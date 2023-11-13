|
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.0400 CAD
|0.00%
|+33.33%
|+33.33%
|Oct. 31
|ImagineAR Inc. announced that it has received CAD 0.7707 million in funding
|CI
|Oct. 17
|ImagineAR Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.6 million in funding
|CI
|Sales 2022
|61,346 44,393
|Sales 2023 *
|-
|Capitalization
|13.24 M 9.58 M
|Net income 2022
|-4.00 M -2.89 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2022
209x
|Net cash position 2022
|431,999 312,616
|Net cash position 2023 *
|- 0
|EV / Sales 2023 *
|-
|P/E ratio 2022
-3,25x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
|Employees
|-
|Yield 2022
-
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Free-Float
|99.39%
|1 week
|+33.33%
|Current month
|+33.33%
|1 month
|+60.00%
|3 months
|+60.00%
|Current year
|+33.33%
1 week
0.03
0.05
1 month
0.02
0.05
Current year
0.02
0.05
1 year
0.02
0.05
3 years
0.02
0.66
5 years
0.02
0.66
10 years
0.02
1.08
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Chief Executive Officer
|-
|2017
Leon Ho DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|31
|2019
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Tristram Coffin BRD
|Director/Board Member
|82
|2022
Mike Tunnicliffe BRD
|Director/Board Member
|-
|2020
|Chief Executive Officer
|-
|2017
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|0.0400
|0.00%
|548,193
|23-11-09
|0.0400
|+14.29%
|727,249
|23-11-08
|0.0350
|+16.67%
|361,500
|23-11-07
|0.0300
|0.00%
|3,000
|23-11-06
|0.0300
|0.00%
|10,100
ImagineAR Inc. is a Canada-based company, which offers an augmented reality (AR)-as-a-service platform that enables sports teams and organizations of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Its products include ImagineAR SDK, ImagineAR WebAR, ImagineAR Cloud and ImagineAR Mobile App. The ImagineAR SDK product provides AR visual and Global Positioning System (GPS) activations, AR Scavenger Hunts, Reward Cards and Real-time Analytics and is integrated with the ImagineAR Cloud content management system (CMS). The ImagineAR WebAR platform fully integrates with the ImagineAR Cloud CMS providing the ability for AR visual activations, reward cards and real-time analytics. The ImagineAR Cloud CMS is a centralized self-publishing content management system. ImagineAR Mobile App is a self-publishing platform, which activates Visual and GPS AR experiences, AR Scavenger Hunts, Sweepstakes, Rewards, Coupons and e-digital cards.
SectorSoftware
Calendar
2024-01-01 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+33.33%
|7 M $
|+9.75%
|16 775 M $
|+67.62%
|2 479 M $
|+112.44%
|2 433 M $
|-43.11%
|1 609 M $
|+79.36%
|1 424 M $
|-3.83%
|1 336 M $
|-22.72%
|1 315 M $
|-15.54%
|1 111 M $
|+91.82%
|1 073 M $