    IME   CA45250L2049

IMAGIN MEDICAL INC.

(IME)
0.43 CAD   +7.50%
Imagin Medical : 2021 - 09 Q4 FS - Final

12/24/2021 | 04:27pm EST
IMAGIN MEDICAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

September 30, 2021

and

September 30, 2020

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Corporate Head Office

Suite 600, 890 West Pender St.

Vancouver, BC V6C 1L9

1

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of Imagin Medical Inc.,

Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Imagin Medical Inc. ("the Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at September 30, 2021 and 2020 and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at September 30, 2021 and 2020 and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Company has no source of revenue and is considered to be involved in the research, development and commercialization of medical devices. As stated in Note 1, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain additional funding through the future issuance of securities. These matters, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in "Management's Discussion and Analysis" but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information, and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

2

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is James D. Gray.

CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS

Vancouver, BC

December 22, 2021

3

IMAGIN MEDICAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

$

$

A S S E T S

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3)

265,664

Amounts receivable and prepaids (Note 4)

385,821

651,485

Intangible asset (Note 5)

123,030

774,515

L I A B I L I T I E S & S H A R E H O L D E R S ' E Q U I T Y

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 6 and 8)

594,096

Convertible notes (Note 7)

11,721,098

12,315,194

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (Note 9)

17,539,590

Share-based payment reserve

3,045,307

Deficit

(32,125,576)

(11,540,679)

774,515

Nature and continuance operations (Note 1)

Basis of presentation (Note 2)

Subsequent events (Note 13)

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:

27,618

46,200

73,818

145,582

219,400

550,139

-

550,139

17,366,716

2,954,709

(20,652,164)

(330,739)

219,400

"James Hutchens", Director

"Robin Atlas", Director

See notes to consolidated financial statements

4

IMAGIN MEDICAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

For the Years Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

General and administrative expenses:

Amortization of intangible asset Bank charges and interest Business development (Note 8) Consulting fees

Convertible note expense (Note 7) Corporate and administration fees Directors' fees (Note 8)

Filing and transfer agent fees Legal & accounting fees (Note 8) Management fees (Note 8) Office, rent and insurance Product development

Shareholders' communication, & promotion Travel, meals & entertainment

Other items: Interest income Foreign exchange

Stock-based compensation (Note 9 c)

Net loss and comprehensive loss

Basic and diluted loss per share

Weighted average - number of shares outstanding

20212020

$$

29,387 32,178

6,9297,917

  • 17,697
    186,929 277,533

7,555,065

-

21,845

17,160

18,000

16,500

34,327

26,143

582,213

464,831

570,157

603,433

137,831

112,341

1,734,389

2,126,437

429,788

557,980

38,337

91,945

(11,345,197)

(4,352,095)

  • 13,445
    (37,617) (4,260)
    (90,598) (33,939)

(11,473,412) (4,376,849)

(1.27)(0.53)

9,049,948 8,297,096

See notes to consolidated financial statements

5

Disclaimer

Imagin Medical Inc. published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 21:26:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
