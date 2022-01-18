Arizona DOC Chooses Imageware to Supply Streamlined Inmate Intake Solution

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imageware® . (OTCQB: IWSY) ("Imageware" or "the Company"), a leader in biometric identification and authentication, was chosen by the Arizona Department of Corrections (AZ DOC) to provide the Imageware Law Enforcement Platform to improve and streamline the current processes for capturing biometric and biographic information upon inmate intake at correctional facilities.

An Imageware customer since 2003, the agency purchased ten Imageware Capture stations, using grant funds from the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The purchase included Imageware Capture software, biometric capture kiosk hardware, maintenance, and implementation services. Imageware successfully completed delivery and installation of these workstations at their largest prisons in 2021.

With the goal of completing a booking in under five minutes, AZ DOC reached out to Imageware, one of the only vendors who can meet this stringent requirement. This functionality paired with Imageware's industry knowledge, experience in the market, and outstanding customer support gave the agency confidence in the Company's ability to deliver and support this important system over other vendors.

"Arizona Department of Corrections is one of our longest and best customers. We are thrilled to continue working together, deploying a new solution to help address their biometric capture pain points upon prisoner intake," said AJ Naddell, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Sales for Imageware. "In addition to our existing customer base, we are targeting corrections facilities around the country to help address booking and identification issues. Imageware's Law Enforcement products address the problems most agencies experience, and it is being met with great excitement."

About Imageware Law Enforcement

Imageware's Law Enforcement products reduce booking time with fully automated capture and increase officer safety with flexible platform support for station or field use.

About Imageware®

Imageware identifies, verifies, and authenticates who people are, not just what keys and codes they have. Our server-based, multimodal biometric solutions provide faster, accurate identification to better secure communities, data, and assets. Imageware solutions are trusted globally by law enforcement, government agencies, and private enterprises. Imageware: Identity with Biometric Certainty. For more information, please visit www.imageware.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to ImageWare Systems, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. ImageWare may from time to time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in Imageware's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Media Contact:

Theresa Hernandez

Imageware®

thernandez@imageware.io

Investor Contact:

Brian Prenoveau

MZ North America

+1-561-489-5315

brian.prenoveau@mzgroup.us

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arizona-doc-chooses-imageware-to-supply-streamlined-inmate-intake-solution-301462641.html

SOURCE Imageware Systems, Inc.