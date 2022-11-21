Advanced search
    IMGO   US45250K1079

IMAGO BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(IMGO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:33 2022-11-21 am EST
35.60 USD   +104.60%
11:16aShareholder Alert : Ademi LLP investigates whether Imago BioSciences, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Merck
PR
10:18aImago BioSciences Shares Take Flight on Takeover by Merck
DJ
09:54aWedbush Downgrades Imago BioSciences to Neutral From Outperform on Heels of Announced Sale to Merck, Adjusts PT to $36 From $25
MT
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Imago BioSciences, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Merck

11/21/2022 | 11:16am EST
MILWAUKEE, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Imago (Nasdaq: IMGO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Merck. 

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/imago-biosciences-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Imago's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Imago holders will receive only $36.00 per share in cash for an approximate total equity value of $1.35 billion. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Imago by imposing a significant penalty if Imago accepts a superior bid. Imago insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Imago's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Imago.

If you own Imago common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/imago-biosciences-inc.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP                                                                                        
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-imago-biosciences-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-merck-301683901.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
