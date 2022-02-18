IMAGICA : Financial Highlights for FY2021 3Q

Production Services was the engine driving improvement in profit, recording a 3.8 billion yen increase in OIBDA versus the 3Q of FYE March 2021.

Content Creation also saw a rebound in orders. This resulted in improvement in OIBDA of 0.7 billion yen versus the 3Q of FYE March 2021.

Operating income before goodwill amortization: Abbreviated to "OIBDA" (operating income before depreciation and amortization) hereafter.