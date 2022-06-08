Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  IMAGICA GROUP Inc.
  News
  Summary
    6879   JP3802900005

IMAGICA GROUP INC.

(6879)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/07 11:59:03 pm EDT
729.00 JPY   +2.10%
IMAGICA : Financial Results Presentation Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 20222022(FYE Mar. 2022)
PU
IMAGICA GROUP Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023
CI
IMAGICA GROUP Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
IMAGICA : Financial Results Presentation Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 20222022(FYE Mar. 2022)

06/08/2022 | 12:12am EDT
Financial Results Presentation

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

(FYE Mar. 2022)

May 17, 2022

Stock code: 6879

https://www.imagicagroup.co.jp/

Contents of Today's Presentation

  • Financial Results Summary for FYE Mar. 2022 Progress of the Mid-Term Plan "G-EST2025"

G-EST means: From four key strategies

  1. The "3 Gs," Growth, Global, and Group
  1. E2E and Live Entertainment (global E2E business, live entertainment business)
  1. System (Imaging Systems & Solutions business)
  2. Transformation (Transformation business)

* Fiscal years in this presentation are abbreviated as follows: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 → FYE Mar. 2022

2

Key Points of Financial Results

  • Company-wideoperating income before goodwill amortization was 5.1 billion yen, the highest since the listing.

Operating income before goodwill amortization returned to positive in all segments

Net income decreased by 700 million yen due to the sale of

  • a subsidiary in the previous year

4

Highlights of Financial Results

Sales decreased mainly due to sales of a subsidiary, etc., but both operating income before goodwill amortization and operating income substantially increased.

(Million Yen)

Operating income

Net sales

Operating income before

Net income attributable to

goodwill amortization

(loss)

owners of the parent

80,184

3,417

2,729

5,131

YoY

YoY

YoY

YoY

(6,543)

+4,811

+4,501

(725)

94,090

86,727

80,184

5,131

Gain on the sale of SDI shares (¥4,936 million) was posted to extraordinary income

3,417

3,454

2,456

2,729

1,351

320

664

1,084

FYE Mar. 2020 FYE Mar. 2021 FYE Mar. 2022

FYE Mar. 2020 FYE Mar. 2021 FYE Mar. 2022 FYE Mar. 2020 FYE Mar. 2021 FYE Mar. 2022

FYE Mar. 2020 FYE Mar. 2021 FYE Mar. 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Imagica Group Inc. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 04:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
