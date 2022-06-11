Log in
Imago BioSciences : EHA Investor Event Presentation

06/11/2022 | 11:03am EDT
VIRTUAL INVESTOR EVENT

EHA 2022

11 June 2022

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation by Imago BioSciences, Inc. ("Imago," the "Company," "we," "us" or similar terms) contains forward looking statements. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, the results, conduct, progress and timing of Imago clinical trials, the regulatory approval path for bomedemstat and plans for future operations, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. Forward looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified.

In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict,"

"intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all.

Forward looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and management's good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-

looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation may not occur and actual results could differ

materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in the form 10K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our subsequent quarterly reports that we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and include, among others, risks relating to our limited operating history and lack of products for commercial sale; our significant losses since inception and for the foreseeable future; our need for substantial additional financing; our unpredictable operating results; our business's dependence on development, regulatory approval and commercialization of our product candidates; difficulties in enrolling patients and risks of substantial delays in our clinical trials; our minimal control over product candidates in investigator-initiated clinical trials; uncertainties in the outcomes of our clinical studies; uncertainties in the regulatory review and approval of our product candidates if our pivotal studies are positive; potentially material changes to the interim, top-line and preliminary data from our clinical trials; potential undesirable effects of our product candidates and safety or supply issues with combination-use products; our potential inability to obtain

and maintain orphan drug designation and delays in approvals despite Fast Track designation; risks related to clinical trials outside of the United States; our need to manufacture multiple

batches of bomedemstat using a commercial current Good Manufacturing Process; risks related to COVID-19 or other pandemics, natural disasters and wars; risks related to competition; difficulties in expanding our organization and managing growth, attracting and retaining senior management and key scientific personnel and establishing sales and other commercialization functions; risks related to information technology system and cybersecurity; risks related to misconduct of our employees and independent contractors; risks related to hazardous materials and our compliance with environmental laws and regulations; risks related to litigation and other claims; risks related to reliance on third parties to conduct and support preclinical studies and clinical trials, and to manufacture our product candidates; risks related to third-party intellectual property infringement claims and our ability to protect our own intellectual property; risks related to governmental policies and regulations including with respect to drug prices and reimbursement, and changes thereof; risks related to our

common stock; risks related to our public company, "emerging growth company" and "smaller reporting company" status; risks related to internal control over financial reporting. Except

as required by law, Imago does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

This presentation contains statistical data, estimates and forecasts that are based on independent industry publications or other publicly available information, as well as other information based on our internal sources. This information involves many assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to these estimates. We have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the data contained in these industry publications and other publicly available information. Accordingly, we make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that data nor do we undertake to update such data after the date of this presentation.

The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of the platform and

2 products of Imago.

Major update on ET program:

EHA Apr 29, 2022 Data-Cut vs. ASH Nov 1, 2021 Data-

Cut Significant Follow-Up

• 93% (N=29 > 6 weeks) hematologic remission (HR) at ASH

• 97% (N=32 ≥ 24 weeks) HR at EHA

• 81% (N=26) achieved durability (HR ≥ 12 weeks)

What's New at EHA?

• Preliminary efficacy rate exceedspublished responses for the

SOCs in comparable ET patients (HU intol/resist) and endpoints

(HR), e.g.:

    • peg-INF43% CR Yacoub et al., 2019
    • Rux 44% CR Harrison et al., 2017
    • Anagrelide 44% Mills et al., 1999
  • Bomedemstat active across all patient types enrolled
  • Evidence of a sustained activity
  • Suggests high probability of Phase 3 success
    • Pivotal ET study planning underway

3

Introduction to Bomedemstat

Bomedemstat is an irreversible inhibitor of LSD1

Discovered by Imago - COM 2034+

PK and dose-response data support once-daily dosing

No apparent penetration across the blood- brain barrier

Bomedemstat has been evaluated in 200+* patients with advanced myeloid malignancies

4

*IMG-7289-CTP-101,IMG-7289-CTP-102,CTP-202 and IMG-7289-CTP-201

Strong Rationale for LSD1 Inhibition in MPNs

  • LSD1 regulates the proliferation of blood stem cells and is also essential for their differentiation into mature megakaryocytes and granulocytes
  • Inhibiting LSD1 has been shown to reduce the hallmark symptoms in MPN models as well as lower the number of cells with the mutations that drive these diseases

Mutant Hematopoietic

Stem Cell

LSD1 Inhibition

X

Malignant Cell

Population

Inflammatory Cytokines (e.g., IL-8)

Lowered by LSD1 inhibition

"Activated"

Megakaryocytes

Elevated Platelets

Thrombosis and Bleeding

Reduced by LSD1

Lowered by LSD1

inhibition

inhibition

Growth Factors

Reticulin, Collagen

(e.g., TGFβ1, VEGF, PDGF)

Lowered by LSD1 inhibition

Lowered by LSD1

inhibition

Extinguishes

Myofibroblast

self-renewal

Constitutional

Fatigue

Anemia

Symptoms

Pain, itching, fever

Night sweats

Bone

MarrowSplenomegaly

Fibrosis(Extramedullary Hematopoiesis)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Imago BioSciences Inc. published this content on 11 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2022 15:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
