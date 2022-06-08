|
IMAGICA : Financial Results Presentation Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 20222022(FYE Mar. 2022)
Financial Results Presentation
Contents of Today's Presentation
Financial Results Summary for FYE Mar. 2022 Ⅱ Progress of the Mid-Term Plan "G-EST2025"
G-EST means: From four key strategies
The "3 Gs," Growth, Global, and Group
E2E and Live Entertainment (global E2E business, live entertainment business)
System (Imaging Systems & Solutions business)
Transformation (Transformation business)
* Fiscal years in this presentation are abbreviated as follows: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 → FYE Mar. 2022
Key Points of Financial Results
Company-wideoperating income before goodwill amortization was 5.1 billion yen, the highest since the listing.
Operating income before goodwill amortization returned to positive in all segments
Net income decreased by 700 million yen due to the sale of
a subsidiary in the previous year
Highlights of Financial Results
Sales decreased mainly due to sales of a subsidiary, etc., but both operating income before goodwill amortization and operating income substantially increased.
(Million Yen)
Operating income
Net sales
Operating income before
Net income attributable to
goodwill amortization
(loss)
owners of the parent
80,184
3,417
2,729
5,131
(6,543)
+4,811
+4,501
(725)
94,090
86,727
80,184
5,131
Gain on the sale of SDI shares (¥4,936 million) was posted to extraordinary income
3,417
3,454
2,456
2,729
1,351
320
664
△ 1,084
FYE Mar. 2020 FYE Mar. 2021 FYE Mar. 2022
FYE Mar. 2020 FYE Mar. 2021 FYE Mar. 2022 FYE Mar. 2020 FYE Mar. 2021 FYE Mar. 2022
FYE Mar. 2020 FYE Mar. 2021 FYE Mar. 2022
