ImagineAR : Interim Financial Report for Period Ended May 31, 2022

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2022 AND 2021

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Imagination Park Technology have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management and have approved by the Board of Directors.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.