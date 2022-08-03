ImagineAR : Interim Financial Report for Period Ended May 31, 2022

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Imagination Park Technology have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management and have approved by the Board of Directors.
IMAGINEAR INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
(UNAUDITED - PREPARED BY MANAGEMENT)
May 31,
August 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
963,000
$
4,205,362
Receivables (Note 5)
301,633
67,240
Prepaid expenses (Note 6)
74,087
42,911
Total current assets
1,338,720
4,315,513
Intangible asset (Note 11)
49,892
-
Reclamation bonds (Note 7)
-
5,040
Right of use asset (Note 10)
12,403
8,303
Total assets
$
1,401,015
$
4,328,856
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 8 and 15)
$
294,644
$
402,487
Deferred revenue (Note 9)
47,548
16,340
Subscriptions received in advance
13,032
13,032
Lease liabilities (Note 10)
12,478
7,900
Total current liabilities
367,702
439,759
Loan payable (Note 12)
40,000
40,000
Total liabilities
407,702
479,759
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock (Note 14)
34,388,295
34,358,920
Reserves (Note 14)
7,122,975
6,912,274
Deficit
(40,517,957)
(37,422,097)
Total shareholders' equity
993,313
3,849,097
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,401,015
$
4,328,856
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Note 19)
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
IMAGINEAR INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
(UNAUDITED - PREPARED BY MANAGEMENT)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
May 31,
May 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
REVENUE
Licensing income
$
-
$
-
$
176,237
$
-
Services income
93,097
99,260
128,531
264,229
Recovery (cost) of sales
-
-
(98,839)
-
93,097
99,260
205,929
264,229
EXPENSES
Accretion of convertible debentures (Note 13)
-
250
-
1,260
Consulting, director and management fees (Note 15)
596,026
296,311
1,012,454
618,634
Depreciation (Note 10)
17,769
5,537
23,996
19,037
Foreign exchange loss
5,336
211
13,480
38,019
Interest
245
116
730
3,122
Office and miscellaneous
40,348
62,453
151,164
165,520
Professional fees
64,737
106,375
220,154
206,128
Share-based compensation (Notes 14 and 15)
43,413
1,053,733
210,701
2,425,341
Shareholder communications and promotion
124,857
352,334
300,199
682,020
Software (Note 16)
213,910
483,474
1,376,534
1,025,025
Transfer agent and filing fees
4,679
9,211
12,538
17,696
Travel and accommodation
14,589
5,231
34,181
6,878
Wages and salaries
26,663
24,518
90,328
81,207
(1,152,572)
(2,399,754)
(3,446,459)
(5,289,887)
OTHER
Bad debt expenses
(13)
-
(6,332)
-
Forgiveness of debt
9,375
14,047
9,375
14,047
Write-off of reclamation bond
-
-
(5,040)
-
Write-off of accounts payable (Notes 8 and 15)
-
-
146,667
-
9,362
14,047
144,670
14,047
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(1,050,113)
$
(2,286,447)
$
(3,095,860)
$
(5,011,611)
Basic and diluted net loss per common share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.03)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding - basic and diluted
203,601,826
199,945,272
203,496,712
192,349,415
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
IMAGINEAR INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
(UNAUDITED - PREPARED BY MANAGEMENT)
For the nine months ended,
May 31,
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss for the period
$
(3,095,860)
$
(5,011,611)
Items not affecting cash:
Depreciation
23,997
19,037
Share-based compensation
210,701
2,425,341
Accretion interest on convertible debentures
-
3,122
Accretion interest on lease liabilities
730
1,260
Forgiveness of lease liabilities
-
(14,047)
Shares for services
9,375
335,000
Write-off of reclamation bond
5,040
-
Write-down of accounts payable
(146,667)
-
Change in non-cash working capital items:
Receivables
(234,393)
(70,310)
Prepaid expenses
(31,176)
32,443
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
38,824
(61,058)
Deferred revenue
31,208
65,590
Cash used in operating activities
(3,188,221)
(2,275,233)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from options exercised
-
91,550
Proceeds from warrants exercised
20,000
2,829,633
Cash provided by financing activities
20,000
2,921,183
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of intangible asset
(64,458)
-
Repayment of lease liabilities
(9,683)
(7,452)
Cash used in investing activities
(74,141)
(7,452)
Change in cash
(3,242,362)
638,498
Cash, beginning of period
4,205,362
4,659,437
Cash, end of period
$
963,000
$
5,297,935
Cash paid for taxes during the period
$
-
$
-
Cash paid for interest during the period
$
-
$
-
Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows (Note 19)
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
