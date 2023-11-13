Stock IP IMAGINEAR INC.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : ImagineAR Inc.

ImagineAR Inc. Stock price

Equities

IP

CA45250P1062

Software

Market Closed - Canadian Securities Exchange
Other stock markets
 03:58:41 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for ImagineAR Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
0.0400 CAD 0.00% +33.33% +33.33%
Oct. 31 ImagineAR Inc. announced that it has received CAD 0.7707 million in funding CI
Oct. 17 ImagineAR Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.6 million in funding CI
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website

Financials

Sales 2022 61,346 44,393 Sales 2023 * - Capitalization 13.24 M 9.58 M
Net income 2022 -4.00 M -2.89 M Net income 2023 * - EV / Sales 2022
209x
Net cash position 2022 431,999 312,616 Net cash position 2023 * - 0 EV / Sales 2023 * -
P/E ratio 2022
-3,25x
P/E ratio 2023 *
Employees -
Yield 2022
-
Yield 2023 *
-
Free-Float 99.39%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart ImagineAR Inc.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about ImagineAR Inc.

ImagineAR Inc. announced that it has received CAD 0.7707 million in funding CI
ImagineAR Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.6 million in funding CI
ImagineAR Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2023 CI
ImagineAR Inc. Appoints Gurdip Panaich as New Director CI
ImagineAR Inc. announced that it has received CAD 0.425875 million in funding CI
ImagineAR Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.43 million in funding CI
ImagineAR Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended February 28, 2023 CI
ImagineAR Signs SDK License Agreement with HUMANCONTACT - to Deliver Immersive AR Client Experiences CI
Imagine AR Partners with SPORTFIVE Hungary kft to Deliver Premiere Interactive Mobile Augmented Reality Fan Experiences for Ferencvárosi Torna Club CI
ImagineAR Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended November 30, 2022 CI
ImagineAR Q4 Loss $0.97 Million Vs Loss $1.09 Million Year Ago; Records Revenue Reversal on Termination of Contracts MT
ImagineAR Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended August 31, 2022 CI
ImagineAR Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt CI
ImagineAR Signs Hip Hop Hall of Fame to a Three-Year Agreement to Deliver Private Label Metaverse-Ready Mobile APP CI
ImagineAR Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022 CI
More news

Press releases ImagineAR Inc.

ImagineAR Announces Private Placement Financing Closing NE
ImagineAR Announces Private Placement Financing NE
ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) AnnouncesIts Subsidiary, FameDays, Selected to be Technology Project Lead for a Planned 50,000 Square Foot Immersive Entertainment Center in Southern USA Launching in 2024 AQ
ImagineAR Announces Steve Ziff and John Torris, Senior Sports Business Executives, as Advisors to CEO AQ
More press releases

Quotes and Performance

1 week+33.33%
Current month+33.33%
1 month+60.00%
3 months+60.00%
Current year+33.33%
More quotes

Highs and lows

1 week
0.03
Extreme 0.03
0.05
1 month
0.02
Extreme 0.02
0.05
Current year
0.02
Extreme 0.015
0.05
1 year
0.02
Extreme 0.015
0.05
3 years
0.02
Extreme 0.015
0.66
5 years
0.02
Extreme 0.015
0.66
10 years
0.02
Extreme 0.015
1.08
More quotes

Managers and Directors - ImagineAR Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Alen Silverrstieen CEO
 Chief Executive Officer - 2017
Leon Ho DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 31 2019
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Tristram Coffin BRD
 Director/Board Member 82 2022
Mike Tunnicliffe BRD
 Director/Board Member - 2020
Alen Silverrstieen CEO
 Chief Executive Officer - 2017
More insiders

Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 0.0400 0.00% 548,193
23-11-09 0.0400 +14.29% 727,249
23-11-08 0.0350 +16.67% 361,500
23-11-07 0.0300 0.00% 3,000
23-11-06 0.0300 0.00% 10,100

Delayed Quote Canadian Securities Exchange, November 10, 2023 at 03:58 pm EST

More quotes

Company Profile

ImagineAR Inc. is a Canada-based company, which offers an augmented reality (AR)-as-a-service platform that enables sports teams and organizations of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Its products include ImagineAR SDK, ImagineAR WebAR, ImagineAR Cloud and ImagineAR Mobile App. The ImagineAR SDK product provides AR visual and Global Positioning System (GPS) activations, AR Scavenger Hunts, Reward Cards and Real-time Analytics and is integrated with the ImagineAR Cloud content management system (CMS). The ImagineAR WebAR platform fully integrates with the ImagineAR Cloud CMS providing the ability for AR visual activations, reward cards and real-time analytics. The ImagineAR Cloud CMS is a centralized self-publishing content management system. ImagineAR Mobile App is a self-publishing platform, which activates Visual and GPS AR experiences, AR Scavenger Hunts, Sweepstakes, Rewards, Coupons and e-digital cards.
Sector
Software
Calendar
2024-01-01 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Sector Mobile Application Software

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
IMAGINEAR INC. Stock ImagineAR Inc.
+33.33% 7 M $
DIDI GLOBAL INC. Stock DiDi Global Inc.
+9.75% 16 775 M $
ZHEJIANG JINKE TOM CULTURE INDUSTRY CO., LTD. Stock Zhejiang Jinke Tom Culture Industry Co., Ltd.
+67.62% 2 479 M $
BEIJING ULTRAPOWER SOFTWARE CO., LTD. Stock Beijing Ultrapower Software Co., Ltd.
+112.44% 2 433 M $
KAKAO GAMES CORP. Stock Kakao Games Corp.
-43.11% 1 609 M $
SHANGHAI YAOJI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Shanghai Yaoji Technology Co., Ltd.
+79.36% 1 424 M $
FINVOLUTION GROUP Stock FinVolution Group
-3.83% 1 336 M $
HELLO GROUP INC. Stock Hello Group Inc.
-22.72% 1 315 M $
DENA CO., LTD. Stock DeNA Co., Ltd.
-15.54% 1 111 M $
M2I GLOBAL, INC. Stock M2i Global, Inc.
+91.82% 1 073 M $
Mobile Application Software
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock ImagineAR Inc. - Canadian Securities Exchange
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer