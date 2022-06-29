Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Imagine Lithium Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ILI   CA45250Q1046

IMAGINE LITHIUM INC.

(ILI)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:40 2022-06-29 am EDT
0.0750 CAD    0.00%
IMAGINE LITHIUM : Q1 MD&A April 30, 2022
PU
IMAGINE LITHIUM : Q1 Financials April 30, 2022
PU
Imagine Lithium Completes Sale of Red Lake Properties
AQ
Imagine Lithium : Q1 Financials April 30, 2022

06/29/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
IMAGINE LITHIUM INC.

(formerly INFINITE ORE CORP.)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022 AND 2021

EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS

Registered Head Office

1240 - 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC

V6C 1H2

Notice of No Auditor Review of Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements; they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

IMAGINE LITHIUM INC. (formerly INFINITE ORE CORP. )

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED, EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

AS AT,

April 30,

January 31,

2022

2022

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,944,557

$

4,712,565

Marketable securities (Note 5)

100,000

110,000

Commodity tax recoverable

87,506

16,372

Subscription receivable

-

16,000

Prepaids and other current assets

66,279

18,934

4,198,342

4,873,871

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)

8,822,196

8,132,997

$

13,020,538

$

13,006,868

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 7 & 11)

$

103,418

$

91,284

Flow-through premium liability (Notes 8 & 10)

-

162,505

103,418

253,789

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital (Note 8)

30,943,439

30,805,039

Share-based payment reserve (Note 8)

4,332,686

4,304,086

Deficit

(22,359,005)

(22,356,046)

12,917,120

12,753,079

$

13,020,538

$

13,006,868

Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10)

Subsequent events (Note 12)

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Michael England", Director

"Jonathan Gagne", Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

IMAGINE LITHIUM INC. (formerly INFINITE ORE CORP.)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED, EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30,

2022

2021

OPERATING EXPENSES

Consulting and management fees (Note 11)

$

91,496

$

79,496

Professional fees

14,803

40,626

Office and administration (Note 11)

2,380

24,372

Shareholder communication and promotion

1,150

17,145

Transfer agent and filing fees

14,672

18,757

Travel and accommodation

2,363

2,028

Share-based compensation

28,600

-

(155,464)

(182,424)

Flow-through recovery (Notes 8 & 10)

162,505

-

Gain on sale of exploration and evaluation asset (Note 6)

-

121,500

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities (Note 5)

(10,000)

48,310

NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

$

(2,959)

$

(12,614)

BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

- BASIC AND DILUTED

199,963,421

130,130,871

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

IMAGINE LITHIUM INC. (formerly INFINITE ORE CORP.)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (UNAUDITED, EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

Share-based payment

Total shareholders'

Number of shares

Share capital

reserve

Deficit

equity

Balance, January 31, 2020

126,582,035

$

24,022,320

$

4,582,988

$

(21,858,173)

$

6,747,135

Shares issued for exploration and evaluation assets

800,000

88,000

-

-

88,000

Shares issued on exercise of warrants

3,763,135

388,985

(55,798)

-

333,187

Shares issued on exercise of options

375,000

41,113

(17,113)

24,000

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(12,614)

(12,614)

Balance, April 30, 2021

131,520,170

24,540,418

4,510,077

(21,870,787)

7,179,708

Private placements

56,000,000

3,527,820

-

-

3,527,820

Share issuance costs - cash

-

(47,875)

-

-

(47,875)

Flow-through share premium

-

(167,820)

-

-

(167,820)

Shares issued for exploration and evaluation assets

7,000,000

880,000

-

-

880,000

Shares issued on exercise of warrants

16,211,848

1,753,608

(72,303)

-

1,681,305

Shares issued on exercise of options

2,370,000

318,888

(133,688)

185,200

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(485,259)

(485,259)

Balance, January 31, 2022

213,102,018

30,805,039

4,304,086

(22,356,046)

12,753,079

Shares issued on exercise of warrants

939,999

138,400

-

-

138,400

Stock-based compensation

-

-

28,600

-

28,600

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(2,959)

(2,959)

Balance, April 30, 2022

214,042,017

$

30,943,439

$

4,332,686

$

(22,359,005)

$

12,917,120

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Imagine Lithium Inc. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 18:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
