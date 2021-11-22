Log in
    IBX   AU000000IBX6

IMAGION BIOSYSTEMS LIMITED

(IBX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/22
0.084 AUD   -3.45%
05:49pIMAGION BIOSYSTEMS : Change of Director's Interest Notice X2
PU
11/18IMAGION BIOSYSTEMS : Application for quotation of securities - IBX
PU
11/11Application for quotation of securities - IBX
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Imagion Biosystems : Change of Director's Interest Notice X2

11/22/2021 | 05:49pm EST
For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Imagion Biosystems Limited

ABN

42 616 305 027

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Robert Proulx

Date of last notice

22 October 2020

Part 1 ‐ Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

17 November 2021

Date of change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

1)

5,987,000 Ordinary Shares

2)

5,000,000 Performance Rights

3)

176,250

Listed

IBXO

options

(exercisable at $0.05, expiring on

only

4)

26 November 2021)

options

282,000

Listed

IBXOA

(exercisable at $0.03, expiring on

5)

28 April 2023)

Performance

2,000,000

Unlisted

Options (exercisable at $0.028,

vesting on 1 May 2021, expiring 1

6)

May 2026)

Performance

2,000,000

Unlisted

Options (exercisable at $0.028,

use

vesting on 1 May 2022, expiring 1

7)

May 2027)

Performance

2,000,000

Unlisted

Options (exercisable at $0.028,

vesting on 1 May 2023, expiring 1

Class

May 2028)

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

personal

1)

176,250

Number disposed

1)

Options (exercisable

at

$0.028,

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

$8,812.50

Nil

Value/Consideration

valuation

1)

6,163,250 Ordinary Shares

No. of securities held after change

2)

5,000,000 Performance Rights

3)

Nil

Listed

IBXO

options

(exercisable at $0.05, expiring on

4)

26 November 2021)

options

282,000

Listed

IBXOA

(exercisable at $0.03, expiring on

5)

28 April 2023)

Performance

2,000,000

Unlisted

vesting on 1 May 2021, expiring 1

6)

May 2026)

Performance

2,000,000

Unlisted

For

Options (exercisable at $0.028,

vesting on 1 May 2022, expiring 1

7)

May 2027)

Performance

2,000,000

Unlisted

Options (exercisable at $0.028,

vesting on 1 May 2023, expiring 1

May 2028)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Exercise of Listed IBXO Options

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Imagion Biosystems Limited

ABN

42 616 305 027

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

David Ludvigson

Date of last notice

11 August 2020

Part 1 ‐ Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

19 November 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Date of change

1)

470,000 Ordinary Shares

options

2)

75,000

Listed

IBXO

(exercisable at $0.05, expiring on

26 November 2021)

options

3) 120,000

Listed IBXOA

(exercisable at $0.03, expiring on

4)

28 April 2023)

Performance

250,000

Unlisted

Options (exercisable at $0.028,

vesting on 1 May 2021, expiring 1

5)

May 2026)

Performance

250,000

Unlisted

Options (exercisable at $0.028,

vesting on 1 May 2022, expiring 1

Class

May 2027)

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

1)

75,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

1)

$3,750

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

1)

545,000 Ordinary Shares

options

No. of securities held after change

2)

Nil

Listed

IBXO

(exercisable at $0.05, expiring on

3)

26 November 2021)

options

120,000

Listed

IBXOA

(exercisable at $0.03, expiring on

4)

28 April 2023)

Performance

250,000

Unlisted

Options (exercisable at $0.028,

vesting on 1 May 2021, expiring 1

5)

May 2026)

Performance

250,000

Unlisted

Options (exercisable at $0.028,

vesting on 1 May 2022, expiring 1

May 2027)

Nature of change

Exercise of Listed IBXO Options

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Imagion Biosystems Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 22:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
