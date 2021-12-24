Imagin Medical : 2021 - 09 Q4 MDA FINAL

IMAGIN MEDICAL INC. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS For the Year Ended September 30, 2021 Directors and Officers as of December 22, 2021 Directors:Chris Bleck Ken Daignault Jim Hutchens Kayvon Namvar Kevin Slawi Officers: President & C.E.O. - Jim Hutchens C.F.O. & Secretary - John Vacha Contact Names: Jim Hutchens John Vacha Telephone Number: 833-246-2446

Form 51-102-F1 IMAGIN MEDICAL INC. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS For the Year Ended September 30, 2021 1.1 Date of This ReportDecember 22, 2021 This Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") of Imagin Medical Inc. for the year ended September 30, 2021 has been prepared based on information available to us as of December 22, 2021. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company and notes attached thereto for the year ended September 30, 2021 included herewith, all of which are available at the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. This MD&A includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this discussion, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward- looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include product development timing, government regulatory approvals, hospital reimbursement, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Reported currency is stated in Canadian dollars. 1.2 Overall Performance Description of Business Imagin Medical Inc. (formerly Expedition Mining Inc.) is incorporated in the Province of British Columbia. On February 9, 2016, the Company completed the acquisition of BSS Life Sciences Inc. ("BSS"). BSS holds the intellectual property rights to a proprietary imaging technology developed for extremely accurate visualization of cancers. In connection with the acquisition, the Company changed its name to Imagin Medical Inc. and now focuses on research, development and commercialization in the device/instrumentation medical technology industry.

License Agreement By way of a Licence Agreement dated May 20, 2015, BSS was granted an exclusive, nontransferable, royalty-bearing license by Lawrence Livermore National Security, LLC (LLNS), to use LLNS's patents and intellectual property rights to manufacture and sell products and services pertaining to in vivo imaging applications. Under the License Agreement, BSS must: complete a commercial prototype by December 31, 2016 (first prototype completed);

complete submissions for United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval by March 31, 2023;

achieve first commercial sales ("FCS") in the United States within one year of achieving the FDA approval; and

achieve gross cumulative sales revenues from the sales of licensed products of at least $10,000,000 within the first three years of achieving FCS. The sales requirements may be amended and/or extended at the written request of BSS to LLNS, based upon legitimate business reasons specified in reasonable detail in such written request. BSS must pay certain fees to LLNS for the licence, being (all amounts are in US dollars): a nonrefundable issue fee of $100,000 payable as follows: $10,000 upon the date of execution of the Agreement (June 22, 2015; paid);

$30,000 by November 22, 2015 (paid);

$30,000 by January 22, 2016 (paid); and

$30,000 by March 22, 2016 (paid). an earned royalty of 3% of net sales, subject to minimum annual royalties of: Calendar year Minimum Due date annual royalty 2017 $5,000 February 28, 2017 (paid) 2018 $10,000 February 28, 2018 (paid) 2019 $10,000 February 28, 2019 (paid) 2020 $5,000 February 28, 2020 (paid) 2021 $5,000 February 28, 2021 (paid) 2022 $5,000 February 28, 2022 2023 $5,000 February 28, 2023 2024 and $25,000 February 28, 2024 thereafter - 2 -

a nonrefundable U.S. Maintenance Patent Fee of $45,000 to be paid as follows: $15,000 on or before February 28, 2016 (paid);

$15,000 on or before February 28, 2019 (paid); and

$15,000 on or before February 28, 2023 The Technology Imagin Medical is a surgical imaging company focused on establishing a new standard of care in visualizing cancer during minimally invasive surgeries (MIS). The Company's first product, the i/Blue Imaging™ System, is based on advanced optics and light sensors and employs patented ultrasensitive imaging technology. The Company believes the i/Blue System, with easy-to-use imaging options, will significantly improve surgeons' ability to visualize cancerous cells for more accurate resection. The Company's initial focus is bladder cancer. The i/Blue Imaging System is a device external to the body that attaches to an endoscope to emit both white and blue light during MIS. When used in combination with contrast agents, cancerous cells, including premalignant lesions and tumor tissue along the margins, begin to fluoresce within an hour or less. The i/Blue Imaging System provides the option to display, in real-time, the white and blue light images side-by-side. This advancement eliminates the surgeon's need to switch back and forth between the white and blue light images when locating and then resecting the cancer as needed with current technology. Imagin's i/Blue Imaging System is comprised of two key, state-of-the-art components: The i/Blue Control Unit: contains a dual wave-length light source, a two-channel camera control unit, data recorder and power supply modules that allow simultaneous displays of white and blue light illumination in the interior of the bladder.

wave-length light source, a two-channel camera control unit, data recorder and power supply modules that allow simultaneous displays of white and blue light illumination in the interior of the bladder. Dual View Camera Handpiece: includes sophisticated optical filters that split the image into white and blue light channels, allowing simultaneous display of corresponding images on the surgical monitor. This patented technology compatible with most endoscopes on the market today and offers multiple real- time viewing options/images that better enable the surgeon to visualize and resect the cancer. Benefits of the i/Blue Imaging System Simultaneous side-by-side white and blue light images

side-by-side white and blue light images No toggling back and forth between images

Shows cancer in context within the bladder

Enables surgeons to better visualize cancerous cells for more accurate resection

Compatible with most endoscopes on the market

Appropriate for physicians' offices

3 -

