  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  ImagineAR Inc.
  News
  Summary
    IP   CA45250P1062

IMAGINEAR INC.

(IP)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02:14 2022-08-03 pm EDT
0.0750 CAD    0.00%
02:29pIMAGINEAR : Management Discussion and Analysis for the Period Ended May 31, 2022
PU
02:29pIMAGINEAR : Interim Financial Report for Period Ended May 31, 2022
PU
07:18aIMAGINEAR (OTCQB : IPNFF) Client Jet Media Network Officially Launches Brazilian Soccer Legend Ronaldinho Mobile App With Integrated Immersive Holograms
PU
ImagineAR : Interim Financial Report for Period Ended May 31, 2022

08/03/2022 | 02:29pm EDT
IMAGINEAR INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2022 AND 2021

(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

(UNAUDITED - PREPARED BY MANAGEMENT)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Imagination Park Technology have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management and have approved by the Board of Directors.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

IMAGINEAR INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

(UNAUDITED - PREPARED BY MANAGEMENT)

May 31,

August 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

963,000

$

4,205,362

Receivables (Note 5)

301,633

67,240

Prepaid expenses (Note 6)

74,087

42,911

Total current assets

1,338,720

4,315,513

Intangible asset (Note 11)

49,892

-

Reclamation bonds (Note 7)

-

5,040

Right of use asset (Note 10)

12,403

8,303

Total assets

$

1,401,015

$

4,328,856

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 8 and 15)

$

294,644

$

402,487

Deferred revenue (Note 9)

47,548

16,340

Subscriptions received in advance

13,032

13,032

Lease liabilities (Note 10)

12,478

7,900

Total current liabilities

367,702

439,759

Loan payable (Note 12)

40,000

40,000

Total liabilities

407,702

479,759

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock (Note 14)

34,388,295

34,358,920

Reserves (Note 14)

7,122,975

6,912,274

Deficit

(40,517,957)

(37,422,097)

Total shareholders' equity

993,313

3,849,097

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,401,015

$

4,328,856

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 19)

"Alen Paul Silverrstieen"

"Mike Tunnicliffe"

Director

Director

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

IMAGINEAR INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

(UNAUDITED - PREPARED BY MANAGEMENT)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

May 31,

May 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

REVENUE

Licensing income

$

-

$

-

$

176,237

$

-

Services income

93,097

99,260

128,531

264,229

Recovery (cost) of sales

-

-

(98,839)

-

93,097

99,260

205,929

264,229

EXPENSES

Accretion of convertible debentures (Note 13)

-

250

-

1,260

Consulting, director and management fees (Note 15)

596,026

296,311

1,012,454

618,634

Depreciation (Note 10)

17,769

5,537

23,996

19,037

Foreign exchange loss

5,336

211

13,480

38,019

Interest

245

116

730

3,122

Office and miscellaneous

40,348

62,453

151,164

165,520

Professional fees

64,737

106,375

220,154

206,128

Share-based compensation (Notes 14 and 15)

43,413

1,053,733

210,701

2,425,341

Shareholder communications and promotion

124,857

352,334

300,199

682,020

Software (Note 16)

213,910

483,474

1,376,534

1,025,025

Transfer agent and filing fees

4,679

9,211

12,538

17,696

Travel and accommodation

14,589

5,231

34,181

6,878

Wages and salaries

26,663

24,518

90,328

81,207

(1,152,572)

(2,399,754)

(3,446,459)

(5,289,887)

OTHER

Bad debt expenses

(13)

-

(6,332)

-

Forgiveness of debt

9,375

14,047

9,375

14,047

Write-off of reclamation bond

-

-

(5,040)

-

Write-off of accounts payable (Notes 8 and 15)

-

-

146,667

-

9,362

14,047

144,670

14,047

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(1,050,113)

$

(2,286,447)

$

(3,095,860)

$

(5,011,611)

Basic and diluted net loss per common share

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.03)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding - basic and diluted

203,601,826

199,945,272

203,496,712

192,349,415

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

IMAGINEAR INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

(UNAUDITED - PREPARED BY MANAGEMENT)

For the nine months ended,

May 31,

2022

2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss for the period

$

(3,095,860)

$

(5,011,611)

Items not affecting cash:

Depreciation

23,997

19,037

Share-based compensation

210,701

2,425,341

Accretion interest on convertible debentures

-

3,122

Accretion interest on lease liabilities

730

1,260

Forgiveness of lease liabilities

-

(14,047)

Shares for services

9,375

335,000

Write-off of reclamation bond

5,040

-

Write-down of accounts payable

(146,667)

-

Change in non-cash working capital items:

Receivables

(234,393)

(70,310)

Prepaid expenses

(31,176)

32,443

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

38,824

(61,058)

Deferred revenue

31,208

65,590

Cash used in operating activities

(3,188,221)

(2,275,233)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from options exercised

-

91,550

Proceeds from warrants exercised

20,000

2,829,633

Cash provided by financing activities

20,000

2,921,183

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of intangible asset

(64,458)

-

Repayment of lease liabilities

(9,683)

(7,452)

Cash used in investing activities

(74,141)

(7,452)

Change in cash

(3,242,362)

638,498

Cash, beginning of period

4,205,362

4,659,437

Cash, end of period

$

963,000

$

5,297,935

Cash paid for taxes during the period

$

-

$

-

Cash paid for interest during the period

$

-

$

-

Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows (Note 19)

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Disclaimer

ImagineAR Inc. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 18:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
