK Apr-June Apr-June Jan-June Jan-June Full year 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 Sales revenue 42.6 42.8 74.7 85.8 162.7 Capitalized development costs 1.5 1.0 3.7 2.1 4.5 Total revenue 44.1 43.8 78.4 87.9 167.2 Raw materials and consumables -17.6 -18.8 -27.2 -35.7 -64.5 Other external charges -5.5 -5.0 -10.5 -11.2 -24.6 Personnel costs * -17.3 -17.4 -36.6 -36.4 -72.9 Depreciation/amortization of fixed tangible and intangible assets -4.5 -4.7 -9.4 -9.2 -17.5 Other operating income - - - - - Other operating costs -0.1 -0.3 0.0 - -0.6 Operating profit -0.9 -2.4 -5.3 -4.6 -12.9 Net financial items -0.5 0.7 -0.7 -0.6 -3.5 Profit before tax -1.4 -1.7 -6.0 -5.2 -16.4 Tax 0.1 - 0.3 0.2 -1.9 Profit/loss for the period -1.3 -1.7 -5.7 -5.0 -18.3 Of which attributable to the Parent Company shareholders -1.3 -1.7 -5.7 -5.0 -18.3 Earnings per share1) -0.01 -0.02 -0.06 -0.06 -0.21 Diluted earnings per share1) -0.01 -0.02 -0.06 -0.06 -0.21 Average number of shares 89,207,818 89,207,818 89,207,818 89,207,818 89,207,818 Average number of shares after dilution 89,207,818 89,207,818 89,207,818 89,207,818 89,207,818 * Personnel costs, comparative amounts Apr-June Apr-June Jan-June Jan-June Full year MSEK 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 Recognized personnel costs -17.3 -17.4 -36.6 -36.4 -72.9 Reduction in social security contributions - +1.5 - +2.0 +2.0 Pension costs for the period 2014-2020 - - -1.4 - Personnel costs, comparative amounts -17.3 -18.9 -35.2 -38.4 -74.9 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-JUNE 2021 • IMAGE SYSTEMS AB (publ) 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. 