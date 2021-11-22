Imagion Biosystems : Change of Director's Interest Notice X2
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.
Name of entity
Imagion Biosystems Limited
ABN
42 616 305 027
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Robert Proulx
Date of last notice
22 October 2020
Part 1 ‐ Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
N/A
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
17 November 2021
Date of change
No. of securities held prior to change
1)
5,987,000 Ordinary Shares
2)
5,000,000 Performance Rights
3)
176,250
Listed
IBXO
options
(exercisable at $0.05, expiring on
only
4)
26 November 2021)
options
282,000
Listed
IBXOA
(exercisable at $0.03, expiring on
5)
28 April 2023)
Performance
2,000,000
Unlisted
Options (exercisable at $0.028,
vesting on 1 May 2021, expiring 1
6)
May 2026)
Performance
2,000,000
Unlisted
Options (exercisable at $0.028,
use
vesting on 1 May 2022, expiring 1
7)
May 2027)
Performance
2,000,000
Unlisted
Options (exercisable at $0.028,
vesting on 1 May 2023, expiring 1
Class
May 2028)
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
personal
1)
176,250
Number disposed
1)
Options (exercisable
at
$0.028,
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
$8,812.50
Nil
Value/Consideration
valuation
1)
6,163,250 Ordinary Shares
No. of securities held after change
2)
5,000,000 Performance Rights
3)
Nil
Listed
IBXO
options
(exercisable at $0.05, expiring on
4)
26 November 2021)
options
282,000
Listed
IBXOA
(exercisable at $0.03, expiring on
5)
28 April 2023)
Performance
2,000,000
Unlisted
vesting on 1 May 2021, expiring 1
6)
May 2026)
Performance
2,000,000
Unlisted
For
Options (exercisable at $0.028,
vesting on 1 May 2022, expiring 1
7)
May 2027)
Performance
2,000,000
Unlisted
Options (exercisable at $0.028,
vesting on 1 May 2023, expiring 1
May 2028)
Nature of change
Exercise of Listed IBXO Options
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
N/A
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and an estimated valuation
N/A
Interest after change
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
this provided?
Name of entity
Imagion Biosystems Limited
ABN
42 616 305 027
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
David Ludvigson
Date of last notice
11 August 2020
Part 1 ‐ Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
N/A
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
19 November 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
Date of change
1)
470,000 Ordinary Shares
options
2)
75,000
Listed
IBXO
(exercisable at $0.05, expiring on
26 November 2021)
options
3) 120,000
Listed IBXOA
(exercisable at $0.03, expiring on
4)
28 April 2023)
Performance
250,000
Unlisted
Options (exercisable at $0.028,
vesting on 1 May 2021, expiring 1
5)
May 2026)
Performance
250,000
Unlisted
Options (exercisable at $0.028,
vesting on 1 May 2022, expiring 1
Class
May 2027)
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
1)
75,000
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
1)
$3,750
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
valuation
1)
545,000 Ordinary Shares
options
No. of securities held after change
2)
Nil
Listed
IBXO
(exercisable at $0.05, expiring on
3)
26 November 2021)
options
120,000
Listed
IBXOA
(exercisable at $0.03, expiring on
4)
28 April 2023)
Performance
250,000
Unlisted
Options (exercisable at $0.028,
vesting on 1 May 2021, expiring 1
5)
May 2026)
Performance
250,000
Unlisted
Options (exercisable at $0.028,
vesting on 1 May 2022, expiring 1
May 2027)
Nature of change
Exercise of Listed IBXO Options
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
N/A
Interest acquired
