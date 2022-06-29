Imagine Lithium : Q1 Financials April 30, 2022

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022 AND 2021
EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS
Notice of No Auditor Review of Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements; they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
IMAGINE LITHIUM INC. (formerly INFINITE ORE CORP. )
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED, EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
AS AT,
April 30,
January 31,
2022
2022
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,944,557
$
4,712,565
Marketable securities (Note 5)
100,000
110,000
Commodity tax recoverable
87,506
16,372
Subscription receivable
-
16,000
Prepaids and other current assets
66,279
18,934
4,198,342
4,873,871
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)
8,822,196
8,132,997
$
13,020,538
$
13,006,868
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 7 & 11)
$
103,418
$
91,284
Flow-through premium liability (Notes 8 & 10)
-
162,505
103,418
253,789
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital (Note 8)
30,943,439
30,805,039
Share-based payment reserve (Note 8)
4,332,686
4,304,086
Deficit
(22,359,005)
(22,356,046)
12,917,120
12,753,079
$
13,020,538
$
13,006,868
Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10)
Subsequent events (Note 12)
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:
"Michael England", Director
"Jonathan Gagne", Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
IMAGINE LITHIUM INC. (formerly INFINITE ORE CORP.)
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED, EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30,
2022
2021
OPERATING EXPENSES
Consulting and management fees (Note 11)
$
91,496
$
79,496
Professional fees
14,803
40,626
Office and administration (Note 11)
2,380
24,372
Shareholder communication and promotion
1,150
17,145
Transfer agent and filing fees
14,672
18,757
Travel and accommodation
2,363
2,028
Share-based compensation
28,600
-
(155,464)
(182,424)
Flow-through recovery (Notes 8 & 10)
162,505
-
Gain on sale of exploration and evaluation asset (Note 6)
-
121,500
Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities (Note 5)
(10,000)
48,310
NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
$
(2,959)
$
(12,614)
BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
- BASIC AND DILUTED
199,963,421
130,130,871
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
IMAGINE LITHIUM INC. (formerly INFINITE ORE CORP.)
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (UNAUDITED, EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
Share-based payment
Total shareholders'
Number of shares
Share capital
reserve
Deficit
equity
Balance, January 31, 2020
126,582,035
$
24,022,320
$
4,582,988
$
(21,858,173)
$
6,747,135
Shares issued for exploration and evaluation assets
800,000
88,000
-
-
88,000
Shares issued on exercise of warrants
3,763,135
388,985
(55,798)
-
333,187
Shares issued on exercise of options
375,000
41,113
(17,113)
24,000
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(12,614)
(12,614)
Balance, April 30, 2021
131,520,170
24,540,418
4,510,077
(21,870,787)
7,179,708
Private placements
56,000,000
3,527,820
-
-
3,527,820
Share issuance costs - cash
-
(47,875)
-
-
(47,875)
Flow-through share premium
-
(167,820)
-
-
(167,820)
Shares issued for exploration and evaluation assets
7,000,000
880,000
-
-
880,000
Shares issued on exercise of warrants
16,211,848
1,753,608
(72,303)
-
1,681,305
Shares issued on exercise of options
2,370,000
318,888
(133,688)
185,200
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(485,259)
(485,259)
Balance, January 31, 2022
213,102,018
30,805,039
4,304,086
(22,356,046)
12,753,079
Shares issued on exercise of warrants
939,999
138,400
-
-
138,400
Stock-based compensation
-
-
28,600
-
28,600
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(2,959)
(2,959)
Balance, April 30, 2022
214,042,017
$
30,943,439
$
4,332,686
$
(22,359,005)
$
12,917,120
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
