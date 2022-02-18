IMAGICA : Financial Highlights for FY2021 3Q
Consolidated Financial Highlights for
the Third Quarter of the fiscal year ending
March 31, 2022
Supplemental Materials
IMAGICA GROUP Inc.
Code
：6879
February 4, 2022
Third Quarter Results Highlights
Total operating income before goodwill amortization
* for the company was ３
.2 billion yen, an increase of 4.7 billion yen versus the 3Q of FYE March 2021, and an increase of 2.0 billion yen from FYE March 2020 (pre-COVID-19).
Production Services was the engine driving improvement in profit, recording a 3.8 billion yen increase in OIBDA versus the 3Q of FYE March 2021.
Content Creation also saw a rebound in orders. This resulted in improvement in OIBDA of 0.7 billion yen versus the 3Q of FYE March 2021.
Operating income before goodwill amortization: Abbreviated to "OIBDA" (operating income before depreciation and amortization) hereafter.
Notes (
*1-*5) are on page 19 of these materials.
2
Highlights of Financial Results for the First Three Quarters
・Net sales declined due to the sale of SDI, but profit at all levels substantially outperformed FYE March 2020 (pre-COVID-19).
(Million Yen)
Operating income
Net profit (loss)
Net sales
OIBDA
attributable to owners
(loss)
of the parent
55,618
3,210
1,938
2,460
YoY
YoY
YoY
YoY
(3,052)
+4,774
+4,307
+3,123
67,405
3,210
2,460
1,938
58,670
55,618
1,186
815
357
(663)
(1,564)
(2,369)
3Q
3Q
3Q
3Q
3Q
3Q
3Q
3Q
3Q
3Q
3Q
3Q
3
FYE Mar. 2020
FYE Mar. 2021
FYE Mar. 2022
FYE Mar. 2020
FYE Mar. 2021
FYE Mar. 2022
FYE Mar. 2020
FYE Mar. 2021
FYE Mar. 2022
FYE Mar. 2020
FYE Mar. 2021
FYE Mar. 2022
Contributing Factors to Increases (Decreases) in Net Sales (vs 3Q FYE March 2021)
・All business segments achieved growth in net sales when the decrease due to the sale of SDI is excluded.
Production Services
(Overall: (2,007))
10,306
58,670
1,395
2,064
1,263
(14,378)
(3,443)
(259)
Content
Production
Production Services Sale of SDI
Imaging
Impact from
Other
Creation
Services
(International)
Systems &
Accounting
(Domestic)
Solutions
Standard
Production Services (International: (4,072))
3Q FYE
3Q FYE
Mar. 2021
Mar. 2022
Actual
Actual
(3,052)
Contributing Factors to Increases (Decreases) in
OIBDA (vs 3Q FYE March 2021)
OIBDA increased substantially to 4.7 billion yen on a consolidated basis. Production Services was responsible for 3.8 billion yen of the increase, and Content Creation, for 700 million yen.
Production Services
(Million Yen)
(Overall: +3,894)
Production Services
(International)+1,724
175
3,210
650
1,074
(38)
Imaging Systems
2,169
Consolidated
& Solutions
Sale of SDI
Adjustments
(1,564)
Production Services
(International)
743
Production Services
(Domestic)
Content
Creation
3Q FYE
3Q FYE
Mar. 2021
Mar. 2022
Actual
Actual
+4,775
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Imagica Group Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 07:20:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about IMAGICA GROUP INC.
Sales 2022
77 432 M
673 M
673 M
Net income 2022
2 550 M
22,2 M
22,2 M
Net Debt 2022
4 222 M
36,7 M
36,7 M
P/E ratio 2022
10,9x
Yield 2022
1,07%
Capitalization
27 747 M
241 M
241 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,41x
EV / Sales 2023
0,38x
Nbr of Employees
3 480
Free-Float
36,8%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends IMAGICA GROUP INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
625,00 JPY
Average target price
1 120,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
79,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.