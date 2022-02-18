Imagin Medical : 2021 - 12 Q1 FS Final

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
IMAGIN MEDICAL INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2021
$
$
A S S E T S
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3)
46,672
265,664
Amounts receivable and prepaids (Note 4)
402,123
385,821
448,795
651,485
Intangible asset (Note 5)
121,730
123,030
570,525
774,515
L I A B I L I T I E S & S H A R E H O L D E R S ' E Q U I T Y
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 6 and 8)
532,323
594,096
Convertible notes (Note 7)
12,532,240
11,721,098
13,064,563
12,315,194
Shareholders' equity
Share capital (Note 9)
17,908,715
17,539,590
Share-based payment reserve
3,045,307
3,045,307
Deficit
(33,448,060)
(32,125,576)
(12,494,038)
(11,540,679)
Nature and continuance operations (Note 1)
570,525
774,515
Basis of presentation (Note 2)
Subsequent events (Note 13)
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:
"James Hutchens", Director & CEO
"Kayvon Namvar", Director
See notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements
IMAGIN MEDICAL INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
General and administrative expenses:
Amortization of intangible asset Bank charges and interest Consulting fees
