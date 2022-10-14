Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  IMARA Inc.
  News
  Summary
    IMRA   US45249V1070

IMARA INC.

(IMRA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-14 pm EDT
3.790 USD   +46.90%
10/14Imara Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Imara Inc. - IMRA
BU
10/14Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Ending with Modest Declines
MT
10/14Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Sliding with Broader Friday Markets
MT
Summary 
Summary

IMARA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Imara Inc. - IMRA

10/14/2022 | 06:38pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Imara Inc. (the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: IMRA) with Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Imara are expected to own only approximately 16% of the combined company, subject to certain adjustments. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company’s shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-imra/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on IMARA INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -39,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 99,6 M 99,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart IMARA INC.
Duration : Period :
IMARA Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMARA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,79 $
Average target price 1,40 $
Spread / Average Target -63,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rahul D. Ballal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Gray Chief Financial & Operating Officer
David M. Mott Chairman
Barbara J. Dalton Independent Director
Carl Samuel Goldfischer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMARA INC.68.44%100
MODERNA, INC.-47.24%52 702
LONZA GROUP AG-37.00%35 577
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-38.54%32 865
SEAGEN INC.-13.71%24 628
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.13.08%23 016