IMAGICA GROUP INC.

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

IMAGICA : Financial Highlights for FY2021 3Q

02/18/2022 | 02:21am EST
Consolidated Financial Highlights for

the Third Quarter of the fiscal year ending

March 31, 2022

Supplemental Materials

IMAGICA GROUP Inc.

Code6879

February 4, 2022

Third Quarter Results Highlights

Total operating income before goodwill amortization* for the company was

  • .2 billion yen, an increase of 4.7 billion yen versus the 3Q of FYE March 2021, and an increase of 2.0 billion yen from FYE March 2020 (pre-COVID-19).

Production Services was the engine driving improvement in profit, recording a 3.8 billion yen increase in OIBDA versus the 3Q of FYE March 2021.

Content Creation also saw a rebound in orders. This resulted in improvement in OIBDA of 0.7 billion yen versus the 3Q of FYE March 2021.

  • Operating income before goodwill amortization: Abbreviated to "OIBDA" (operating income before depreciation and amortization) hereafter.

Notes (*1-*5) are on page 19 of these materials.

2

Highlights of Financial Results for the First Three Quarters

Net sales declined due to the sale of SDI, but profit at all levels substantially outperformed FYE March 2020 (pre-COVID-19).

(Million Yen)

Operating income

Net profit (loss)

Net sales

OIBDA

attributable to owners

(loss)

of the parent

55,618

3,210

1,938

2,460

YoY

YoY

YoY

YoY

(3,052)

+4,774

+4,307

+3,123

67,405

3,210

2,460

1,938

58,670

55,618

1,186

815

357

(663)

(1,564)

(2,369)

3Q

3Q

3Q

3Q

3Q

3Q

3Q

3Q

3Q

3Q

3Q

3Q

3

FYE Mar. 2020

FYE Mar. 2021

FYE Mar. 2022

FYE Mar. 2020

FYE Mar. 2021

FYE Mar. 2022

FYE Mar. 2020

FYE Mar. 2021

FYE Mar. 2022

FYE Mar. 2020

FYE Mar. 2021

FYE Mar. 2022

Contributing Factors to Increases (Decreases) in Net Sales (vs 3Q FYE March 2021)

All business segments achieved growth in net sales when the decrease due to the sale of SDI is excluded.

Production Services

(Overall: (2,007))

10,306

58,670

1,395

2,064

1,263

(14,378)

(3,443)

(259)

Content

Production

Production Services Sale of SDI

Imaging

Impact from

Other

Creation

Services

(International)

Systems &

Accounting

(Domestic)

Solutions

Standard

Production Services (International: (4,072))

(Million Yen)

55,618

3Q FYE

3Q FYE

Mar. 2021

Mar. 2022

Actual

Actual

(3,052)

4

Contributing Factors to Increases (Decreases) in OIBDA (vs 3Q FYE March 2021)

  • OIBDA increased substantially to 4.7 billion yen on a consolidated basis. Production Services was responsible for 3.8 billion yen of the increase, and Content Creation, for 700 million yen.

Production Services

(Million Yen)

(Overall: +3,894)

Production Services

(International)+1,724

175

3,210

650

1,074

(38)

Imaging Systems

2,169

Consolidated

& Solutions

Sale of SDI

Adjustments

(1,564)

Production Services

(International)

743

Production Services

(Domestic)

Content

Creation

3Q FYE

3Q FYE

Mar. 2021

Mar. 2022

Actual

Actual

+4,775

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Imagica Group Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 07:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 77 432 M 673 M 673 M
Net income 2022 2 550 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
Net Debt 2022 4 222 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 1,07%
Capitalization 27 747 M 241 M 241 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 3 480
Free-Float 36,8%
Chart IMAGICA GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
IMAGICA GROUP Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMAGICA GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 625,00 JPY
Average target price 1 120,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 79,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nobuo Fuse President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Masakazu Morita Executive Officer & Head-Business Administration
Fumio Nagase Chairman
Masayoshi Fujimura Manager-Business Administration
Juro Nakauchi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMAGICA GROUP INC.-2.19%241
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-14.29%19 053
BOLLORÉ SE-1.14%16 327
VIVENDI SE-3.11%13 814
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-8.77%8 407
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-23.74%4 612