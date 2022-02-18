IMAGICA : Consolidated financial results for FY2021 3Q

1. Qualitative Information on Results in the Third Quarter

Explanation of Operating Results

(Overview of the third quarter of consolidated fiscal year ending March 31, 2022)

The business environment surrounding the IMAGICA GROUP saw changes in the social environment due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in addition to rapid technological innovations. These factors are bringing about many changes in our imaging- related businesses such as the emergence of the online live market and video streaming market. The IMAGICA GROUP formulated G- EST 2025, our new mid-term plan, based on our view that these changes present growth opportunities. We have positioned fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the initial year of this plan, as the year in which we will build the foundation for transforming into a highly profitable business, and are pursuing initiatives aimed at achieving the plan in each business segment.

The Group's financial performance for the third quarter of consolidated fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 resulted in net sales of 55,618 million yen (down 5.2% year-on-year), an operating income of 1,938 million yen (compared to an operating loss of 2,369 million yen in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year), and an ordinary income of 2,448 million yen by posting non-operating income including subsidy income of 641 million yen (compared to an ordinary loss of 2,729 million yen in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year). Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was 2,460 million yen (compared to a loss of 663 million yen in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year).

The decline in net sales resulted from the implementation of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020; hereafter, the "Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard") and related guidance from the beginning of the first quarter of consolidated fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, and the sales of all shares held in SDI Media Group, Inc. at the end of last fiscal year, removing it from consolidation.

See "(Changes in accounting policies, etc.)" and "(Segment information and others)" under "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Statements" for further details on the impact of the implementation of the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard and related guidance on the financial status and operating results of the IMAGICA GROUP.

(Performance by business segment)

The financial results by business segment are as follows.

One subsidiary (IMAGICA LIVE Corp.), which was previously included in the Production Services business segment, was reclassified to the Imagining Systems & Solutions business segment from the first quarter of consolidated fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. The consolidated fiscal year comparisons for the third quarter are based on the new classification.

Content Creation

The financial performance of the Content Creation business segment in the third quarter of consolidated fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 resulted in net sales of 15,284 million yen (up 10.0% year-on-year) and an operating income of 177 million yen (compared to an operating loss of 562 million yen in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year).

For feature films, TV dramas, TV animation and other productions, the delivery of some feature films was postponed until the fourth quarter, but some dramas for video streaming service providers were delivered, so sales were healthy. For TV commercials, the number of orders received was on a track to recovery, and profitability improved. Orders were also strong for online streaming of live music performances and shooting music videos.

The above factors resulted in an increase in both sales and operating income in the Content Creation business segment.

Production Services

The financial performance of the Production Services business segment in the third quarter of consolidated fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 resulted in net sales of 29,776 million yen (down 6.3% year-on-year) and an operating income of 1,116 million yen (compared to an operating loss of 2,340 million yen in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year).

For domestic E2E services*1, orders for services for video streaming service providers (video file compression, conversion, and other encoding and localization services) were healthy, due in part to collaboration with Pixelogic Holdings LLC (hereafter, PXL), which became a consolidated subsidiary last fiscal year. In addition, the number of orders for digital cinema services for Japanese and non- Japanese works recovered, as the number of feature films increased. We continuously secured orders for post-production services for feature films and animation works.

For international E2E services, PXL kept receiving a healthy number of orders for localization from video streaming service providers. Also, as theaters in Europe and the U.S. were reopened, the sales of digital cinema services got back on a recovery track.

In post-production services for TV programs and TV commercials, etc. *2, the sales of services for TV commercials remained favorable, and the demand for the online delivery system grew thanks to the recovery of the advertisement market.

In game production, human talent services, etc. *3, the number of orders for game production-related services, such as 3DCG production and debugging, was healthy.