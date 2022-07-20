ImageWare : Amendment to Annual Report (Form 10-K/A) 07/20/2022 | 06:14am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-K/A (Amendment No. 1) (Mark One) ☒ ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 ☐ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from [____] to [____] Commission file number 001-15757 IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS INCORPORATED (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 33-0224167 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 11440 West Bernardo Court, Suite 300 San Diego, CA92127 (Address of principal executive offices) (858) 673-8600 (Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share IWSY OTCQB Marketplace Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes ☐ No ☒ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes ☐ No ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such a shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company or emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.: Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-Accelerated filer ☒ Small reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Exchange Act Rule 12b-2). Yes ☐ No ☒ The aggregate market value of the registrant's common stock held by non-affiliates of the registrant as of June 30, 2021, the last business day of the registrant's most recently completed second fiscal quarter, as reported on the OTCQB marketplace was $12,307,779. This number excludes shares of common stock held by affiliates, executive officers and directors. As of April 12, 2022, there were 347,962,742 shares of the registrant's common stock outstanding. EXPLANATORY NOTE Imageware Systems, Inc. (the "Company") is filing this Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A (this "Amendment No. 1") to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 15, 2022 (the "Original Form 10-K"), solely to correct an error in the content of Baker Tilly US, LLP's Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. In accordance with Rule 12b-15 under the Exchange Act, the Company is including in this Amendment No. 1 an amended Part IV, Item 15 to include currently dated certifications pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 from the Company's principal executive officer and principal financial officer. Except as described above, this Amendment does not amend, modify or update the information in, or exhibits to, the Original 10-K. Furthermore, this Amendment does not change any previously reported financial results nor does it reflect events occurring after the filing of the Original 10-K. This Amendment should be read in conjunction with the Original 10-K and with the Company's other filings made with the SEC subsequent to the filing of the Original 10-K. -1- ITEM 8. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA iwsy20211231b_10ka.htm Our consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and the report of our independent registered public accounting firm are included in Item 15 of this Annual Report. ITEM 15. EXHIBITS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENT SCHEDULES (a) The following documents are filed as part of this Annual Report: Exhibit No. Description 2.1 Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated October 27, 2005 (incorporated by reference to Annex A to the Company's Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, filed November 15, 2005). 3.1 Certificate of Incorporation (incorporated by reference to Annex B to the Company's Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, filed November 15, 2005). 3.2 Certificate of Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed October 14, 2011). 3.3 Amended and Restated Bylaws (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.2 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed February 16, 2017). 3.4 Certificate of Designations, Preferences and Rights of the Series E Convertible Preferred Stock (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed February 2, 2015). 3.5 Certificate of Designations, Preferences and Rights of the Series F Convertible Preferred Stock (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed September 9, 2016). 3.6 Certificate of Designations, Preferences and Rights of the Series G Convertible Preferred Stock (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed December 30, 2016). 3.7 Amendment No. 1 to the Certificate of Designations, Preferences and Rights of the Series E Convertible Preferred Stock (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.2 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed December 30, 2016). 3.8 Certificate of Designations, Preferences and Rights of the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed September 19, 2017). 3.9 Certificate of Elimination of the Series E Convertible Preferred Stock, Series F Convertible Preferred Stock and Series G Convertible Preferred Stock (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed October 19, 2017). 3.10 Certificate of Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed February 13, 2018). 3.11 Certificate of Designations, Preferences, and Rights of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed September 13, 2018). 3.12 Amendment No. 1 to the Certificate of Designations, Preferences, and Rights of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.2 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed September 13, 2018). 3.13 Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Imageware Systems, Inc., dated November 12, 2020 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated November 18, 2020). 3.14 Amended and Restated Certificate of Designations, Preferences, and Rights of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock of Imageware Systems, Inc., dated November 12, 2020 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.2 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated November 18, 2020). 3.15 Amended and Restated Certificate of Designations, Preferences, and Rights of Series A-1 Convertible Preferred Stock of Imageware Systems, Inc., dated November 12, 2020 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.3 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated November 18, 2020). 3.16 Amended and Restated Certificate of Designations, Preferences, and Rights of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock of Imageware Systems, Inc., dated November 12, 2020 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.4 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated November 18, 2020). 3.17 Certificate of Designations, Preferences, and Rights of Series D Convertible Preferred Stock of Imageware Systems, Inc., dated November 12, 2020 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.5 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated November 18, 2020). 3.18 Amended and Restated Certificate of Designations, Preferences, and Rights of Series D Convertible Preferred Stock of Imageware Systems, Inc (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated December 30, 2020). 3.19 Certificate of Amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Imageware Systems, Inc., dated April 21, 2021 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated April 26, 2021). -2- 4.1 Form of Amendment to Warrant, dated March 21, 2012, (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.16 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed April 4, 2012). 4.2 Form of Warrant, dated September 10, 2018 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.3 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed September 13, 2018). 10.1 Employment Agreement, dated September 27, 2005, between the Company and S. James Miller (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed September 30, 2005). 10.2 Form of Indemnification Agreement entered into by the Company with its directors and executive officers (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.4 to the Company's Registration Statement on Form SB-2 (No. 333-93131), filed December 20, 1999, as amended). 10.3 Amended and Restated 1999 Stock Plan Award (incorporated by reference to Appendix B of the Company's Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, filed November 21, 2007). 10.4 Form of Stock Option Agreement (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.2 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed July 14, 2005). 10.5 2001 Equity Incentive Plan (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.2 to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-QSB, filed November 14, 2001). 10.6 Securities Purchase Agreement, dated September 25, 2007, by and between the Company and certain accredited investors (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed September 26, 2007). 10.7 Office Space Lease between I.W. Systems Canada Company and GE Canada Real Estate Equity, dated July 25, 2008 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.39 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed February 24, 2010). 10.8 Form of Securities Purchase Agreement, dated August 29, 2008 by and between the Company and certain accredited investors (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.40 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed February 24, 2010). 10.9 Change of Control and Severance Benefits Agreement, dated September 27, 2008, between Company and Charles Aubuchon (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.41 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed February 24, 2010). 10.10 Change of Control and Severance Benefits Agreement, dated September 27, 2008, between Company and David Harding (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.42 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed February 24, 2010). 10.11 First Amendment to Employment Agreement, dated September 27, 2008, between the Company and S. James Miller (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.43 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed February 24, 2010). 10.12 Form of Convertible Note dated November 14, 2008 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.45 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed February 24, 2010). 10.13 Second Amendment to Employment Agreement, dated April 6, 2009, between the Company and S. James Miller (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.50 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed February 24, 2010). 10.14 Office Space Lease between the Company and Allen W. Wooddell, dated July 25, 2008 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.54 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed February 24, 2010). 10.15 Third Amendment to Employment Agreement, dated December 10, 2009, between the Company and S. James Miller (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.60 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed February 24, 2010). 10.16 Securities Purchase Agreement, dated December 12, 2011, by and between the Company and certain accredited investors (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed December 21, 2011). 10.17 Note Exchange Agreement, dated December 12, 2011, by and between the Company and certain accredited investors (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.2 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed December 21, 2011). 10.18 Fourth Amendment to Employment Agreement, dated March 10, 2011, between the Company and S. James Miller, (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.40 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed January 17, 2012). 10.19 Fifth Amendment to Employment Agreement, dated January 31, 2012, between the Company and S. James Miller, Jr., (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.44 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed April 4, 2012. 10.20 Employment Agreement, dated January 1, 2013, between the Company and Wayne Wetherell (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed March 7, 2013). 10.21 Employment Agreement, dated January 1, 2013, between the Company and David Harding (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed March 7, 2013). -3- 10.22 Convertible Promissory Note dated March 27, 2013 issued by the Company to Neal Goldman (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.41 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed April 1, 2013). 10.23 Amendment to Convertible Promissory Note, dated March 12, 2014 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed March 13, 2014). 10.24 Note Exchange Agreement, dated January 29, 2015 (incorporated by reference to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed February 2, 2015). 10.25 Sixth Amendment to Employment Agreement, by and between S. James Miller and the Company, dated November 1, 2013 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed November 7, 2013). 10.26 Seventh Amendment to Employment Agreement, by and between S. James Miller, Jr. and the Company, dated January 9, 2015 (incorporated by reference to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed January 15, 2015). 10.27 Second Amendment to Employment Agreement, by and between Wayne Wetherell and the Company, dated January 9, 2015 (incorporated by reference to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed January 15, 2015). 10.28 Second Amendment to Employment Agreement, by and between David E. Harding and the Company, dated January 9, 2015 (incorporated by reference to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed January 15, 2015). 10.29 Amendment No. 3 to Convertible Promissory Note, dated December 8, 2014 (incorporated by reference to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed December 10, 2014). 10.30 Third Amendment to Employment Agreement, by and between Wayne Wetherell and the Company, dated December 14, 2015 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.2 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed December 21, 2015). 10.31 Third Amendment to Employment Agreement, by and between David E. Harding and the Company, dated December 14, 2015 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.3 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed December 21, 2015). 10.32 Eighth Amendment to Employment Agreement, by and between S. James Miller and the Company, dated December 14, 2015 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed December 21, 2015). 10.33 Amendment No. 4 to Convertible Promissory Note, dated March 8, 2016 (incorporated by reference to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed March 10, 2017). 10.34 Convertible Promissory Note, dated March 9, 2016 (incorporated by reference to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed March 10, 2017). 10.35 Form of Securities Purchase Agreement, dated September 7, 2016 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed September 9, 2016). 10.36 Amendment No. 5 to Convertible Promissory Note, dated January 23, 2017 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 10-K, filed January 26, 2017). 10.37 Form of Subscription Agreement for Series G Convertible Preferred Stock (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed December 30, 2016). 10.38 Form of Exchange Agreement (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.2 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed December 30, 2016). 10.39 Ninth Amendment to Employment Agreement, by and between James Miller, Jr. and the Company, dated October 20, 2016 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.3 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed December 30, 2016). 10.40 Fourth Amendment to Employment Agreement, by and between Wayne Wetherell and the Company, dated October 20, 2016 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.4 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed December 30, 2016). 10.41 Fourth Amendment to Employment Agreement, by and between David E. Harding and the Company, dated October 20, 2016 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.5 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated December 30, 2016). 10.42 Amendment No. 2 to Convertible Promissory Note, dated May 10, 2017 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed May 12, 2017). 10.43 Amendment No. 6 to Convertible Promissory Note, dated May 10, 2017 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.2 to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed May 12, 2017). 10.44 Form of Subscription Agreement for Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed September 19, 2017). 10.45 Form of Exchange Agreement (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.2 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed September 19, 2017). -4- 10.46 Fifth Amendment to Employment Agreement, by and between David E. Harding and the Company, dated February 7, 2018 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated February 13, 2018). 10.47 Tenth Amendment to Employment Agreement, by and between James Miller, Jr. and the Company, dated February 8, 2018 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.2 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated February 13, 2018). 10.48 Form of Securities Purchase Agreement for Series C Convertible Preferred Stock (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed September 13, 2018). 10.49 Form of Registration Rights Agreement (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.2 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed September 13, 2018). 10.50 Placement Agency Agreement, by and between the Company and Northland Capital Markets (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.3 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed September 13, 2018). 10.51 Form of Exchange Agreement (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.4 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed September 13, 2018). 10.52 Eleventh Amendment to Employment Agreement, by and between James Miller, Jr. and the Company, dated January 31, 2019 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated February 1, 2019). 10.53 Sixth Amendment to Employment Agreement, by and between David Harding and the Company, dated January 31, 2019 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.2 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated February 1, 2019). 10.54 Securities Purchase Agreement by and between the Company and Triton, dated February 20, 2020 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated February 27, 2020. 10.55 Employment Agreement between the Company and Kristin Taylor, dated April 10, 2020 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed April 15, 2020). 10.56 Purchase Agreement, by and between Imageware Systems, Inc. and Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC, dated April 28, 2020 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated April 30, 2020). 10.57 Registration Rights Agreement, by and between Imageware Systems, Inc. and Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC, dated April 28, 2020 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.2 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated April 30, 2020). 10.58 Note Payable Agreement by and between Imageware Systems, Inc. and COMERICA BANK, dated April 30, 2020 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated May 11, 2020). 10.59 Consulting Agreement by and between Imageware Systems, Inc. and S. James Miller, dated November 13, 2020 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated November 18, 2020). 10.60 Debt Exchange Agreement and Satisfaction and Release by and between Imageware Systems, Inc. and S. James Miller, dated November 12, 2020 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.2 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated November 18, 2020). 10.61 Debt Exchange Agreement and Satisfaction and Release by and between Imageware Systems, Inc. and Neal Goldman, dated November 12, 2020 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.3 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated November 18, 2020). 10.62 Letter Agreement, dated January 7, 2021 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated January 8, 2021). 10.63 Purchase Agreement, by and between Imageware Systems, Inc. and Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC, dated May 17, 2021 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated May 21, 2021). 10.64 Registration Rights Agreement, by and between Imageware Systems, Inc. and Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC, dated May 17, 2021 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.2 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated May 21, 2021). 10.65 Amended and Restated Employment Agreement, by and between Kristin Taylor and the Company, dated June 4, 2021 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated June 8, 2021). 10.66 Amendment to the Imageware Systems, Inc. 2020 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.62 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on April 5, 2021). 10.67 Loan and Security Agreement, dated December 29, 2021, among Imageware Systems, Inc., and certain funds and separate accounts managed by Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, and the other lenders set forth on the signature pages thereto (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated January 4, 2022). 21.1 List of Subsidiaries (incorporated by referenced to Exhibit 21.1 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed February 24, 2010). 23.1 Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. 23.2 Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. 31.1 Certification of CEO as Required by Rule 13a-14(a)/15d-14, filed herewith. 31.2 Certification of CFO as Required by Rule 13a-14(a)/15d-14, filed herewith. 32 Certification of CEO and CFO as Required by Rule 13a-14(a) and Rule 15d-14(b) (17 CFR 240.15d-14(b)) and Section 1350 of Chapter 63 of Title 18 of the United States Code, filed herewith. 101.INS Inline XBRL Instance Document 101.SCH Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema 101.CAL Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase 101.DEF Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase 101.LAB Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase 101.PRE Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL Document and included in Exhibit 101) -5- SIGNATURES In accordance with Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, there unto duly authorized. Registrant Date: July 19, 2022 Imageware Systems, Inc. /s/ Kristin Taylor Kristin Taylor Chief Executive Officer (Principal Executive Officer) and President Date: July 19, 2022 /s/ Jeffrey Hotze Corporate Controller (Principal Financial and Accounting Officer) In accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this Report has been signed below by the following persons on behalf of the Company and in the capacities and on the dates indicated. Date: July 19, 2022 /s/ James Demitrieus James Demitrieus Director Date: July 19, 2022 /s/ Douglas Morgan Douglas Morgan Director Date: July 19, 2022 /s/ Lauren C. Anderson Lauren C. Anderson Director -6- Table of Contents IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS, INC. INDEX TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page Number Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm (PCAOB ID: 23) F-2 Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm (PCAOB ID: 199) F-4 Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 F-7 Consolidated Statements of Operations for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 F-8 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 F-9 Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Deficit for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 F-10 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 F-12 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements F-13 F-1 Table of Contents REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Imageware Systems, Inc. Opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements We have audited the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of Imageware Systems, Inc. (the Company) as of December 31, 2021, the related consolidated statements of operations, comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' deficit and cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "consolidated financial statements"). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2021, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2021, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Substantial Doubt About the Company's Ability to Continue as a Going Concern The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. As discussed in Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company has suffered recurring losses from operations, has a net capital deficiency, and has stated that substantial doubt exists about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Management's evaluation of the events and conditions and management's plans regarding these matters are also described in Note 1. The consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Our opinion is not modified with respect to this matter. Basis for Opinion These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. Critical Audit Matters The critical audit matter communicated below is a matter arising from the current period audit of the consolidated financial statements that was communicated or required to be communicated to the audit committee and that: (1) relates to accounts or disclosures that are material to the consolidated financial statements and (2) involved our especially challenging, subjective or complex judgments. The communication of critical audit matters does not alter in any way our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, taken as a whole, and we are not, by communicating the critical audit matter below, providing separate opinions on the critical audit matter or on the accounts or disclosures to which it relates. F-2 Convertible Preferred Shares Critical Audit Matter Description: As described in Note 13 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company has previously issued Series D Convertible Preferred Stock which required the identification and assessment of the embedded features to be recognized separately and recorded at fair value. The Company determined that the embedded conversion option, redemption option and participating dividend feature contained in the Series D Convertible Preferred Stock were required to be recognized separately as derivative liabilities at fair value. The determination of fair value involved using complex valuation methodologies and significant assumptions including the expected volatility of the Company's common stock and the probability of certain conditions or events occurring. We identified auditing the Company's evaluation of the accounting for the embedded features included in the Series D Convertible Preferred Stock, specifically the methods and assumptions used to estimate the fair value of the derivative liability as a critical audit matter. How We Addressed the Matter in Our Audit: The primary procedures we performed to address this critical audit matter included: ● Obtaining and reviewing the underlying Series D Convertible Preferred Stock agreements to understand the terms and conditions, economic substance, and identify embedded features requiring evaluation. ● Obtaining an understanding of management's process for developing the estimated fair value of the embedded features, including evaluation of the appropriateness of the method selected by the Company, identifying the significant assumptions used to determine the fair value estimate, and the application of those assumptions in the related method. ● Testing the data and significant assumptions used in developing the fair value estimate, including procedures to determine whether the data was complete and accurate and sufficiently precise and whether management's estimation of the probability of whether certain conditions or events were reasonable as of each valuation date. ● Utilizing a valuation specialist assisting in evaluating the reasonableness of the valuation methodology used, and the underlying assumptions including the forecasted volatility of the Company's common stock price to its historical volatility. /s/ BAKER TILLY US, LLP We have served as the Company's auditor since 2021. Irvine, California

April 14, 2022 F-3 REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM To the Board of Directors and Stockholders of: Imageware Systems, Inc. Opinion on the Financial Statements We have audited the accompanying consolidated balance sheet of Imageware Systems, Inc. ("Company") as of December 31, 2020, and the related consolidated statements of operations, comprehensive loss, shareholders' deficit and cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2020, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2020, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). Going Concern Uncertainty The accompanying financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. As discussed in Note 1 to the financial statements, the Company does not generate sufficient cash flows from operations to maintain operations and, therefore, is dependent on additional financing to fund operations. These conditions raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are also described in Note 1 to the financial statements. The financial statements do not include any adjustments to reflect the possible future effects on the recoverability and classification of assets or the amounts and classification of liabilities that may result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Basis for Opinion These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. Critical Audit Matters The critical audit matters communicated below are matters arising from the current period audit of the financial statements that were communicated or required to be communicated to the audit committee and that (1) relate to accounts or disclosures that are material to the financial statements and (2) involved our especially challenging, subjective, or complex judgments. The communication of critical audit matters does not alter in any way our opinion on the financial statements, taken as a whole, and we are not, by communicating the critical audit matters below, providing separate opinions on the critical audit matters or on the accounts or disclosures to which they relate. F-4 Convertible Preferred Shares As described further in Note 13 to the financial statements, the Company issued 22,863 shares of Series D Convertible Preferred Stock during the year ended December 31, 2020. The accounting for the transaction was complex, as it required the identification and assessment as to whether embedded features were required to be recognized separately and therefore, also were required to be recorded at fair value. The Company determined that the embedded conversion option, redemption option and participating dividend feature contained in the Series D Convertible Preferred Stock host instrument were required to be recognized separately as derivative liabilities at fair value. The determination of fair value involved using complex valuation methodologies that incorporate significant assumptions which include the expected volatility of the Company's common stock and the probability of certain conditions or events occurring. We identified auditing the Company's evaluation of the accounting for the embedded features included in the Series D Convertible Preferred Stock and the methods and assumptions used to estimate the fair value of the resulting derivative liability as a critical audit matter. The principal consideration for this determination was the degree of judgment involved by management in determining if the host contract was more akin to debt or equity and the development of the assumptions necessary to estimate the fair value of the derivative liability which in turn led to significant auditor judgment, subjectivity and effort in performing procedures and evaluating audit evidence for the accounting and estimated fair value. The primary procedures we performed to address this critical audit matter included: ● Reading the underlying Series D Convertible Preferred Stock agreements to understand the terms and conditions, economic substance, and identify embedded features requiring evaluation. ● Testing management's application of the relevant accounting guidance to assess if the embedded features require accounting as derivative financial instruments and applying our understanding of each. ● Obtaining an understanding of management's process for developing the estimated fair value, including understanding the reasons the method was selected by the Company, identifying the significant assumptions used to determine the fair value estimate, and the application of those assumptions in the related method, and evaluating the appropriateness of each. ● Testing the data used in developing the fair value estimate, including procedures to determine whether the data was complete and accurate and sufficiently precise. ● Evaluating the significant assumptions used in developing the fair value estimate, including: o Evaluating whether management's estimation of the probability of whether certain conditions or events were reasonable as of each valuation date. o Comparing the forecasted volatility of the Company's common stock price to its historical volatility. ● Involving the use of valuation professionals with specialized skill and knowledge to assist in the evaluation of management's process, selected method, and inputs and assumptions used in the method. Modification of Preferred Shares As described in Note 2 and Note 14 to the financial statements, during the year ended December 31, 2020 the Company amended the terms of its Series A and Series A-1 Preferred Stock. In addition, the Company converted the Series C Preferred Stock into shares of Series D Preferred Stock. The accounting for the transactions was complex due to a lack of authoritative guidance on the accounting for preferred stock modifications and extinguishments within US GAAP. Additionally, the transactions required an estimation of the fair value of Series A, Series A-1, and Series D Preferred Stock. F-5 We identified auditing the Company's accounting for the modification of the Series A and A-1 preferred shares, the conversion of the Series C Preferred Stock into Series D Preferred Stock, and the corresponding fair value estimates of the Series A, Series A-1, and Series D Preferred Stock as a critical audit matter. The principal consideration for this determination was a combination of the lack of authoritative guidance on accounting for the modification or extinguishment of preferred shares and the judgment involved by management in developing the model and assumptions necessary to estimate of the fair value of the Series A, Series A-1, and Series D Preferred Stock. This in turn led to significant auditor judgment, subjectivity and effort in performing procedures and evaluating audit evidence related to management's accounting conclusions and the reasonableness of the significant assumptions used by the Company to estimate each fair value and the application of those assumptions within the valuation methods. The primary procedures we performed to address this critical audit matter included: ● Reading the underlying preferred share agreements to understand the terms, conditions and economic substance of the transactions. ● Evaluating whether management's selection and application of the relevant accounting guidance was reasonable and supportable, applying our understanding of the agreements. ● Obtaining an understanding of management's process for developing the estimated fair value of the Series A, Series A-1, and Series D Preferred Stock, including understanding the reasons the methods were selected by the Company, identifying the significant assumptions used to determine the fair value estimates and the application of those assumptions in the related models, and evaluating the appropriateness of each. ● Testing the data used in developing the fair value estimates, including procedures to determine whether the data was complete and accurate and sufficiently precise. ● Involving the use of valuation professionals with specialized skill and knowledge to assist in the evaluation of management's process, selected methods, and inputs and assumptions used in the methods. /s/ Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C. We served as the Company's auditor from 2011 to 2021. San Diego, California April 2, 2021 F-6 Table of Contents IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,202 $ 8,345 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $25and $5at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 383 577 Inventory, net 25 40 Other current assets 215 196 Total Current Assets 1,825 9,158 Property and equipment, net 79 155 Other assets 149 458 Operating lease right-of-use assets 847 1,557 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization - 58 Goodwill 3,416 3,416 Total Assets $ 6,316 $ 14,802 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 837 $ 1,007 Deferred revenue 1,204 903 Accrued expense 1,518 1,130 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 496 421 Derivative liabilities 5,292 24,128 Note payable, current portion 524 918 Total Current Liabilities 9,871 28,507 Other long-term liabilities - 65 Note payable, net of current portion - 653 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 802 1,297 Pension obligation 1,976 2,531 Total Liabilities 12,649 33,053 Mezzanine Equity: Series D Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01par value, designated 26,000shares, 23,862shares issued and 23,216and 22,863shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; liquidation preference $23,216and $22,863at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 8,759 1,572 Shareholders' Deficit: Preferred stock, authorized 5,000,000shares: Series A Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01par value; designated 38,000shares, 37,467shares issued and 0and 14,911shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; liquidation preference $0and $14,911at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. - - Series A-1 Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01par value; designated 38,000shares, 37,467shares issued and 0and 14,782shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; liquidation preference $0and $14,782at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. - - Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01par value; designated 750,000shares, 389,400shares issued and 239,400shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; liquidation preference $607at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 2 2 Common Stock, $0.01par value, 2,000,000,000shares authorized; 347,240,045and 180,096,317shares issued at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and 347,233,341shares and 180,089,613shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 3,471 1,801 Additional paid-in capital 187,148 193,652 Treasury stock, at cost 6,704shares (64 ) (64 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,396 ) (1,989 ) Accumulated deficit (204,253 ) (213,225 ) Total Shareholders' Deficit (15,092 ) (19,823 ) Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Shareholders' Deficit $ 6,316 $ 14,802 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. F-7 Table of Contents IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Revenue: Product $ 854 $ 2,231 Maintenance 2,618 2,554 3,472 4,785 Cost of revenue: Product 322 800 Maintenance 346 448 Gross profit 2,804 3,537 Operating expense: General and administrative 6,151 4,102 Sales and marketing 2,892 2,936 Research and development 4,461 5,706 Depreciation and amortization 56 72 13,560 12,816 Loss from operations (10,756 ) (9,279 ) Interest expense, net 2 102 (Gain) on change in fair value of derivative liabilities (18,809 ) (2,252 ) (Gain) on extinguishment of debt (1,581 ) - Loss on extinguishment of derivative liabilities, net 311 - Other components of net periodic pension expense 103 115 Other (income) expense, net (74 ) 2 Income (loss) before income taxes 9,292 (7,246 ) Income tax expense 10 7 Net income (loss) $ 9,282 $ (7,253 ) Preferred dividends, deemed dividends and accretion (8,116 ) (3,695 ) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 1,166 $ (10,948 ) Basic income (loss) per common share - see Note 2: Basic income (loss) per share available to common shareholders $ 0.00 $ (0.08 ) Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 312,119,417 133,346,309 Diluted income (loss) per common share - see Note 2: Diluted income (loss) per share available to common shareholders $ 0.00 $ (0.08 ) Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 320,656,728 133,346,309 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. F-8 Table of Contents IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 9,282 $ (7,253 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Decrease (increase) in additional minimum pension liability 518 (97 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 75 (151 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 9,875 $ (7,501 ) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. F-9 Table of Contents IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT (In thousands, except share amounts) Series A Series A-1 Series B Convertible, Convertible, Convertible, Accumulated Redeemable Redeemable Redeemable Additional Other Preferred Preferred Preferred Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid-In Comprehensive Accumulated Shares Amount Shares Amount Shares Amount Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Loss Deficit Total Balance at December 31, 2020 14,911 $ - 14,782 $ - 239,400 $ 2 180,096,317 $ 1,801 (6,704 ) $ (64 ) $ 193,652 $ (1,989 ) $ (213,225 ) $ (19,823 ) Accretion of Preferred Stock discount - - - - - - - - - - (6,806 ) - - (6,806 ) Stock-based compensation expense - options - - - - - - - - - - 1,494 - - 1,494 Stock-based compensation expense - RSUs - - - - - - 902,630 9 - - (1 ) - - 8 Stock-based compensation expense - warrants - - - - - - - - - - 26 - - 26 Issuance of Common Stock for cash - - - - - - 1,000,000 10 - - 90 - - 100 Issuance of Common Stock as issuance costs for equity line of credit - - - - - - 1,000,000 10 - - 60 - - 70 Issuance of common stock in lieu of cash - - - - - - 921,218 9 - - 49 - - 58 Issuance of common stock pursuant to warrant exercise - - - - - - 400 0 - - - - - 0 Conversion of Series A Preferred to Common Stock (14,911 ) (0 ) - - - - 74,562,000 746 - - (745 ) - - (0 ) Conversion of Series A-1 Preferred to Common Stock - - (14,782 ) (0 ) - - 73,910,000 739 - - (739 ) - - 0 Conversion of Series D Preferred to Common Stock - - - - - - 11,149,123 110 - - 851 - (5 ) 956 Recission of common shares - - - - - - (2,817 ) (0 ) - - 0 - - - Dividends on Series A preferred stock, $(249.92)/share - - - - - - 1,911,587 19 - - 113 - (132 ) (0 ) Dividends on Series A-1 preferred stock, $(228.18)/share - - - - - - 1,789,587 18 - - 104 - (122 ) 0 Dividends on Series B preferred stock - - - - - - - - - - - - (51 ) (51 ) Dividends on Series D Preferred stock, $(342.16)/share - - - - - - - - - - (999 ) - - (999 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - - - - - - - 75 - 75 Additional minimum pension liability - - - - - - - - - - - 518 - 518 Net income - - - - - - - - - - - - 9,282 9,282 Balance at December 31, 2021 - $ - - $ - 239,400 $ 2 347,240,045 $ 3,471 (6,704 ) $ (64 ) $ 187,148 $ (1,396 ) $ (204,253 ) $ (15,092 ) F-10 Table of Contents Series A Series A-1 Series B Convertible, Convertible, Convertible, Accumulated Redeemable Redeemable Redeemable Additional Other Preferred Preferred Preferred Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid-In Comprehensive Accumulated Shares Amount Shares Amount Shares Amount Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Loss Deficit Total Balance at December 31, 2019 37,467 $ - - $ - 239,400 $ 2 113,353,176 $ 1,133 (6,704 ) $ (64 ) $ 195,079 $ (1,741 ) $ (203,171 ) $ (8,762 ) Accretion of Preferred Stock discount - - - - - - - - - - (2,688 ) - - (2,688 ) Issuance of common stock net of financing costs - - - - - - 15,700,000 157 - - 2,103 - - 2,260 Stock-based compensation expense - - - - - - 1,883,248 19 - - 843 - - 862 Issuance of common stock for financing facility - - - - - 2,500,000 25 - - 375 - - 400 Modification of Series A Preferred Stock from issuance of Series A-1 Preferred Stock (18,828 ) - 18,828 - - - - - - - 1,849 - - 1,849 Conversion of Series A Preferred to Common Stock (3,728 ) - 18,640,000 186 (186 ) - Conversion of Series A-1 Preferred to Common Stock - - (4,046 ) - 19,016,452 190 (190 ) - Dividends on Series B preferred stock, $(0.11)/share - - - - - - - - - - - (51 ) (51 ) Additional minimum pension liability - - - - - - - - - - - (97 ) - (97 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - - - - - - - (151 ) - (151 ) Dividends on Series A preferred stock, $(25.01)/share - - - - - - 1,388,876 14 - - 104 - (1,967 ) (1,849 ) Dividends on Series A-1 preferred stock, $(25.01)/share - - - - - - 1,159,416 12 - - 81 - (93 ) - Dividends on Series C preferred stock, $(250.00)/share - - - - - - 6,455,149 65 - - 625 - (690 ) - Dividends on Series D preferred stock, $(45.70)/share - - - - - - - - - - (142 ) - - (142 ) Deemed dividend from issuance of Series D preferred stock - - - - - - - - - - (4,201 ) - - (4,201 ) Net loss - - - - - - - - - - - - (7,253 ) (7,253 ) Balance at December 31, 2020 14,911 $ - 14,782 $ - 239,400 $ 2 180,096,317 $ 1,801 (6,704 ) $ (64 ) $ 193,652 $ (1,989 ) $ (213,225 ) $ (19,823 ) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. F-11 Table of Contents IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Year Ended December 31, Cash flows from operating activities 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 9,282 $ (7,253 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 56 72 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 82 - Loss on abandonment of patents 50 - Loss on extinguishment of derivative liabilities 311 - Deferred stock issuance costs 364 Stock-based compensation 1,528 862 Stock issued in lieu of cash as compensation for services 58 - Application of rent deposit in lieu of cash payments - 124 Gain on extinguishment of debt (1,581 ) Gain from change in fair value of derivative liabilities (18,809 ) (2,252 ) Impairment loss on lease abandonment 333 - Change in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 194 81 Inventory 14 576 Other assets (69 ) 33 Operating lease right-of-use assets (44 ) (20 ) Accounts payable (170 ) 491 Accrued expense 401 (175 ) Deferred revenue 300 (726 ) Pension obligation (37 ) 178 Total adjustments (17,019 ) (756 ) Net cash used by operating activities (7,737 ) (8,009 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (53 ) - Net cash used by investing activities (53 ) - Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 100 2,296 Proceeds from issuance of notes payable, net 523 4,658 Repayment of notes payable - (575 ) Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs - 9,147 Dividends paid to preferred stockholders (51 ) (51 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 572 15,475 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 75 (151 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (7,143 ) 7,315 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 8,345 1,030 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 1,202 $ 8,345 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ - $ 52 Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ - Summary of non-cash investing and financing activities: Issuance of common stock for financing facility $ 70 $ 400 Stock dividends on Series A Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock $ 132 $ 1,849 Stock dividends on Series A-1 Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock $ 122 $ 93 Stock dividends on Series C Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock $ - $ 690 Stock dividends on Series D Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock $ 999 $ 142 Conversion of Series A Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock into Common Stock $ 745 $ 190 Conversion of Series A-1 Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock into Common Stock $ 739 $ 186 Conversion of bridge loan into Series D Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock $ - $ 2,187 Conversion of related party notes payable and accrued interest into Series D Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock $ - $ 334 Recognition of derivative liabilities on preferred stock issuance $ 557 $ 26,011 Deemed dividend from holder on preferred stock extinguishment and modification $ - $ 6,136 Exchange of Series C Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock for Series D Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock $ - $ 10,000 Accretion of discount on Series C Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock $ - $ 1,116 Accretion of discount on Series D Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock $ 6,806 $ 1,572 Reduction in additional minimum pension liability $ 518 $ 97 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. F-12 Table of Contents IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS, INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020 1.DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS AND OPERATIONS Overview As used in this Report, "we", "us", "our", "Imageware", "Imageware Systems" or the "Company" refers to Imageware Systems, Inc. and all of its subsidiaries. Imageware Systems, Inc. is incorporated in the state of Delaware. The Company is a pioneer and leader in the emerging market for biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions. Using those human characteristics that are unique to us all, the Company creates software that provides a highly reliable indication of a person's identity. The Company's "flagship" product is our patented Biometric Engine®. The Company's products are used to manage and issue secure credentials, including national IDs, passports, driver licenses and access control credentials. The Company's products also provide law enforcement with integrated mug shot, fingerprint LiveScan and investigative capabilities. The Company also provides comprehensive authentication security software using biometrics to secure physical and logical access to facilities or computer networks or internet sites. Biometric technology is now an integral part of all markets the Company addresses, and all the products are integrated into our Biometric Engine. Liquidity, Going Concern and Management's Plans At December 31, 2021 and 2020, we had negative working capital of $8,046,000 and $19,349,000, respectively. Included in our negative working capital as of December 31, 2021 are $5,292,000 of derivative liabilities which are not required to be settled in cash except in the event of the consummation of a change of control or at any time after the fourth anniversary of the Series D Preferred issuance, at which time the holders of the Series D Preferred may require the Company to redeem in cash any or all of the holder's outstanding Series D Preferred at an amount equal to the liquidation preference of the Series D. At December 31, 2021 the liquidation preference totaled $23,216,000. Historically, our principal sources of cash have included proceeds from the issuance of common and preferred stock and proceeds from the issuance of debt, and, to a lesser extent, customer payments from the sale of our products. Our principal uses of cash have included cash used in operations, product development, and payments relating to purchases of property and equipment. We expect that our principal uses of cash in the future will be for product development, including customization of identity management products for enterprise and consumer applications, further development of intellectual property, development of Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") capabilities for existing products as well as general working capital requirements. Management expects that, as our revenue grows, our sales and marketing and research and development expense will continue to grow, albeit at a slower rate and, as a result, we will need to generate significant net revenue to achieve and sustain positive cash flows from operations. Historically the Company has not been able to generate sufficient net revenue to achieve and sustain positive cash flows from operations. As a result, the Company has been dependent on equity and debt financings to satisfy its working capital requirements and continue as a going concern. To address our working capital requirements, management has instituted several cost cutting measures and has utilized cash proceeds available under the credit facility with certain funds and separate accounts managed by Nantahala Capital Management, LLC and other lenders (collectively, the "Lenders"), and under the purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC ("LincolnPark") to satisfy its working capital requirements ("LPC Purchase Agreement"). During 2021, the Company retained an investment bank to initiate a review of available alternatives to maximize shareholder value, which may include, among other alternatives, (i) a merger, consolidation, or other business combination or a purchase involving all or a substantial amount of the business, securities or assets of the Company, and/or (ii) the private placement of securities to meet its working capital requirements or otherwise as necessary in connection with the consummation of any of the above transactions. In the event the Company is unable to consummate one or more of the above transactions, the Company will not be able to continue as a going concern. The Company continues to evaluate indications of interest as well as options to address its projected working capital requirements, and those discussions are ongoing, including with the Company's largest shareholder with whom the Company has entered a Term Loan and Security Agreement to provide up to $2,500,000 (the "LOC"). As of April 14, 2022 approximately $763,000 remains available under the LOC in such shareholder's discretion. To date the Board of Directors ("Board") has not entered into any financing or other arrangements, other than the LOC, and no assurances can be given that we will be successful in raising additional capital through the issuance of debt and/or equity securities or entering into any other transaction that addresses our ability to continue as a going concern. The consummation of a transaction will likely involve substantial dilution to the Company's stockholders and may result in the loss of your entire investment. In view of the matters described in the preceding paragraph, recoverability of a major portion of the recorded asset amounts shown in the accompanying consolidated balance sheet is dependent upon continued operations of the Company, which, in turn, is dependent upon the Company's ability to continue to raise capital and generate positive cash flows from operations. However, the Company operates in markets that are emerging and highly competitive. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital, operate at a profit or generate positive cash flows in the future. Therefore, management's plans do not alleviate the substantial doubt of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. F- 13 Table of Contents The consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments relating to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts and classifications of liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. 2.SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of Presentation The financial statements are prepared under the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 105-10,Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Principles of Consolidation The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries are: XImage Corporation, a California Corporation; Imageware Systems ID Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation (formerly Imaging Technology Corporation); I.W. Systems Canada Company, a Nova Scotia unlimited liability company; Imageware Digital Photography Systems, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company (formerly Castleworks LLC); Digital Imaging International GmbH, a company formed under German laws; and Image Ware Mexico S de RL de CV, a company formed under Mexican laws. All significant intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated. F- 14 Table of Contents Operating Cycle Assets and liabilities related to long-term contracts are included in current assets and current liabilities in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets, although they will be liquidated in the normal course of contract completion which may take more than one operating cycle. Use of Estimates The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in conformity with GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the consolidated financial statements, and the reported amounts of revenue and expense during the reporting period. Significant estimates include the evaluation of our ability to continue as a going concern, the allowance for doubtful accounts receivable, assumptions used in the Black-Scholes model to calculate the fair value of share-based payments, fair value of Series D Preferred and financial instruments issued with and affected by the Series D Preferred Financing (defined below), fair value of financial instruments with and affected by the Series C Preferred (defined below), fair value of Series A Preferred (defined below), fair value of Series A-1 Preferred (defined below), assumptions used in the application of revenue recognition policies, assumptions used in the derivation of the Company's incremental borrowing rate used in the computation of the Company's operating lease liabilities, the determination of impairment of long-lived assets and assumptions used in the application of fair value methodologies to calculate the fair value of pension assets and obligations. Actual results could differ from estimates. Accounts Receivable In the normal course of business, the Company extends credit without collateral requirements to its customers that satisfy pre-defined credit criteria. Accounts receivable are recorded net of an allowance for doubtful accounts. Accounts receivable are considered delinquent when the due date on the invoice has passed. The Company records its allowance for doubtful accounts based upon its assessment of various factors. The Company considers historical experience, the age of the accounts receivable balances, the credit quality of its customers, current economic conditions and other factors that may affect customers' ability to pay to determine the level of allowance required. Accounts receivable are written off against the allowance for doubtful accounts when all collection efforts by the Company have been unsuccessful. Inventories Finished goods inventories are stated at the lower of cost, determined using the average cost method, or net realizable value. See Note 6. Property, Equipment and Leasehold Improvements Property and equipment, consisting of furniture and equipment, are stated at cost and are being depreciated on a straight-line basis over the estimated useful lives of the assets, which generally range from threeto fiveyears. Maintenance and repairs are charged to expense as incurred. Major renewals or improvements are capitalized. When assets are sold or abandoned, the cost and related accumulated depreciation are removed from the accounts and the resulting gain or loss is recognized. Expenditures for leasehold improvements are capitalized. Amortization of leasehold improvements is computed using the straight-line method over the shorter of the remaining lease term or the estimated useful lives of the improvements. Revenue Recognition In accordance with ASC 606, revenue is recognized when control of the promised goods or services is transferred to our customers, in an amount that reflects the consideration we expect to be entitled to in exchange for those goods or services. The core principle of the standard is that we should recognize revenue to depict the transfer of promised goods or services to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration to which we expect to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services. To achieve that core principle, we apply the following five step model: 1. Identify the contract with the customer; 2. Identify the performance obligation in the contract; 3. Determine the transaction price; 4. Allocate the transaction price to the performance obligations in the contract; and 5. Recognize revenue when (or as) each performance obligation is satisfied. F- 15 Table of Contents At contract inception, we assess the goods and services promised in a contract with a customer and identify as a performance obligation each promise to transfer to the customer either: (i) a good or service (or a bundle of goods or services) that is distinct or (ii) a series of distinct goods or services that are substantially the same and that have the same pattern of transfer to the customer. We recognize revenue only when we satisfy a performance obligation by transferring a promised good or service to a customer. Determining the timing of the satisfaction of performance obligations as well as the transaction price and the amounts allocated to performance obligations requires judgement. We disclose disaggregation of our customer revenue by classes of similar products and services as follows: ● Software licensing and royalties; ● Computer hardware and identification media; ● Services; and ● Post-contract customer support. Software licensing and royalties Software licenses consist of revenue from the sale of software for identity management applications. Our software licenses are functional intellectual property and typically provide customers with the right to use our software in perpetuity as it exists when made available to the customer. We recognize revenue from software licensing at a point in time upon delivery, provided all other revenue recognition criteria are met. Royalties consist of revenue from usage-based arrangements and guaranteed minimum-based arrangements. We recognize revenue for royalty arrangements at the later of (i) when the related sales occur, or (ii) when the performance obligation to which some or all of the royalty has been allocated has been satisfied. Computer hardware and identification media We generate revenue from the sale of computer hardware and identification media. Revenue for these items is recognized upon delivery of these products to the customer, provided all other revenue recognition criteria are met. Services Services revenue is comprised primarily of software customization services, software integration services, system installation services and customer training. Revenue is generally recognized upon completion of services and customer acceptance provided all other revenue recognition criteria are met. Post-contract customer support ("PCS") Post contract customer support consists of maintenance on software and hardware for our identity management solutions. We recognize PCS revenue from periodic maintenance agreements. Revenue is generally recognized ratably over the respective maintenance periods provided no significant obligations remain. Costs related to such contracts are expensed as incurred. Arrangements with multiple performance obligations A performance obligation is a promise in a contract to transfer a distinct good or service to the customer. In addition to selling software licenses, hardware and identification media, services and post-contract customer support on a standalone basis, certain contracts include multiple performance obligations. For such arrangements, we allocate revenue to each performance obligation based on our best estimate of the relative standalone selling price. The standalone selling price for a performance obligation is the price at which we would sell a promised good or service separately to a customer. The primary methods used to estimate standalone selling price are as follows: (i) the expected cost-plus margin approach, under which we forecast our expected costs of satisfying a performance obligation and then add an appropriate margin for that distinct good or service and (ii) the percent discount off of list price approach. F- 16 Table of Contents Contract costs We recognize an asset for the incremental costs of obtaining a contract with a customer if we expect the benefit of those costs to be longer than one year. We apply a practical expedient to expense costs as incurred for costs to obtain a contract when the amortization period is one year or less. At December 31, 2021 and 2020, we had recorded approximately $0 and $65,000, respectively in contract costs relating to capitalized commissions. During the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, we recognized approximately $65,000 and $53,000, respectively, of capitalized contract costs as expense. Such expense is included as a component of operating expense and is included under the caption "Sales and marketing" in our consolidated statement of operations for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. We recorded no additional capitalized contract costs in the year ended December 31, 2021. We recognized approximately $438,000 of revenue during the year ended December 31, 2021 that was related to contract costs at the beginning of the period. Other items We do not offer rights of return for our products and services in the normal course of business. Sales tax collected from customers is excluded from revenue. The following table sets forth our disaggregated revenue for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020: Year Ended December 31, Net Revenue 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Software and royalties $ 383 $ 872 Hardware and consumables 290 84 Services 181 1,275 Maintenance 2,618 2,554 Total net revenue $ 3,472 $ 4,785 Fair Value of Financial Instruments For certain of the Company's financial instruments, including accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued expense, and deferred revenue, the carrying amounts approximate fair value due to their relatively short maturities. Lease Liabilities and Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets The Company is a party to certain contractual arrangements for office space which meet the definition of leases under ASC842. In accordance with ASC 842, the Company has determined that such arrangements are operating leases and accordingly the Company has, as of January 1, 2019, recorded operating lease right-of-use assets and related lease liability for the present value of the lease payments over the lease terms using the Company's estimated weighted-average incremental borrowing rate of approximately 14.5%. The Company has utilized the practical expedient regarding lease and nonlease components and has combined such items into a single combined component. The Company has also utilized the practical expedient regarding leases of twelve months or less and has excluded such leases from its computation of lease liability and related right-of-use assets. The Company has also elected the optional transition package of practical expedients which include: A package of practical expedient to not reassess: ● Whether a contract is or contains a lease ● Lease classification ● Initial direct costs F- 17 Table of Contents The Company evaluates its operating lease right-of-use assets for impairment. As of December 31, 2021, and through the date of this report, management's review indicated that there was an impairment of an operating lease right-of-use asset and the Company recorded an impairment loss of approximately $333,000. Impairment is based on the excess of the carrying amount over the fair value, based on market value when available, or expected future economic benefits to the company from the operating lease right-of-use asset and is recorded in the period in which the determination is made. Such amount is included in the Company's Consolidated Statement of Operations for the year ended December31,2021 under the caption "General and administrative" expense. Goodwill The Company annually, or more frequently if events or circumstances indicate a need, tests the carrying amount of goodwill for impairment. The Company performs its annual simplified impairment test in the fourth quarter of each year. In December 2018, the Company adopted the provisions of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2017-04, "Intangibles - Goodwill and Other (Topic 350): Simplifying the Test for Goodwill Impairment." The provisions of ASU 2017-04 eliminate the requirement to calculate the implied fair value of goodwill to measure a goodwill impairment charge. Instead, entities will record an impairment charge based on the excess of a reporting unit's carrying amount over its fair value. Entities that have reporting units with zero or negative carrying amounts, will no longer be required to perform a qualitative assessment assuming they pass the simplified impairment test. The Company continues to have only onereporting unit, Identity Management, which at December 31, 2021, had a negative carrying amount of approximately $15,092,000. Based on the results of the Company's impairment testing, the Company determined that its goodwill was notimpaired as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Intangible and Long-Lived Assets Intangible assets are carried at their cost less any accumulated amortization. Any costs incurred to renew or extend the life of an intangible or long-lived asset are reviewed for capitalization. The Company evaluates long-lived assets for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate their net book value may not be recoverable. When such factors and circumstances exist, the Company compares the projected undiscounted future cash flows associated with the related asset or group of assets over their estimated useful lives against their respective carrying amount. Impairment, if any, is based on the excess of the carrying amount over the fair value, based on market value when available, or discounted expected cash flows, of those assets and is recorded in the period in which the determination is made. As of December 31, 2021, and through the date of this Annual Report, the Company's management believes there is no impairment of its long-lived assets. There can be no assurance, however, that market conditions will not change or demand for the Company's products under development will continue. Either of these could result in future impairment of long-lived assets. Derivative Liabilities The Company accounts for its derivative instruments under the provisions of ASC Topic 815, Derivatives and Hedging ("ASC 815"). Under the provisions of ASC 815, the Company identified embedded features within the Series D Preferred host contract that qualify as derivative instruments and require bifurcation. On November 20, 2020, the Company consummated the Series D Financing, resulting in the sale of 11,560 shares of its Series D Preferred. The Company determined that the conversion option, redemption option and participating dividend feature contained in the Series D Preferred host instrument required bifurcation. The Company valued the bifurcatable features at fair value. Such liabilities aggregated approximately $26,011,000 at the November 20, 2020 inception date and are classified as current liabilities on the Company's consolidated balance sheets under the caption "Derivative liabilities". The excess of the derivative fair value over the carrying amount of the Series D Preferred was recorded as a deemed dividend of approximately $4,201,000. The Series D Preferred financing was approved by the Company's Board of Directors to provide for an immediate need of capital, to allow the Company to continue as a going concern and to execute the Company's business plan after consultation with several of the Company's largest shareholders and a review of financing alternatives. The Company will revalue these features at each balance sheet date and record any change in fair value in the determination of period net income or loss. The change in fair value of such amounts are recorded in the caption "Change in fair value of derivative liabilities" in the Company's consolidated statements of operations. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded a decrease to its derivative liabilities using fair value methodologies of approximately $18,809,000 related to Series D embedded derivatives. As a result of this decrease, such liabilities aggregated approximately $5,292,000 at December 31, 2021. Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments which potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist principally of cash and trade accounts receivable. The Company places its cash with high quality financial institutions and at times during the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, exceeded the FDIC insurance limits of $250,000. Sales are typically made on credit and the Company generally does not require collateral. The Company performs ongoing credit evaluations of its customers' financial condition and maintains an allowance for doubtful accounts. The Company considers historical experience, the age of the accounts receivable balances, the credit quality of its customers, current economic conditions and other factors that may affect customers' ability to pay to determine the level of allowance required. Accounts receivable are presented net of an allowance for doubtful accounts of approximately $25,000 and $5,000 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2021, three customers accounted for approximately 51% or $1,787,000 of total revenue and had trade receivables of approximately $172,000 as of the end of the year. For the year ended December 31, 2020, two customers accounted for approximately 61% or $2,921,000 of total revenue and had trade receivables of approximately $250,000 as of the end of the year. F- 18 Table of Contents Stock-Based Compensation At December 31, 2021, the Company had one stock-based compensation plan for employees and nonemployee directors, which authorizes the granting of various equity-based incentives including stock options, warrants and restricted stock. The Company estimates the fair value of its stock options using a Black-Scholes option-pricing model, consistent with the provisions of ASC Topic 718, Compensation - Stock Compensation ("ASC 718"). The fair value of stock options granted is recognized to expense over the requisite service period. Stock-based compensation expense for all share-based payment awards is recognized using the straight-line single-option method. Stock-based compensation expense is reported in operating expense based upon the departments to which substantially all of the associated employees report and credited to additional paid-in-capital. ASC 718 requires the use of a valuation model to calculate the fair value of stock-based awards. The Company has elected to use the Black-Scholes option-pricing model, which incorporates various assumptions including volatility, expected life, and interest rates. The Company is required to make various assumptions in the application of the Black-Scholes option-pricing model. The Company has determined that the best measure of expected volatility is based on the historical weekly volatility of the Company's Common Stock. Historical volatility factors utilized in the Company's Black-Scholes computations for options granted during the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 ranged from 57% to 99%. The Company has elected to estimate the expected life of an award based upon the SEC approved "simplified method" noted under the provisions of Staff Accounting Bulletin Topic 14. The expected term used by the Company to value the grants issued during the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 ranged from 3.33 to 5.17 years. The difference between the actual historical expected life and the simplified method was immaterial. The interest rate used is the risk-free interest rate and is based upon U.S. Treasury rates appropriate for the expected term. Interest rates used in the Company's Black-Scholes calculations for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 ranged from 1.37 % to 2.58%. Dividend yield is zero as the Company does not expect to declare any dividends on the Company's common shares in the foreseeable future. In addition to the key assumptions used in the Black-Scholes model, the estimated forfeiture rate at the time of valuation is a critical assumption. The Company has utilized an estimated annualized forfeiture rate ranging from approximately 5.0% to 10% for corporate officers, 4.1% to 10% for members for members of the Board of Directors and 15.0% to 25% for all other employees. The Company reviews the expected forfeiture rate annually to determine if that percent is still reasonable based on historical experience. The Company estimates the fair value of its warrants using a Black-Scholes option-pricing model, consistent with the provisions of ASC 718, "Compensation - Stock Compensation". The fair value of warrants granted is recognized to expense over the requisite service period. Stock-based compensation expense for all share-based payment awards is recognized using the straight-line single-option method. Stock-based compensation expense related to warrants is reported in operating expense based upon the departments to which substantially all of the associated employees report and credited to additional paid-in-capital. Restricted stock units ("RSUs") are recorded at the grant date fair value with corresponding compensation expense recorded ratably over the requisite service period. Stock-based compensation expense related to equity options, warrants and RSUs was approximately $1,528,000 and $862,000 for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Income Taxes The Company accounts for income taxes in accordance with ASC Topic 740, Accounting for Income Taxes,("ASC 740"). Current income tax expense or benefit is the amount of income taxes expected to be payable or refundable for the current year. A deferred income tax asset or liability is computed for the expected future impact of differences between the financial reporting and tax bases of assets and liabilities and for the expected future tax benefit to be derived from tax credits and loss carryforwards. Deferred tax assets are reduced by a valuation allowance when, in the opinion of management, it is more likely than not that some portion or all of the deferred tax assets will not be realized. ASC 740 requires a company to first determine whether it is more-likely-than-not (defined as a likelihood of more than fifty percent) that a tax position will be sustained based on its technical merits as of the reporting date, assuming that taxing authorities will examine the position and have full knowledge of all relevant information. A tax position that meets this more-likely-than-not threshold is then measured and recognized at the largest amount of benefit that is greater than fifty percent likely to be realized upon effective settlement with a taxing authority. The amount accrued for uncertain tax positions was $0 at December 31, 2021 and 2020. The Company's uncertain tax position relative to unrecognized tax benefits and any potential increase in these liabilities relates primarily to the allocations of revenue and costs among the Company's global operations and the impact of tax rulings made during the period affecting its tax positions. The Company's existing tax positions could result in liabilities for unrecognized tax benefits. The Company recognizes interest and/or penalties related to uncertain tax positions in income tax expense. The amount of interest and penalties accrued as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 was $0. F- 19 Table of Contents Significant judgment is required in evaluating the Company's uncertain tax positions and determining the Company's provision for income taxes. No assurance can be given that the final tax outcome of these matters will not be different from that which is reflected in the Company's historical income tax provisions and accruals. The Company adjusts these items in light of changing facts and circumstances. To the extent that the final tax outcome of these matters is different than the amounts recorded, such differences will impact the provision for income taxes in the period in which such determination is made. Foreign Currency Translation The financial position and results of operations of the Company's foreign subsidiaries are measured using the foreign subsidiary's local currency as the functional currency. Revenue and expense of such subsidiaries have been translated into U.S. dollars at weighted-average exchange rates prevailing during the period. Assets and liabilities have been translated at the rates of exchange on the balance sheet date. The resulting translation gain and loss adjustments are recorded directly as a separate component of shareholders' equity, unless there is a sale or complete liquidation of the underlying foreign investments. The Company translates foreign currencies of its German, Canadian and Mexican subsidiaries. The cumulative translation adjustment, which is recorded in accumulated other comprehensive loss, increased approximately $75,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021 and decreased approximately $151,000 December 31, 2020. Comprehensive Income (Loss) Comprehensive loss consists of net gains and losses affecting shareholders' deficit that, under generally accepted accounting principles, are excluded from net loss. For the Company, the only items are the cumulative translation adjustment and the additional minimum liability related to the Company's defined benefit pension plan, recognized pursuant to ASC 715-30, "Compensation - Retirement Benefits - Defined Benefit Plans - Pension". Advertising Costs The Company expenses advertising costs as incurred. The Company incurred approximately $48,000 and 5,000, respectively, in advertising expense during the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Income (Loss) Per Share Basic income (loss) per common share is calculated by dividing net income (loss) available to common shareholders for the period by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period. Diluted income (loss) per common share is calculated by dividing net loss available to common shareholders for the period by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period, adjusted to include, if dilutive, potential dilutive shares consisting of convertible preferred stock, stock options and warrants, calculated using the treasury stock and if-converted methods. For diluted income (loss) per share calculation purposes, the net income (loss) available to common shareholders is adjusted to add back any preferred stock dividends and any interest on convertible debt reflected in the consolidated statement of income (loss) for the respective periods. The table below presents the computation of basic and diluted income (loss) per share: (Amounts in thousands except share and per share amounts) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Numerator for basic and diluted income (loss) per share: Net income (loss) $ 9,282 $ (7,253 ) Preferred dividends, deemed dividends and accretion (8,116 ) (3,695 ) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 1,166 $ (10,948 ) Effective of dilutive securities: Preferred dividends, deemed dividends and accretion - - Net income (loss) available to common shareholders after assumed conversions 1,166 (10,948 ) Denominator for basic income (loss) per share - weighted-average shares outstanding 312,119,417 133,346,309 Effect of dilutive securities: Options 5,750,000 - Warrants 2,787,311 - Convertible preferred stock - - Denominator for diluted income (loss) - adjusted weighted average shares and assumed conversions 320,656,728 133,346,309 Basic income (loss) per share available to common shareholders $ 0.00 $ (0.08 ) Diluted income (loss) per share available to common shareholders $ 0.00 $ (0.08 ) F- 20 Table of Contents The following potential dilutive securities have been excluded from the computations of diluted weighted-average shares outstanding as their effect would have been antidilutive: Potential Dilutive Securities: Common Share Equivalents at December 31, 2021 Common Share Equivalents at December 31, 2020 Convertible redeemable preferred stock - Series A - 74,555,000 Convertible redeemable preferred stock - Series A-1 - 73,910,000 Convertible redeemable preferred stock - Series B 46,631 46,029 Convertible redeemable preferred stock - Series D 398,222,985 392,166,023 Stock options 4,848,876 2,585,500 Restricted stock units ("RSUs") 81,019,401 845,106 Warrants 3,150,000 753,775 Total Potential Dilutive Securities 487,287,893 544,861,433 Recently Issued Accounting Standards From time to time, new accounting pronouncements are issued by the FASB or other standard setting bodies, which are adopted by us as of the specified effective date. Unless otherwise discussed, the Company's management believes the impact of recently issued standards not yet effective will not have a material impact on the Company's consolidated financial statements upon adoption. FASB ASU No.2019-12. In December 2019, the FASB issued ASU No.2019-12, "Income Taxes (Topic 740). The amendments in this update simplify the accounting for income taxes by removing certain exceptions to the general principles in Topic 740. The amendments also improve consistent application of and simplify GAAP for other areas of Topic 740 by clarifying and amending existing guidance. Early adoption of the amendments is permitted. For public business entities, the amendments in this update are effective for fiscal years, and interim periods within those fiscal years, beginning after December 15, 2020. The adoption of this standard did not have a material impact on the Company's consolidated financial statements. FASB ASU No.2020-01. In January 2020, the FASB issued ASU 2020-01 "Investments-Equity Securities (Topic 321), Investments-Equity Method and Joint Ventures (Topic 323), and Derivatives and Hedging (Topic 815)-Clarifying the Interactions between Topic 321, Topic 323, and Topic 815", to clarify the interaction of the accounting for equity securities under ASC 321 and investments accounted for under the equity method of accounting in ASC 323 and the accounting for certain forward contracts and purchased options accounted for under ASC 815. With respect to the interactions between ASC 321 and ASC 323, the amendments clarify that an entity should consider observable transactions that require it to either apply or discontinue the equity method of accounting when applying the measurement alternative in ASC 321, immediately before applying or upon discontinuing the equity method of accounting. With respect to forward contracts or purchased options to purchase securities, the amendments clarify that when applying the guidance in ASC 815-10-15-141(a), an entity should not consider whether upon the settlement of the forward contract or exercise of the purchased option, individually or with existing investments, the underlying securities would be accounted for under the equity method in ASC 323 or the fair value option in accordance with ASC 825. The ASU is effective for interim and annual reporting periods beginning after December 15, 2020. Early adoption is permitted, including adoption in any interim period. The adoption of this standard did not have a material impact on the Company's consolidated financial statements. FASB ASU No.2020-06. In August 2020, the FASB issued ASU 2020-06 "Debt-Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging- Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity". This ASU simplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current U.S. GAAP. Consequently, more convertible debt instruments will be reported as a single liability instrument and more convertible preferred stock as a single equity instrument with no separate accounting for embedded conversion features. The ASU removes certain settlement conditions that are required for equity contracts to qualify for the derivative scope exception, which will permit more equity contracts to qualify for it. The ASU also simplifies the diluted earnings per share (EPS) calculation in certain areas. This ASU is effective for public business entities, excluding entities eligible to be smaller reporting companies, for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2021, including interim periods within those fiscal years. For all other entities, the standard will be effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2023, including interim periods within those fiscal years. Early adoption will be permitted. The Company is currently evaluating the impact ASU 2020-06 will have on its consolidated financial statements. 3.FAIR VALUE ACCOUNTING The Company accounts for fair value measurements in accordance with ASC Topic 820, Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures ("ASC 820"), which defines fair value, establishes a framework for measuring fair value in generally accepted accounting principles, and expands disclosures about fair value measurements. ASC 820 establishes a fair value hierarchy that prioritizes the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value. The hierarchy gives the highest priority to unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1 measurements) and the lowest priority to unobservable inputs (Level 3 measurements). The three levels of the fair value hierarchy under ASC 820 are described below: Level 1 Unadjusted quoted prices in active markets that are accessible at the measurement date for identical, unrestricted assets or liabilities. Level 2 Applies to assets or liabilities for which there are inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability such as quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities in active markets; quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in markets with insufficient volume or infrequent transactions (less active markets); or model-derived valuations in which significant inputs are observable or can be derived principally from, or corroborated by, observable market data. Level 3 Prices or valuation techniques that require inputs that are both significant to the fair value measurement and unobservable (supported by little or no market activity). F- 21 Table of Contents The following table sets forth the Company's financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value by level within the fair value hierarchy. As required by ASC 820, assets and liabilities are classified in their entirety based on the lowest level of input that is significant to the fair value measurement. Fair Value at December 31, 2021 ($ in thousands) Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Assets: Pension assets $ 1,689 $ - $ - $ 1,689 Totals $ 1,689 $ - $ - $ 1,689 Liabilities: Derivative liabilities $ 5,292 $ - $ - $ 5,292 Totals $ 5,292 $ - $ - $ 5,292 Fair Value at December 31, 2020 ($ in thousands) Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Assets: Pension assets $ 1,881 $ - $ - $ 1,881 Totals $ 1,881 $ - $ - $ 1,881 Liabilities: Derivative liabilities $ 24,128 $ - $ - $ 24,128 Totals $ 24,128 $ - $ - $ 24,128 The Company's German pension plan is funded by insurance contract policies whereby the insurance company guarantees a fixed minimum return. The Company has determined that the pension assets are appropriately classified within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy because they are valued using actuarial valuation methodologies which approximate cash surrender value that cannot be corroborated with observable market data. All plan assets are managed in a policyholder pool in Germany by outside investment managers. The investment manager is responsible for the investment strategy of the insurance premiums that Company submits and does not hold individual assets per participating employer. The German Federal Financial Supervisory oversees and supervises the insurance contracts. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had embedded features contained in the Series D Preferred host instrument (issued in November 2020) that qualified for derivative liability treatment. The recorded fair market value of these features was approximately $5,292,000 at December 31, 2021 and are classified as a current liability in the consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2021. The fair value of the Company's derivative liabilities are classified within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy because they are valued using pricing models that incorporate management assumptions that cannot be corroborated with observable market data. The Company uses Monte-Carlo simulations and other fair value methodologies in the determination of the fair value of derivative liabilities. Considering the various path dependencies for the Series D Preferred Stock, Monte-Carlo simulations were deemed the most appropriate methodology. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had embedded features contained in the Series D Preferred host instrument (issued in November 2020) that qualified for derivative liability treatment. The recorded fair market value of these features was approximately $24,128,000 at December 31, 2020 and are classified as a current liability in the consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2020. The fair value of the Company's derivative liabilities are classified within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy because they are valued using pricing models that incorporate management assumptions that cannot be corroborated with observable market data. The Company uses Monte-Carlo simulations and other fair value methodologies in the determination of the fair value of derivative liabilities. Considering the various path dependencies for the Series D Preferred Stock, Monte-Carlo simulations were deemed the most appropriate methodology. Some of the aforementioned fair value methodologies are affected by the Company's stock price as well as assumptions regarding the expected stock price volatility over the term of the derivative liabilities in addition to the probability of future events. Significant assumptions used in the application of fair value methodologies for the Series D Preferred are a risk-free rate of 0.26% to 0.97%, equity volatility of 98.0% to 118.10%, effective life of 4.0 years, and a preferred stock dividend rate of 4.0%. Additionally, management has made certain estimates regarding the timing of potential change of control events. F- 22 Table of Contents The Company monitors the activity within each level and any changes with the underlying valuation techniques or inputs utilized to recognize if any transfers between levels are necessary. That determination is made, in part, by working with outside valuation experts for Level 3 instruments and monitoring market related data and other valuation inputs for Level 1 and Level 2 instruments. The reconciliations of Level 3 pension assets measured at fair value in 2021 and 2020 are presented below: ($ in thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Pension assets: Fair value at beginning of year $ 1,881 $ 1,713 Return on plan assets 24 92 Company contributions and benefits paid, net (79 ) (82 ) Effect of rate changes (137 ) 158 Fair value at end of year $ 1,689 $ 1,881 The reconciliations of Level 3 derivative liabilities measured at fair value in 2021 and 2020 are presented below: ($ in thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Derivative liabilities Fair value at beginning of year $ 24,128 $ 369 Derivative liability from issuance of Preferred Series D 558 26,011 Decrease in derivative liability from conversion of Preferred Series D (585 ) - Change in fair value included in earnings (18,809 ) (2,252 ) Fair value at end of year $ 5,292 $ 24,128 4.INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL The carrying amounts of the Company's patent intangible assets were $0 and $58,000 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, which includes accumulated amortization of $610,000 and $601,000 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Amortization expense for patent intangible assets was $9,000 and 12,000 for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Due to a strategic realignment of its intellectual property, the Company abandoned it only remaining unamortized patent intangible asset during the year ended December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2021, all patent intangible assets are fully amortized. The Company annually, or more frequently if events or circumstances indicate a need, tests the carrying amount of goodwill for impairment. The Company performs its annual simplified impairment test in the fourth quarter of each year. In December 2018, the Company adopted the provisions of ASU 2017-04, "Intangibles - Goodwill and Other (Topic 350): Simplifying the Test for Goodwill Impairment". The provisions of ASU 2017-04 eliminate the requirement to calculate the implied fair value of goodwill to measure a goodwill impairment charge. Instead, entities will record an impairment charge based on the excess of a reporting unit's carrying amount over its fair value. Entities that have reporting units with zero or negative carrying amounts, will no longer be required to perform a qualitative assessment assuming they pass the simplified impairment test. The Company continues to have only one reporting unit, Identity Management which, at December 31, 2021, had a negative carrying amount of approximately $15,092,000. Based on the results of the Company's impairment testing, the Company determined that its goodwill was notimpaired during the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. 5.RELATED PARTIES December 2021 Credit Facility with Nantahala Capital Management On December 29, 2021 (the "Closing Date"), the Company entered into a Term Loan and Security Agreement (the "Agreement") with certain funds and separate accounts managed by Nantahala Capital Management, LLC (collectively, "Nantahala"), as lenders, and other lenders set forth on the signature pages thereto (together with Nantahala, the "Lenders"), pursuant to which the Lenders will provide to the Company a secured term loan credit facility in an aggregate amount of up to $2,500,000 (the "Credit Facility"). Nantahala collectively owns, or otherwise controls, approximately 37.3% of our issued and outstanding voting securities. F- 23 Table of Contents All loans (each a "Loan", and collectively, the "Loans") under the Credit Facility will bear interest at a rate of 12% for the initial six months after the Closing Date, and at 17% thereafter until the maturity date of 12 months from the Closing Date (the "Maturity Date"). All amounts borrowed by the Company under the Credit Facility are secured by a first-priority lien on all the assets of the Company. On the Closing Date, the Company received in initial draw-down on the Credit Facility of $600,000. As of April 14, 2022, the Company received two subsequent draw-downs on the Credit Facility aggregating $1,050,000. The Company expects to use the proceeds from the Credit Facility for working capital requirements and corporate purposes. The Company may prepay amounts borrowed under the Credit Facility in whole or in part, at a price equal to 105% of the principal amount borrowed under the Credit Facility (including any interest capitalized thereon), subject to additional prepayment terms pursuant to the Agreement, a copy of which is filed as an Exhibit to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on January 4, 2022. In addition, pursuant to the Agreement, at any time after the Closing Date, each Lender shall have the right, but not the obligation, on mutually agreed upon terms, to exchange each such Lender's pro rata portion of shares of the Company's Series D Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 ("Series D Preferred") held by such Lender for a mutually agreed upon portion of any subsequent Delayed Draw Loan (as defined in the Agreement) (an "Exchange"). Upon the Company's receipt by a Lender of a notice stating a Lender's intent to participate in an Exchange, the Company is required to offer to all holders of Series D Preferred the opportunity, but not the obligation, to exchange each such holder's pro rata portion of shares of the Company's Series D Preferred held by such holder for participation in any subsequent Delayed Draw Loan, upon substantially similar terms as those provided in the applicable notice of Exchange by a Lender. Notes Payable Factoring Agreement On February 12, 2020, the Company entered into a factoring agreement (the "Factoring Agreement") with a former member of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Factoring Lender"). Under the Factoring Agreement, the Company received $350,000 in proceeds (the "Factoring Principal") in the form of a loan, bearing interest at a rate of 1% for every seven days until the Factoring Principal and accrued interest are paid in full, with a maturity date of March 4, 2020. Pursuant to the Factoring Agreement, repayment of the Factoring Principal and accrued interest was secured by certain of the Company's trade accounts receivable approximating $500,000 (the "Factoring Collateral"). During the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company recorded approximately $45,000 in interest expense related to the Factoring Agreement. In May 2020, the Company repaid $35,000 in accrued interest to the Factoring Lender. As a condition to the consummation of the Company's offer and sale (the "Closing") of shares of its Series D Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 (the "Series D Financing"), the Factoring Lender agreed to settle the entire Factoring Principal plus accrued interest and release the Company from liabilities due under the Factoring Agreement in exchange for a one-time payment of $360,000 (the "Factoring Settlement") to be made upon the Closing, and out of the proceeds, of the Series D Financing. On November 16, 2020, the Company fulfilled its obligation under the Factoring Settlement, thereby releasing it from its obligation under the Factoring Agreement. Convertible Promissory Notes During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company received advances from a second former member of the Board of Directors (the "Board Lender") in the aggregate amount of $450,000. On June 29, 2020, the Company executed a promissory note (the "Board Note") in the favor of the Board Lender in the principal amount of $450,000 (the "Board Note Principal"), pursuant to which the Board Note Principal accrued simple interest at the rate of 5% per annum, and was convertible into shares of the Company's Common Stock at $0.16 per share of Common Stock at the election of the Board Lender. The Board Note was to mature on the earlier to occur of (i) October 13, 2020, or (ii) on such date that the Company consummates a debt and/or equity financing resulting in net proceeds to the Company of at least $3,000,000. Also during the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company received advances from a third former member of the Board of Directors (the "Second Board Lender") in the aggregate amount of $100,000. On June 29, 2020, the Company executed a promissory note (the "Second Board Note", and collectively with the Board Note, the "Board Notes") in the principal amounts of $100,000 (the "Second Board Note Principal"), pursuant to which the Second Board Note Principal accrued simple interest at the rate of 5% per annum, and was convertible into shares of the Company's Common Stock at $0.16 per share of Common Stock at the election of the Second Board Lender. The Second Board Note was to mature on the earlier to occur of (i) October 13, 2020, or (ii) on such date that the Company consummates a debt and/or equity financing resulting in net proceeds to the Company of at least $3,000,000. F- 24 Table of Contents On November 12, 2020, in connection with the Closing of the Series D Financing, the Board Lenders entered into (i) Debt Exchange Agreements (collectively, the "Debt Exchange Agreements"), and (ii) Satisfaction and Release Agreements (collectively, the "Release Agreements"), for the purpose of satisfying certain obligations of the Company arising under (i) the Board Note, and (ii) the Second Board Note. Pursuant to the Debt Exchange Agreements and Release Agreements: (a) one-half of the Board Note Principal plus accrued interest, totaling approximately $232,000 was converted into 231.6 shares of Series D Preferred at a rate of $1,000 per share of Series D Preferred, with the remaining one-half of the Board Note Principal plus accrued interest, totaling approximately $232,000, to be paid to the Board Lender in cash out of proceeds of the Series D Financing, in full satisfaction of the Company's obligations under the Board Note; and (b) the entire Second Board Note Principal plus accrued interest, totaling approximately $103,000, was converted into 102.8 shares of Series D Preferred at a rate of $1,000 per share of Series D Preferred, in full satisfaction of the Company's obligations under the Second Board Note. Professional Services Agreement During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company entered into professional services agreement with a firm affiliated with a member of the Company's Board at the time the parties entered into the agreement. The Company made no payments pursuant to this agreement during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and has made approximately $34,000 during 2021. The Company has the right to terminate the agreement on thirty days written notice at any time. 6.INVENTORY Inventories of $25,000 as of December 31, 2021 were comprised of work in process of $7,000,representing direct labor costs on in-process projects and finished goods of $18,000 net of reserves for obsolete and slow-moving items of $3,000. Inventories of $40,000 as of December 31, 2020 were comprised of work in process of $26,000, representing direct labor costs on in-process projects and finished goods of $14,000 net of reserves for obsolete and slow-moving items of $3,000. Appropriate consideration is given to obsolescence, excessive levels, deterioration and other factors in evaluating net realizable value and required reserve levels. 7.PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT Property and equipment at consist of: ($ in thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Equipment $ 1,050 $ 996 Leasehold improvements 77 77 Furniture 11 257 1,138 1,330 Less accumulated depreciation (1,059 ) (1,175 ) $ 79 $ 155 Total depreciation expense for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was approximately $47,000 and $60,000, respectively. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company wrote off approximately $82,000 in furniture. Such expense is included in the caption "Other (income) expense, net" in the Company's 2021 Consolidated Statement of Operations. F- 25 Table of Contents 8.ACCRUED EXPENSE Principal components of accrued expense consist of: ($ in thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Compensated absences $ 124 $ 182 Wages, payroll taxes and sales commissions 60 13 Customer deposits 18 131 Interest 1 10 Royalties - 72 Pension and employee benefit plans 10 - Accrued financing fees 1,000 500 Professional services 94 - Income and sales taxes 81 95 Dividends 50 49 Other 80 78 $ 1,518 $ 1,130 9.NOTES PAYABLE AND LINE OF CREDIT Bridge Loan Concurrently with the execution of the Series D Purchase Agreement, the Company and certain Series D Preferred investors executed the Series D Bridge Loan Agreement (the "Bridge Loan"), pursuant to which each Investor signatory thereto agreed to the Bridge Loan, secured by all assets of the Company, in an amount equal to 20% of such Investor's purchase commitment as set forth in the Purchase Agreement, which Bridge Loan, plus accrued interest, will roll into, and be used to purchase, Series D Preferred at Closing. Pursuant to the Bridge Loan, the Company received proceeds of $2,187,000 in September 2020. The Bridge Loan bears interest at a fixed rate of 12% and is due and payable in arrears on the earlier of the Loan Conversion Date, as such term is defined in the Loan Agreement, or six months after the disbursement of the Bridge Loan. All amounts due and payable pursuant to the Bridge Loan are automatically convertible, without further action by the Investors, into shares of Series D Preferred at Closing at a purchase price of $1,000 for each share of Series D Preferred. The repayment of all amounts due under the terms of the Loan Agreement are secured by all assets of the Company. On November 12, 2020, contemporaneously with the closing of the Series D Preferred Financing, all amounts due under the Bridge Loan were converted into shares of Series D Preferred Stock. PPP Loan On May 4, 2020, the Company entered into a loan agreement (the "PPP Loan") with Comerica Bank ("Comerica") under the Paycheck Protection Program (the "PPP"), which is part of the CARES Act administered by the United States Small Business Administration ("SBA"). As part of the application for these funds, the Company in good faith, has certified that the current economic uncertainty made the loan request necessary to support the ongoing operations of the Company. This certification further requires the Company to take into account our current business activity and our ability to access other sources of liquidity sufficient to support ongoing operations in a manner that is not significantly detrimental to the business. Under the PPP, the Company received proceeds of approximately $1,571,000. In accordance with the requirements of the PPP, the Company utilized the proceeds from the PPP Loan primarily for payroll costs, rent and utilities. The PPP Loan has a 1.00% interest rate per annum, matured on May 4, 2022 and was subject to the terms and conditions applicable to loans administered by the SBA under the PPP. Under the terms of PPP, all or certain amounts of the PPP Loan may be forgiven if they are used for qualifying expenses as described in the CARES Act. In July 2021, the Company filed an application with the SBA requesting loan forgiveness. In September 2021, the Company received notification that the PPP Loan was forgiven in its entirety. Accordingly, the Company recorded a gain on debt extinguishment for the amount of the PPP Loan of $1,571,000plus approximately $10,000 in accrued unpaid interest. Such amounts are recorded under the caption "(Gain) on extinguishment debt" in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations for the year ended December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2020, the Company has recorded the current portion of the PPP Loan of approximately $918,000 as a current liability under the caption "Notes payable, current portion" in its Consolidated December 31, 2020 balance sheet. The remaining portion of approximately $653,000 is recorded as a long-term liability under the caption "Note payable, net of current portion" in its Consolidated December 31, 2020 balance sheet. F- 26 Table of Contents December 2021 Credit Facility with Nantahala Capital Management On December 29, 2021, the Company entered into a Term Loan and Security Agreement with certain funds and separate accounts managed by Nantahala Capital Management, LLC and other lenders (together with Nantahala, the "Lenders"), pursuant to which the Lenders will provide to the Company a secured term loan credit facility in an aggregate amount of up to $2,500,000. Nantahala collectively owns, or otherwise controls, approximately 37.3% of our issued and outstanding voting securities. On the Closing Date, the Company received in initial draw-down on the Credit Facility of $600,000. Subsequent to the initial draw-down and through April 12, 2022, the Company received two subsequent draw-downs aggregating $1,050,000. The Company expects to use the proceeds from the Credit Facility for working capital requirements and corporate purposes. As of April 12, 2022, there is approximatelyy $763,000 outstanding under the Credit Facility. For a more detailed description of this related party credit facility, see Note 5, Related Parties. 10.INCOME TAXES The Company accounts for income taxes in accordance with ASC 740. Deferred income taxes are recognized for the tax consequences related to temporary differences between the carrying amount of assets and liabilities for financial reporting purposes and the amounts used for tax purposes at each year-end, based on enacted tax laws and statutory tax rates applicable to the periods in which the differences are expected to affect taxable income. A valuation allowance is established when necessary based on the weight of available evidence, if it is considered more likely than not that all or some portion of the deferred tax assets will not be realized. Income tax expense is the sum of current income tax plus the change in deferred tax assets and liabilities. The Company has established a valuation allowance against its deferred tax asset due to the uncertainty surrounding the realization of such asset. The significant components of the income tax provision are as follows: ($ in thousands) Year Ended December 31, Current 2021 2020 Federal $ - - State - - Foreign 10 7 Deferred Federal - - State - - Foreign - - $ 10 $ 7 The following is a schedule of the deferred tax assets and liabilities as of December 31, 2021 and 2020: ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 Deferred tax assets: Net operating loss carryforwards $ 25,643 $ 23,327 Stock based compensation 43 1,626 Reserves , loans and accrued expense 313 421 Gross deferred tax assets 25,999 25,374 Valuation allowance 26,040 (25,193 ) Gross deferred tax assets after valuation allowance 41 181 Deferred tax liability - Intangible and fixed assets (41 ) (181 ) Net deferred tax liabilities $ - - F- 27 Table of Contents A reconciliation of the provision for income taxes to the amount computed by applying the statutory income tax rates to loss before income taxes is as follows: 2021 2020 Amounts computed at statutory rates $ 1,949 $ (1,415 ) State income tax, net of federal benefit (584 ) (551 ) Expiration of net operating loss carryforwards (277 ) 620 Equity compensation 1,482 170 Non-deductible interest (3,884 ) (581 ) Foreign tax rate differential 173 215 Deferred tax adjustments and other 287 (1 ) Net change in valuation allowance on deferred tax assets 864 1,550 $ 10 $ 7 The Company has established a valuation allowance against its deferred tax assets due to the uncertainty surrounding the realization of such assets. At December 31, 2021, the Company had federal net operating loss carryforwards of approximately $59,809,000 that begin to expire in 2022. The Company has federal net operating losses of approximately $36,604,000 that arose after the 2017 tax year and will carryforward indefinitely, the utilization of which is limited to 80% of taxable income in any given year. The Company has net operating loss carryforwards of approximately $76,295,000 for the state of California that will begin to expire in 2035. The Internal Revenue Code (the "Revenue Code") limits the availability of certain tax credits and net operating losses that arose prior to certain cumulative changes in a corporation's ownership resulting in a change of control of the Company. The Company's use of its net operating loss carryforwards and tax credit carryforwards will be significantly limited because the Company believes it underwent "ownership changes", as defined under Section 382 of the Revenue Code, in several years, though the Company has not performed a study to determine the limitation. The Company continues to disclose the tax effect of the net operating loss carryforwards at their original amount in the table above as the actual limitation has not yet been quantified. The Company has also established a full valuation allowance for substantially all deferred tax assets due to uncertainties surrounding its ability to generate future taxable income to realize these assets. Since substantially all deferred tax assets are fully reserved, future changes in tax benefits will not impact the effective tax rate. Management periodically evaluates the recoverability of the deferred tax assets. If it is determined at some time in the future that it is more likely than not that deferred tax assets will be realized, the valuation allowance would be reduced accordingly at that time. Tax returns for the years 2017 through 2021 are subject to examination by taxing authorities. The Company and its subsidiaries are subject to U.S. federal and state income tax, and in the normal course of business, its income tax returns are subject to examination by the relevant taxing authorities. As of December 31, 2021, the 2017 - 2021tax years remain subject to examination in the U.S. federal tax state and foreign jurisdictions. However, to the extent allowed by law, the taxing authorities may have the right to examine the period from 2001 through 2021 where net operating losses and income tax credits were generated and carried forward and make adjustments to the amount of the net operating loss and income tax credit carryforward amount. The Company is not currently under examination by federal, state, or foreign jurisdictions. The Company recognizes the tax benefit from an uncertain income tax position only if it is more likely than not that the tax position will be sustained on examination by the taxing authorities, based on the technical merits of the position. As of December 31, 2021 and 2020 the Company had no liability for unrecognized tax benefits. The Company's policy is to record interest and penalties on uncertain tax positions as income tax expense. As of December 31, 2021, the Company has no accrued interest or penalties related to uncertain tax positions. 11.LEASES The Company is a party to certain contractual arrangements for office space which meet the definition of leases under ASC 842 - Leases. In accordance with ASC 842, the Company has determined that such arrangements are operating leases and accordingly the Company has, as of January 1, 2019, initially recorded operating lease right-of-use assets and related lease liability for the present value of the lease payments over the lease terms using the Company's estimated weighted-average incremental borrowing rate of approximately 14.5% as the discount rates implicit in the Company's leases cannot be readily determined. At December 31, 2020, such assets and liabilities aggregated approximately $1,557,000 and $1,718,000, respectively. At December 31, 2021, such assets and liabilities aggregated approximately $847,000 and $1,298,000, respectively. The Company determined that it had no arrangements representing finance leases. F- 28 Table of Contents The Company evaluates its operating lease right-of-use assets for impairment. As of December 31, 2021, and through the date of this report, management's review indicated that there was an impairment of an operating lease right-of-use asset and the Company recorded an impairment loss of approximately $333,000. Impairment is based on the excess of the carrying amount over the fair value, based on market value when available, or expected future economic benefits to the company from the operating lease right-of-use asset and is recorded in the period in which the determination is made. Such amount is included in the Company's Consolidated Statement of Operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the caption "General and administrative" expense. Our corporate headquarters is located in San Diego, California, where we now occupy approximately 500 square feet of office space at a cost of approximately $2,000 per month. We entered into this facility's lease in February 2021, with the new lease commencing on March 1, 2021 on a month-to-month basis. Prior to entering into our current lease agreement in January 2021 and moving our corporate headquarters to a new location, we occupied 8,511 square feet of office space in San Diego, at a cost of approximately $28,000 per month. In January 2021, we entered in a subleasing agreement for our previously occupied corporate headquarters located in San Diego, California. The term of the sublease commenced on April 1, 2021 and expires on April 30, 2025 coterminous with the expiration of the Company's master lease. Sublease payments due the Company approximate $26,000 per month over the term of the sublease. The above leases contain no residual value guarantees provided by the Company and there are no options to either extend or terminate the leases. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded approximately $645,000 in lease expense using the straight-line method. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 the Company recorded approximately $657,000 in operating lease expense. Under the provisions of ASC 842, lease expense is comprised of the total lease payments under the lease plus any initial direct costs incurred less any lease incentives received by the lessor amortized ratably using the straight-line method over the lease term. The weighted-average remaining lease term of the Company's operating leases as of December 31, 2021 is 1.50 years. Cash payments under operating leases aggregated approximately $664,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and are included in operating cash flows. The Company's lease liability was computed using the present value of future lease payments. The Company has utilized the practical expedient regarding lease and non-lease components and combined such components into a single combined component in the determination of the lease liability. The Company has excluded the lease of its office space in Mexico City, Mexico in the determination of the lease liability as of January 1, 2019 as its term is less than 12 months. At December 31, 2021, future minimum undiscounted lease payments are as follows for the years ending: ($ in thousands) 2022 $ 653 2023 424 2024 387 2025 132 Thereafter - Total $ 1,596 Present Value effect on future minimum undiscounted lease payments at December 31, 2021 298 Lease liability at December 31, 2021 $ 1,298 Less current portion 496 Non-current lease liability at December 31, 2021 $ 802 12. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES Employment Agreements The Company has an employment agreement with its Chief Executive Officer, which expires on March 2, 2024. The Company may terminate the agreement with or without cause. Subject to the conditions and other limitations set forth in the employment agreement, the executive will be entitled to the following severance benefits if the Company terminates the executive's employment without cause or in the event of an involuntary termination (as defined in the employment agreement) by the Company or by the executive: Under the terms of the agreement, if employment is terminated by the Company without cause or there is a change of control, then the Executive shall be entitled to severance payments equal to the Executive's annual salary and shall remain enrolled in the Company's health, dental, and life insurance plans for the lesser of twelve (12) months or the remaining period prior to expiration of the Employment Period plus the Executive shall be entitled to any bonus due as of the effective date of such termination. F- 29 Table of Contents Litigation There is no action, suit, proceeding, inquiry or investigation before or by any court, public board, government agency, self-regulatory organization or body pending or, to the knowledge of the executive officers of the Company or any of our subsidiaries, threatened against or affecting the Company, our Common Stock, any of our subsidiaries or of the Company's or our subsidiaries' officers or directors in their capacities as such, in which an adverse decision could have a material adverse effect. 13.MEZZANINE EQUITY Series D Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock On November 12, 2020, the Company filed the Series D Certificate with the Secretary of State for the State of Delaware. Pursuant to the Series D Certificate, the Series D Preferred ranks senior to all Common Stock and all other present and future classes or series of capital stock, except for Series B Preferred, and upon liquidation will be entitled to receive the Liquidation Preference Amount (as defined in the Series D Certificate) plus any accrued and unpaid dividends, before the payment or distribution of the Company's assets or the proceeds thereof is made to the holders of any junior securities. Additionally, dividends on shares of Series D Preferred will be paid prior to any junior securities, and are to be paid at the rate of 4% of the Stated Value (as defined in the Series D Certificate) per share per annum in the form of shares of Series D Preferred. Holders of Series D Preferred shall vote together with holders of Common Stock on an as-converted basis, and not as a separate class, except (i) the holders of Series D Preferred, voting as a separate class, shall be entitled to elect two directors, (ii) the holders of Series D Preferred have the right to vote as a separate class regarding the waiver of certain protective provisions set forth in the Series D Certificate, and (iii) as otherwise required by law. The holders of Series D Preferred may voluntarily convert their shares of Series D Preferred into Common Stock at any time that is at least ninety days following the issuance date, at the conversion price calculated by dividing the Stated Value by the conversion price of $0.0583 per share of Common Stock, subject to adjustments as set forth in Section 5(e) of the Series D Certificate. The shares of Common Stock issuable upon conversion of the Series D Preferred shall be subject to the following registration rights: (i) one demand registration starting three months after the Closing, (ii) two demand registrations starting one year after the Closing, and (iii) unlimited piggy-back and Form S-3 registration rights with reasonable and customary terms. If, on any date that is at least five (5) years following the Issuance Date, (i) the Common Stock is registered pursuant to Section 12(b) or (g) under the Exchange Act; (ii) there are sufficient authorized but unissued shares of Common Stock (which have not otherwise been reserved or committed for issuance) to permit the issuance of all Common Shares issuable upon conversion of all outstanding shares of Series D Preferred; (iii) upon issuance, the Common Shares will be either (A) covered by an effective registration statement under the Securities Act, which is then available for the immediate resale of such Common Shares by the recipients thereof, and the Board reasonably believes that such effectiveness will continue uninterrupted for the foreseeable future, or (B) freely tradable without restriction pursuant to Rule l44 promulgated under the Securities Act without volume or manner-of-sale restrictions or current public information requirements, as determined by the counsel to the Company as set forth in a written opinion letter to such effect, addressed and acceptable to the Transfer Agent and the affected holders; and (iv) the VWAP of a share of Common Stock is greater than 300% of the Conversion Price (as defined in Section 5(d)below) then in effect for a period of at least twenty (20) Trading Days in any period of thirty (30) consecutive Trading Days, then the Company shall have the right, subject to the terms and conditions, to convert (a "Mandatory Conversion") all, but not less than all, of the issued and outstanding shares of Series D Preferred into Common Stock. On the fourth anniversary of the Issuance Date, or in the event of the consummation of a Change of Control, if any shares of Series D Preferred are outstanding, then each holder of Series D Preferred shall have the right (the "Holder Redemption Right"), at such holder's option, to require the Company to redeem all or any portion of such holder's shares of Series D Preferred at the Liquidation Preference Amount per share of Series D Preferred plus an amount equal to all accrued but unpaid dividends, if any, (such price, the "Holder Redemption Price"), which Holder Redemption Price shall be paid in cash. F- 30 Table of Contents On November 12, 2020 ("Closing Date"), the Company consummated the Series D Financing, resulting in the sale of 11,560 shares of its Series D Preferred, resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of $11.56 million, less fees and expenses. The gross proceeds include approximately $2.2 million in principal amount due and payable under the terms of certain term loans issued by the Company on September 29, 2020 ("Bridge Note"), which Bridge Notes were converted into Series D Preferred at Closing (the "Conversion"). The issuance and sale of the Series D Preferred was made pursuant to that certain Securities Purchase Agreement, dated September 28, 2020 (the "Purchase Agreement"), by and between the Company and the Investors, for the purchase price of $1,000 per share of Series D Preferred. The Conversion and Series D Financing was undertaken pursuant to Section 3(a)(9) and/or Rule 506 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). On December 23, 2020, the Company sold an additional 500 shares of Series D Preferred resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of $500,000 less fees and expenses. On the Closing Date, the Company exchanged approximately $661,000 of liabilities of the Company for 661.3 shares of Series D Preferred, and received notice from the holders of a majority of the Series C Preferred (the "Series C Exchange Notice") of their election to convert all of their shares of Series C Preferred into Series D Preferred, and further exercising their right to require all other holders of Series C Preferred to convert their shares of Series C Preferred into Series D Preferred (the "Series C Exchange"). Upon the consummation of the Series C Exchange in accordance with the terms of the Series C Exchange Notice, the Company issued an additional 10,000 shares of Series D Preferred in exchange for all 1,000 issued and outstanding shares of the Company's Series C Preferred. The Company determined that the Series C Exchange was a modification of its Series C preferred stock. Using the fair value method, the Company concluded that the modification was significant and will apply the guidance in ASC 260-10-S99 for extinguishments. Under such guidance, the difference between the consideration paid (i.e. the fair value of the new or modified preferred shares) and the carrying value of the original preferred shares was recognized as a deemed dividend. Pursuant to such guidance the company recorded approximately $10,206,000 as a deemed dividend in the computation of Earnings Per Share. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company issued an aggregate of 999 shares of Series D Preferred Stock as payment of dividends due to the Series D Preferred stockholders. During the year ended December 31, 2021, certain holders of Series D Preferred converted 646 shares of Series D into 11,149,123 shares of Common Stock which includes 70,221 shares of common stock issued for dividends up to the date of conversion. Guidance for accounting for freestanding financial instruments that contain characteristics of both liabilities and equity are contained in ASC 480,Distinguishing Liabilities From Equity and Accounting Series Release 268 ("ASR 268") Redeemable Preferred Stocks. The Company evaluated the provisions of the Series C Preferred and determined that the provisions of the Series C Preferred grant the holders of the Series C Preferred a redemption right whereby the holders of the Series C Preferred may, at any time after the third anniversary of the Series C Preferred issuance, require the Company to redeem in cash any or all of the holder's outstanding Series C Preferred at an amount equal to the Liquidation Preference Amount ("Liquidation Preference Amount"). The Liquidation Preference Amount is defined as the greater of the stated value of the Series C Preferred plus any accrued unpaid interest or such amount per share as would have been payable had each such share been converted into Common Stock. In the event of a Change of Control, the holders of Series C Preferred shall have the right to require the Company to redeem in cash all or any portion of such holder's shares at the Liquidation Preference Amount. The Company has concluded that because the redemption features of the Series C Preferred are outside of the control of the Company, the instrument is to be recorded as temporary or mezzanine equity in accordance with the provisions of ASR 268. The Company noted that the Series D Preferred instruments were hybrid instruments that contain several embedded features. In November 2014, the FASB issued ASU 2014-16 to amend ASC 815, "Derivatives and Hedging", ("ASC 815") and require the use of the whole instrument approach (described below) to determine whether the nature of the host contract in a hybrid instrument issued in the form of a share is more akin to debt or to equity. The whole instrument approach requires an issuer or investor to consider the economic characteristics and risks of the entire hybrid instrument, including all of its stated and implied substantive terms and features. Under this approach, all stated and implied features, including the embedded feature being evaluated for bifurcation, must be considered. Each term and feature should be weighed based on the relevant facts and circumstances to determine the nature of the host contract. This approach results in a single, consistent determination of the nature of the host contract, which is then used to evaluate each embedded feature for bifurcation. That is, the host contract does not change as each feature is evaluated. F- 31 Table of Contents The revised guidance further clarifies that the existence or omission of any single feature, including an investor-held, fixed-price, noncontingent redemption option, does not determine the economic characteristics and risks of the host contract. Instead, an entity must base that determination on an evaluation of the entire hybrid instrument, including all substantive terms and features. However, an individual term or feature may be weighed more heavily in the evaluation based on facts and circumstances. An evaluation of all relevant terms and features, including the circumstances surrounding the issuance or acquisition of the equity share, as well as the likelihood that an issuer or investor is expected to exercise any options within the host contract, to determine the nature of the host contract, requires judgement. Using the whole instrument approach, the Company concluded that the host instrument of the Series D Preferred were more akin to debt than equity as the majority of identified features contain more characteristics of debt. The Company evaluated the identified embedded features of the Series D Preferred host instrument and determined that certain features meet the definition of and contained the characteristics of derivative financial instruments requiring bifurcation at fair value from the host instrument. The Company has bifurcated from the Series D Preferred host instrument the conversion options, redemption option and participating dividend feature in accordance with the guidance in ASC 815. These bifurcated features aggregated approximately $26,011,000 at issuance and have been recorded as a discount to the Series D. During the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company recorded the accretion of debt issuance costs and derivative liabilities aggregating approximately $6,806,000 and $1,572,000, respectfully, using the effective interest rate method as a deemed dividend. The following table summarizes the share activity of Series D Preferred for each of the fiscal quarters during the year ended December 31, 2021: Series D Convertible Redeemable Preferred Total shares of Series D Preferred Stock - December 31, 2020 22,863 Conversion of Series D Preferred into Common Stock (354 ) Issuance of Series D Preferred as payment of dividends due 248 Total shares of Series D Preferred Stock - March 31, 2021 22,757 Conversion of Series D Preferred into Common Stock (50 ) Issuance of Series D Preferred as payment of dividends due 251 Total shares of Series D Preferred Stock - June 30, 2021 22,958 Conversion of Series D Preferred into Common Stock (242 ) Issuance of Series D Preferred as payment of dividends due 249 Total shares of Series D Preferred Stock - September 30, 2021 22,965 Conversion of Series D Preferred into Common Stock - Issuance of Series D Preferred as payment of dividends due 251 Total shares of Series D Preferred Stock - December 31, 2021 23,216 The carrying value of the Company's Series D Preferred was approximately $8,759,000 and $1,572,000 net of discount of approximately $14,458,000 and $21,291,000 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. F- 32 Table of Contents 14.EQUITY The Company's Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, authorizes the issuance of two classes of stock to be designated "Common Stock" and "Preferred Stock". The Preferred Stock may be divided into such number of series and with the rights, preferences, privileges and restrictions as the Board of Directors may determine. On June 9, 2020, the Company amended its Certificate of Incorporation to increase the number of shares of the Company's Common Stock and the number of shares of the Company's Preferred Stock authorized thereunder from an aggregate of 179 million to 350 million, consisting of 345 million shares of Common Stock and 5 million shares of Preferred Stock. On September 28, 2020, the Company received executed written consents from the requisite holders of the Company's voting securities, voting on an as-converted basis, approving an increase in the authorized number of shares of Common Stock from 345 million shares to 1.0 billion shares, with no change to the number of authorized shares of Preferred Stock, which action became effective October 13, 2020. On February 16, 2021, the Company received executed written consents from the requisite holders of the Company's voting securities, voting on an as-converted basis, approving an increase in the authorized number of shares of Common Stock from 1.0 billion shares to 2.0 billion shares, with no change to the number of authorized shares of Preferred Stock, which action became effective April 21, 2021. As of December 31, 2021, we had 347,240,045 and 347,233,341 shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding, respectively. Our authorized but unissued shares of Common Stock are available for issuance without action by our shareholders. All shares of Common Stock now outstanding are fully paid and non-assessable. Our Board of Directors has designated five series of Preferred Stock; (i) Series A Preferred, (ii) Series A-1 Preferred, (iii) Series B Preferred, (iv) Series C Preferred and (v) Series D Preferred. As of December 31, 2021, there were no shares of Series A Preferred outstanding, no shares of Series A-1 Preferred outstanding, 239,400 shares of series B Preferred outstanding, no shares of Series C Preferred outstanding, and 23,216 shares of Series D Preferred outstanding. Series A Convertible Preferred Stock On September 15, 2017, the Company filed the Certificate of Designations of the Series A Preferred with the Delaware Secretary of State (the "Series A Certificate"), designating 38,000 shares of the Company's preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, as Series A Preferred. The Company had 37,467 shares of Series A Preferred outstanding as of January 1, 2020. During July 2020, the Company entered into the Series A Exchange Agreement with the Series A Holders, pursuant to which such Series A Holders exchanged 18,828 shares of Series A Preferred for an equivalent number of Series A-1 Preferred in consideration for their waiver of approximately $1,849,000 in dividends payable. On September 28, 2020, the Company received executed written consents from (i) the requisite holders of the Company's voting securities, voting on an as-converted basis, and (ii) the requisite holders of Series A Preferred, voting as a separate class, approving the Amended Series A Certificate, which, among other things, provides for (a) the automatic conversion of all Series A Preferred into Common Stock at a rate of 10% per month following the Closing of the Series D Financing, with the conversion price for such conversion reduced from $1.15 per share of Common Stock, to $0.20 per share of Common Stock, and (b) a reduction of the dividend rate from 8% of the stated Series A Liquidation Preference Amount if paid in cash and 10% of the stated Series A Liquidation Preference Amount if paid in Common Stock, to 4% of the Series A Liquidation Preference Amount, with the dividends being paid only in shares of Common Stock. The Company had 0 and 14,911 shares of Series A Preferred outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. At December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Company had cumulative undeclared dividends of $0.During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company issued the holders of Series A Preferred 1,911,587 shares of Common Stock as payment of dividends due. During the year ended December 31, 2021 the Company issued 74,562,000 shares of Common Stock upon the conversion of 14,911 shares of Series A Preferred Stock. Series A-1 Convertible Preferred Stock In July 2020, the Company filed the Series A-1 Certificate with the Secretary of State for the State of Delaware - Division of Corporations, designating 31,021 shares of the Company's Preferred Stock as Series A-1 Preferred. Shares of Series A-1 Preferred accrue cumulative dividends and are payable quarterly beginning September 30, 2021 at a rate of 8% per annum if paid in cash, or 10% per annum if paid by the issuance of shares of the Company's Common Stock. F- 33 Table of Contents Shares of Series A-1 Preferred rank senior to the Company's Common Stock, pari-passu to the Company's Series A Preferred, and are subordinate and rank junior to Series B Preferred and Series D Preferred. Each share of Series A-1 Preferred has a liquidation preference equal to the greater of (i) $1000 per share plus all accrued and unpaid dividends, or (ii) such amount per share as would have been payable had each such share been converted into Common Stock immediately prior to such liquidation, dissolution or winding up (the amount payable pursuant to the foregoing is referred to herein as the "Series A-1 Liquidation Preference Amount") before any payment shall be made or any assets distributed to the holders of the Common Stock or any other classes and series of equity securities of the Company which by their terms rank junior to the Series A-1 Preferred. Each share of Series A-1 Preferred was convertible into that number of shares of the Company's Common Stock ("Series A-1 Conversion Shares") equal to that number of shares of Series A-1 Preferred being converted multiplied by $1,000, divided by $0.65, or the conversion price as defined in the Series A-1 Certificate in effect as of the date the holder delivers to the Company their notice of election to convert. Holders of Series A-1 Preferred may elect to convert shares of Series A-1 Preferred into Common Stock at any time. In addition to the aforementioned holder conversion option, if the volume weighted average closing price ("VWAP") of the Company's Common Stock is at least $1.00 per share for 20 consecutive trading days, then the Company has the right to convert one-half of the issued and outstanding shares of Series A-1 Preferred into Common Stock. In the event of a Change of Control, the Company will have the option to redeem all issued and outstanding shares of Series A-1 Preferred for 115% of the Liquidation Preference per share. During July 2020, the Company entered into an Exchange Agreement, Consent and Waiver ("Exchange Agreement") with certain holders of its Series A Preferred (the "Series A Holders"), pursuant to which such Series A Holders exchanged 18,828 shares of Series A Preferred for an equivalent number of Series A-1 Preferred. On September 28, 2020, the Company's holders of Common Stock and Preferred Stock voted to revise the Series A-1 Certificate by amending and restating the Series A-1 Certificate to, without limitation, provide for (i) the voluntary conversion of all outstanding shares of the Company's Series A-1 Preferred into shares of the Company's Common Stock at a reduced conversion price of $0.20 per share of Common Stock, and (ii) the automatic conversion of all issued and outstanding shares of Series A Preferred and Series A-1 Preferred into shares of Common Stock at a rate of 10% per month, beginning on November 1, 2020, and ending on August 1, 2021, at the reduced conversion price of $0.20 per share of Common Stock. The Company had 0 and 14,782 shares of Series A-1 Preferred outstanding as of December 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company issued the holders of Series A-1 Preferred 1,789,587 shares of Common Stock as payment of dividends due. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company issued 73,910,000 shares of Common Stock upon the conversion of 14,782 shares of Series A-1 Preferred. Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock The Company had 239,400 shares of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock ("Series B Preferred") outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020. At December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company had cumulative undeclared dividends of approximately $8,000 ($0.03 per share), respectively. There were no conversions of Series B Preferred into Common Stock during the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. The Company paid dividends of approximately $51,000 to the holders of our Series B Preferred for each of the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. F- 34 Table of Contents Common Stock The following table summarizes outstanding Common Stock activity for the following periods: Common Stock Shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 113,346,472 Shares issued pursuant to payment of stock dividend on Series A Preferred 1,388,876 Shares issued pursuant to payment of stock dividend on Series A-1 Preferred 1,159,416 Shares issued as payment of stock dividend on Series C Preferred 6,455,149 Shares issued pursuant to Series A conversion to Common Stock 18,640,000 Shares issued pursuant to Series A-1 conversion to Common Stock 19,016,452 Shares issued to secure financing facility 2,500,000 Shares issued for cash 15,700,000 Shares issued pursuant to option exchange and RSU vesting 1,883,248 Shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 180,089,613 Shares issued pursuant to payment of stock dividend on Series A Preferred 1,911,587 Shares issued pursuant to payment of stock dividend on Series A-1 Preferred 1,789,587 Shares issued pursuant to Series A conversion to Common Stock 74,562,000 Shares issued pursuant to Series A-1 conversion to Common Stock 73,910,000 Shares issued pursuant to Series D to Common Stock 11,149,123 Shares issued pursuant to warrant exercises 400 Recission of shares previously issued at holder request (2,817 ) Shares issued to secure financing facility 1,000,000 Shares issued for cash 1,000,000 Shares issued as compensation in lieu of cash 921,218 Shares issued pursuant to option exchange and RSU vesting 902,630 Shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 347,233,341 Warrants As of December 31, 2021, warrants to purchase 3,150,000 shares of Common Stock at prices ranging from $0.048 to $0.80 were outstanding. At December 31, 2021, 1,466,680 warrants are exercisable. All warrants expire at various dates between August 5, 2026 and August 5, 2028 with the exception of 150,000 warrants whose expiration date is 3 years from initial vesting, such vesting based on certain events. The intrinsic value of warrants outstanding at December 31, 2021 was $0. The following table summarizes warrant activity for the following periods: Warrants Weighted-Average Exercise Price Balance at December 31, 2019 1,733,856 $ 0.14 Granted - Expired / Canceled (980,081 ) $ 0.15 Exercised - Balance at December 31, 2020 753,775 0.17 Granted 3,000,000 0.07 Expired / Canceled (603,375 ) 0.01 Exercised (400 ) 0.01 Balance at December 31, 2021 3,150,000 0.10 F- 35 Table of Contents In April 2021, the Company created an advisory board to the Board of Directors comprised of 3 individuals. As compensation for advisory board services, the Company granted an aggregate of 600,000 warrants with each member receiving warrants to purchase 200,000 shares of the Company's Common Stock. Such warrants have an exercise price of $0.07 per share and will vest over a one-year period beginning on April 19, 2021. In July 2021, the Company issued 400,000 warrants to a financial consultant. Such warrants have an exercise price of $0.06 per share and fully vested over a two-month period. In August 2021, the Company issued 200,000 and 1,800,000 warrants to a new advisory board member. Such warrants have an exercise price of $0.048 per share and $0.07 per share, respectively, and will vest over a one-year period beginning on August 5, 2021. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded approximately $41,000 in expense related to the vesting of these warrants. During the year ended December 31, 2021, 603,375 warrants were cancelled pursuant to the mandatory conversion of Series A Preferred Stock into Common Stock and 400 warrants were exercised at $0.01 per warrant. 15.STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION Stock Options As of December 31, 2020, the Company had one active stock-based compensation plan: the 2020 Omnibus Stock Incentive Plan (the "2020 Plan"). 2020 Omnibus Stock Incentive Plan On June 9, 2020, pursuant to authorization obtained from the Company's stockholders, the Company adopted the 2020 Omnibus Stock Incentive Plan (the "2020 Plan"). Such plan had been previously unanimously approved by the Company's Board. The purposes of our 2020 Plan are to enhance our ability to attract and retain highly qualified officers, non-employee directors, key employees and consultants, and to motivate those service providers to serve the Company and to expend maximum effort to improve our business results by providing to those service providers an opportunity to acquire or increase a direct proprietary interest in our operations and future success. The 2020 Plan also will allow us to promote greater ownership in our Company by the service providers in order to align the service providers' interests more closely with the interests of our stockholders. Awards granted under the 2020 Plan are designed to qualify for special tax treatment under Section 422 of the Code. Pursuant to the adoption of the 2020 Plan, such plan will supersede and replace the Company's 1999 Plan and no new awards will be granted under the 1999 Plan thereafter. Any awards outstanding under the 1999 Plan on the date of approval of the 2020 Plan will remain subject to the 1999 Plan. Upon approval of our 2020 Plan, all shares of Common Stock remaining authorized and available for issuance under the 1999 Plan and any shares subject to outstanding awards under the 1999 Plan that subsequently expire, terminate, or are surrendered or forfeited for any reason without issuance of shares will automatically become available for issuance under our 2020 Plan. As of December 31, 2021, there are approximately 63,747,077 shares available for issuance under the 2021 Plan. The Company estimates the fair value of its stock options using a Black-Scholes option-pricing model, consistent with the provisions of ASC 718. The fair value of stock options granted is recognized to expense over the requisite service period. Stock-based compensation expense for all share-based payment awards is recognized using the straight-line single-option method. Stock-based compensation expense is reported in operating expense based upon the departments to which substantially all the associated employees report and credited to additional paid-in-capital. ASC 718 requires the use of a valuation model to calculate the fair value of stock-based awards. The Company has elected to use the Black-Scholes option-pricing model, which incorporates various assumptions including volatility, expected life, and interest rates. The Company is required to make various assumptions in the application of the Black-Scholes option-pricing model. The Company has determined that the best measure of expected volatility is based on the historical weekly volatility of the Company's Common Stock. Historical volatility factors utilized in the Company's Black-Scholes computations for options granted during the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 ranged from 57% to 99%.The Company has elected to estimate the expected life of an award based upon the SEC approved "simplified method" noted under the provisions of Staff Accounting Bulletin Topic 14. The expected term used by the Company to value the grants issued during the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 ranged from 3.33 to 5.17 years. The interest rate used is the risk-free interest rate and is based upon U.S. Treasury rates appropriate for the expected term. Interest rates used in the Company's Black-Scholes calculations for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 ranged from 1.37% to 2.58%. Dividend yield is zeroas the Company does not expect to declare any dividends on the Company's common shares in the foreseeable future. F- 36 Table of Contents In addition to the key assumptions used in the Black-Scholes model, the estimated forfeiture rate at the time of valuation is a critical assumption. The Company has utilized an estimated annualized forfeiture rate ranging from approximately 5% to 10% for corporate officers, 4.1% to 10% for members of the Board of Directors and 15.0% to 25% for all other employees. The Company reviews the expected forfeiture rate annually to determine if that percent is still reasonable based on historical experience. A summary of the activity under the Company's stock option plans is as follows: Options Weighted-Average ExercisePrice Weighted-Average Remaining Contractual Term (Years) Balance at December 31, 2019 7,204,672 $ 1.32 5.3 Granted 2,450,000 $ 0.14 Expired/Cancelled (7,069,172 ) $ 1.33 Exercised - Balance at December 31, 2020 2,585,500 $ 0.19 9.2 Granted 99,460,000 0.06 Expired/Cancelled (97,226,624 ) 0.06 Exercised - Balance at December 31, 2021 4,818,876 0.08 3.5 During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company issued an aggregate 99,460,000 options to purchase common stock at exercise prices of $0.030 to $0.070 and vest at various times through August 2024. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company entered into exchange agreements with certain employees, officers, Board of Director members and non-employee contractors pursuant to which such persons exchanged 76,477,500 Common Stock purchase options for 76,477,500 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs). The Company determined that the exchange agreements are a modification of a share-based payment award under ASC 718. Accordingly, the Company computed any incremental compensation expense as a component of the total compensation cost to be measured at the modification date. Aggregate incremental compensation expense measured from the modifications of stock options was approximately $1,308,000. Such expense will be amortized over the requisite service period of the RSU agreements. In addition to the aggregate 76,477,500 options exchanged, an additional 20,749,124 Common Stock purchase options expired unexercised during the year ended December 31, 2021. During the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, there were no options exercised for cash. At December 31, 2021, a total of 4,818,876 options were outstanding, of which 3,525,123 were exercisable at a weighted average price of $0.09 per share with a remaining weighted average contractual term of 3.46 years. The Company expects that, in addition to the 3,525,123 options that were exercisable as of December 31, 2021, another 1,293,753 will ultimately vest resulting in a combined total of 4,818,876. Those 4,818,876 shares have a weighted average exercise price of $0.08 and an aggregate intrinsic value of $0 as of December 31, 2021. Stock-based compensation expense related to equity options was approximately $896,000 and $263,000 for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The weighted-average grant-date fair value per share of options granted to employees during the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was $0.06 and $0.12, respectively. At December 31, 2021, the total remaining unrecognized compensation cost related to unvested stock options amounted to approximately $692,000, which will be amortized over the average remaining requisite service period of 2.75 years. The intrinsic value of options exercised during the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was $0.The intrinsic value of options exercisable at December 31, 2021 and 2020 was $0.The intrinsic value of options that vested during 2021 was $0.The aggregate intrinsic value for all options outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 was $0. F- 37 Table of Contents The Company periodically issues RSUs to certain employees which vest over time. When vested, each RSU represents the right to that number of shares of Common Stock equal to the number of RSUs granted. The grant date fair value for RSU's is based upon the market price of the Company's Common Stock on the date of the grant. The fair value is then amortized to compensation expense over the requisite service period or vesting term. A summary of the activity related to RSUs is as follows: RSUs Weighted-Average Issuance Price Balance at December 31, 2020 845,106 $ 0.14 Granted 80,977,500 Expired/Cancelled (540,576 ) 0.13 Vested (262,629 ) 0.08 Balance at December 31, 2021 81,019,401 0.13 During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company granted an aggregate of 80,977,500 RSUs to certain officers, employees, members of the Company's Board of Directors and certain non-employee contractors. Of these RSU grants, 76,477,500 were issued in exchange for options to purchase 76,477,500 shares of Common Stock held by such persons and 4,500,000 were new issuances to certain members of the Company's Board of Directors. These RSUs vest 50% on April 1, 2022 with the remainder vesting monthly over a period of 18 months. The Company determined that the exchange agreements are a modification of a share-based payment award under ASC 718. Accordingly, the Company computed any incremental compensation expense as a component of the total compensation cost to be measured at the modification date. Aggregate incremental compensation expense measured from the modifications of stock options was approximately $1,308,000. Such expense will be amortized over the requisite service period of the RSU agreements. At January 1, 2021 the Company had 845,106 outstanding RSUs from previous issuances. During the year ended December 31, 2021, 262,629 of these previously issued RSUs vested with the remainder of such RSUs vesting at various times through February 8, 2022. During the year ended December 31, 2020, 2,164,351 RSUs vested. Stock-based Compensation Stock-based compensation related to warrants, equity options and RSUs has been classified as follows in the accompanying consolidated statements of operations (in thousands): Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cost of revenue $ 29 $ 15 General and administrative 842 550 Sales and marketing 336 163 Research and development 321 134 Total $ 1,528 $ 862 Common Stock Reserved for Future Issuance The following table summarizes the Common Stock reserved for future issuance as of December 31, 2021: Common Stock Convertible preferred stock - Series B and Series D 398,269,637 Stock options outstanding 4,818,876 Restricted Stock Units 81,019,401 Warrants outstanding 3,150,000 Authorized for future grant under stock option plans 63,747,077 F- 38 Table of Contents 16.EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN During 1995, the Company adopted a defined contribution 401(k) retirement plan (the "Plan"). All U.S. based employees aged 21 years and older are eligible to become participants after the completion of 60 day's employment. The Plan provides for annual contributions by the Company of 50% of employee contributions not to exceed 8% of employee compensation. Effective April 1, 2009, the Plan was amended to provide for Company contributions on a discretionary basis. Participants may contribute up to 100% of the annual contribution limitations determined by the Internal Revenue Service. Employees are fully vested in their share of the Company's contributions after the completion of five years of service. In 2019, the Company authorized contributions of approximately $184,000 for the 2019 plan year of which $138,000 was paid prior to December 31, 2019. There were no contributions authorized or made in the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. 17.PENSION PLAN One of the Company's dormant foreign subsidiaries maintains a defined benefit pension plan that provides benefits based on length of service and final average earnings. The following table sets forth the benefit obligation, fair value of plan assets, and the funded status of the Company's plan; amounts recognized in the Company's consolidated financial statements; and the assumptions used in determining the actuarial present value of the benefit obligations as of December 31: ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 Change in benefit obligation: Benefit obligation at beginning of year $ 4,412 $ 3,969 Service cost - - Interest cost 42 52 Actuarial (gain) loss (391 ) 113 Effect of exchange rate changes (309 ) 370 Effect of curtailment - - Benefits paid (89 ) (92 ) Benefit obligation at end of year $ 3,665 $ 4,412 Change in plan assets: Fair value of plan assets at beginning of year $ 1,881 $ 1,713 Actual return of plan assets 24 92 Company contributions 10 10 Benefits paid (89 ) (92 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (137 ) 158 Fair value of plan assets at end of year $ 1,689 $ 1,881 Funded status $ (1,976 ) $ (2,531 ) Unrecognized actuarial loss (gain) 1,361 1,702 Unrecognized prior service (benefit) cost - - Additional minimum liability (1,361 ) (1,702 ) Unrecognized transition (asset) liability - - Net amount recognized $ (1,976 ) $ (2,531 ) Components of net periodic benefit cost are as follows: Service cost $ - $ - Interest cost on projected benefit obligations 42 52 Expected return on plan assets (57 ) (55 ) Amortization of prior service costs - - Amortization of actuarial loss 118 117 Net periodic benefit costs $ 103 $ 114 The weighted average assumptions used to determine net periodic benefit cost for the years ended December 31, were Discount rate 1.3 % 1.0 % Expected return on plan assets 3.2 % 3.2 % Rate of pension increases 2.0 % 2.0 % Rate of compensation increase N/A N/A F- 39 Table of Contents The following discloses information about the Company's defined benefit pension plan that had an accumulated benefit obligation in excess of plan assets as of December 31, Projected benefit obligation $ 3,665 $ 4,412 Accumulated benefit obligation $ 3,665 $ 4,412 Fair value of plan assets $ 1,689 $ 1,881 As of December 31, 2021, the following benefit payments are expected to be paid as follows (in thousands): 2022 $ 86 2023 $ 93 2024 $ 112 2025 $ 120 2026 $ 123 2027 - 2031 $ 668 The Company made contributions to the plan of approximately $10,000 during the year ended December 31, 2021, and $10,000 during the year ended December 31, 2020. The company anticipates making contributions at similar levels during the next fiscal year. In accordance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2017-07, the components of net periodic pension expense is shown in the Company's Consolidated Statement of Operations for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 under "Other components of net periodic pension expense". The measurement date used to determine the benefit information of the plan was January 1, 2022. 18.ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Accumulated other comprehensive loss is the combination of the additional minimum liability related to the Company's defined benefit pension plan, recognized pursuant to ASC 715-30, "Compensation - Retirement Benefits - Defined Benefit Plans - Pension" and the accumulated gains or losses from foreign currency translation adjustments. The Company translates foreign currencies of its German, Canadian and Mexican subsidiaries into U.S. dollars using the period end exchange rate. Revenue and expense were translated using the weighted-average exchange rates for the reporting period. All items are shown net of tax. As of December 31, 2021 and 2020, the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss were as follows: ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 Additional minimum pension liability $ (1,035 ) $ (1,553 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (361 ) (436 ) Ending balance $ (1,396 ) $ (1,989 ) 19.SUBSEQUENT EVENTS During the period from January 1, 2022 through April 14, 2022, the Company issued 729,401 shares of its Common Stock pursuant to the vesting of RSUs. During the period from January 1, 2022 through April 14, 2022, the Company borrowed an additional $1,050,000 from its December 29, 2021 Credit Facility. F-40 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer ImageWare Systems Inc. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 10:13:06 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS, INC. 06:14a IMAGEWARE : Amendment to Annual Report (Form 10-K/A) PU 07/15 IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements a.. AQ 06/08 IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements a.. AQ 05/23 IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND .. AQ 05/23 ImageWare Systems, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, .. CI 04/15 ImageWare Systems, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2.. CI 04/15 IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND .. AQ 04/15 ImageWare Systems, Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt CI 03/22 Imageware and SISCO Corp. Announce Participation at the ISC West 2022 Conference PR 01/18 Arizona DOC Chooses Imageware to Supply Streamlined Inmate Intake Solution PR