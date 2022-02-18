Log in
    IME   CA45250L2049

IMAGIN MEDICAL INC.

(IME)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 02/18 02:37:21 pm
0.415 CAD   +3.75%
IMAGIN MEDICAL : 2021 - 12 Q1 MDA Final
PU
IMAGIN MEDICAL : 2021 - 12 Q1 FS Final
PU
IMAGIN MEDICAL : 2021 - 09 q4 mda final
PU
Imagin Medical : 2021 - 12 Q1 FS Final

02/18/2022 | 05:21pm EST
IMAGIN MEDICAL INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

December 31, 2021

and

December 31, 2020

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Corporate Head Office

Suite 600, 890 West Pender St.

Vancouver, BC V6C 1L9

1

NOTICE

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

2

IMAGIN MEDICAL INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

December 31,

September 30,

2021

2021

$

$

A S S E T S

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3)

46,672

265,664

Amounts receivable and prepaids (Note 4)

402,123

385,821

448,795

651,485

Intangible asset (Note 5)

121,730

123,030

570,525

774,515

L I A B I L I T I E S & S H A R E H O L D E R S ' E Q U I T Y

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 6 and 8)

532,323

594,096

Convertible notes (Note 7)

12,532,240

11,721,098

13,064,563

12,315,194

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (Note 9)

17,908,715

17,539,590

Share-based payment reserve

3,045,307

3,045,307

Deficit

(33,448,060)

(32,125,576)

(12,494,038)

(11,540,679)

Nature and continuance operations (Note 1)

570,525

774,515

Basis of presentation (Note 2)

Subsequent events (Note 13)

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:

"James Hutchens", Director & CEO

"Kayvon Namvar", Director

See notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements

3

IMAGIN MEDICAL INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

General and administrative expenses:

Amortization of intangible asset Bank charges and interest Consulting fees

Convertible note expense (Note 7) Corporate and administration fees Directors' fees (Note 8)

Filing and transfer agent fees Legal & accounting fees (Note 8) Management fees (Note 8) Office, rent and insurance Product development

Shareholders' communication, & promotion Travel, meals & entertainment

Other items:

Foreign exchange

Net loss and comprehensive loss

Basic and diluted loss per share

Weighted average - number of shares outstanding

2021

2020

$

$

7,650

7,347

1,692

1,707

19,390

42,144

535,760

(112,251)

7,365

5,725

5,500

4,500

6,862

16,417

141,927

104,138

110,608

146,476

28,527

28,654

432,100

208,894

15,644

87,269

4,314

7,087

(1,317,339)

(548,107)

(5,145)

(14,153)

(1,322,484)

(562,260)

(0.14)

(0.06)

9,62,0239

8,948,097

See notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements

4

IMAGIN MEDICAL INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Cash provided by (used for):

Operating activities

Net loss for the year

Adjustments which do not affect cash: Amortization of intangible asset Convertible note expense

Net changes in non-cash working capital items: Amounts receivable and prepaids Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

Investing activities

Purchase of intangible asset

Financing activities

Convertible note proceeds

Increase (decrease) in cash

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year Cash and cash equivalents - end of year

Supplementary disclosures:

Note 10 - Non-cash transactions

2021

2020

$

$

(1,322,484)

(562,260)

7,650

7,347

535,760

(112,251)

(779,074)

(667,164)

16,302

(346,984)

(61,773)

49,193

(824,545)

(964,955)

(6,835)

-

(6,835)

-

612,388

991,812

612,388

991,812

(218,992)

26,857

265,664

27,618

46,672

54,475

See notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Imagin Medical Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 22:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
