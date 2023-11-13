ImagineAR Inc. is a Canada-based company, which offers an augmented reality (AR)-as-a-service platform that enables sports teams and organizations of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Its products include ImagineAR SDK, ImagineAR WebAR, ImagineAR Cloud and ImagineAR Mobile App. The ImagineAR SDK product provides AR visual and Global Positioning System (GPS) activations, AR Scavenger Hunts, Reward Cards and Real-time Analytics and is integrated with the ImagineAR Cloud content management system (CMS). The ImagineAR WebAR platform fully integrates with the ImagineAR Cloud CMS providing the ability for AR visual activations, reward cards and real-time analytics. The ImagineAR Cloud CMS is a centralized self-publishing content management system. ImagineAR Mobile App is a self-publishing platform, which activates Visual and GPS AR experiences, AR Scavenger Hunts, Sweepstakes, Rewards, Coupons and e-digital cards.

Sector Software